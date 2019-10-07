Key meeting on the future of League of Ireland to take place tomorrow

The future of the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland will take centre-stage in Tallaght tomorrow afternoon when the clubs will make their call on the next steps for the domestic game.

All 20 LOI clubs will come together with the FAI and stakeholders from the Professional Footballers Association, the newly formed League Manager’s Association and the supporters’ network.

The LOI strategy seminar, a follow-up to a July meeting at FAI Headquarters, will follow the final session of the Working Group established in the summer to determine the League’s future.

Eight clubs are represented on the working group and their vision for the League will be presented to all 20 clubs at the afternoon seminar.

External submissions have been considered by the Working Group who have also taken advice from UEFA experts as they formulate their plans to transform the League of Ireland.

FAI General Manager Noel Mooney will open Tuesday’s seminar in Tallaght with the Association keen to reach a consensus on the League’s future before the Extra.ie FAI Cup Final at the start of November.

GM Mooney said: “It is a priority of the FAI and the clubs to find a good plan for the future of professional football in Ireland. On Tuesday the Working Group, which has met a number of times recently, will present the options to all clubs and other key stakeholders so that we can set deadlines for decisions to be made.

“We all desperately want an ever improving and growing professional football industry in Ireland with a successful League of Ireland at the heart of Irish football.

“We do not have time to waste and we hope that the clubs can make a big decision before the FAI Cup Final in November so that we can build a better future for Irish football.”

Kieran Lucid, the man behind the All-Ireland League concept, won’t address Tuesday’s meeting but is in dialogue with the Working Group and is due to bring a number of clubs from North and South together shortly to present his latest plans.

Niall Quinn’s Visionary Group have withdrawn from the process after presenting to the clubs at the July forum in Abbotstown.