Burt safe in Intermediate championship for another year

Burt will play Intermediate Championship football again next season following their narrow relegation play-off win over Naomh Ultan in Convoy on Saturday night.



Burt . . . . . . . . . .0-8

Naomh Ultan . . . 0-7



Joe Boyle hit two late pointed frees to snatch a dramatic win in very wet and windy conditions at St Mary’s Park.

Burt, who were very defensive, led by a point at half-time, 0-3 to 0-2. The wins means Burt save their Intermediate championship status while Naomh Ultan have one last chance at survival and playing Intermediate football next season.

They now face Downings in a relegation final play-off this weekend.



BURT: Kieran Brady; Tom Doherty, Stephen O’Donnell, Seamus O’Donnell; Conor Carlin (0-1), Martin Donaghey, Ronan McDermott; Mark McElhinney, Denver Kelly; Dara Grant (0-1), Oisin Kelly, Christy McDermott (0-2); Calvin Gallagher (0-1), Joe Boyle (0-2, 2f), Darren Gallagher. Subs: Sean McHugh (0-1), Matthew Doherty



NAOMH ULTAN: Daniel McGlynn; Christopher Boyle, Darragh Byrne, Michael Breslin; Joe Alvey (0-1), Daniel Gallagher (0-1), Damien Quigley; Cian Kennedy (0-1), Dermot Gallier (0-3,2f); Sean White, Peter Alvey, Darragh Murrin; Aaron Kyles, Patrick White, Jordan Watters. Subs: Alan Lyons for C Boyle, James Byrne (0-1) for P White.



REFEREE: Eugene McHale (Bundoran)