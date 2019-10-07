Finn Harps underage sides out of luck in national quarter-finals at weekend

Harps U-17s fall short in league title defence after loss to UCD

Finn Harps U17s 1-2 UCD U17s

Finn Harps U-17s defence of the league title came to a disappointing end in Ballyare on Sunday as they narrowly lost out to UCD in the League quarter-final. Harps came in to this game on a great run of form winning eight of the last nine league games, which saw them finish second in the Northern Division League.

The home side started brightly and took a deserved lead on 20 minutes when Conor Black made a great run down the left side before hitting a terrific effort which looped over O'Sullivan in the UCD goal. Harps kept the pressure coming and nearly doubled the lead when Luke Rudden put Daniel Gildea through on goal but his effort was brilliantly saved by the UCD keeper.

UCD had a great chance to draw level when they put a ball in to the box which caused havoc in the Harps defence and Stephen Black was well placed to clear off the line from a Tobi Jinad header. The home side saw out the first half as chances after that were few and far between.

Harps started the second half brightly and Adam McCaffrey saw his effort fly over before Nathan Logue tried his luck from distance. Stephen Black had a great chance to double his sides lead when from a corner, Black made a great connection but saw his header come back off the upright to the relief of the away side.

Inside a minute later UCD broke down the other end of the field and after good work from Tobi Jinad the ball broke for Mark Ivie and he brilliantly found the top corner to equalise for the visitors. UCD tails were up and they went ahead when Sean Schutte cut in from the left and expertly drilled the ball past McLaughlin in the Harps goal. Harps battled right to the end but unfortunately couldn't get the equaliser and it's the away side who go through to the League Semi Final.‍

Finn Harps: Adrian McLaughlin, Fionnan Coyle, Conor McDaid, Stephen Black, Adam McCarron, Dylan Woods, Nathan Logue, Adam McCaffrey, Daniel Gildea, Conor Black, Luke Rudden. Subs used: Jamie Doherty & Conor Campbell.‍

UCD: Eoghan O'Sullivan, Dave Mooney, Aaron Moore, Ciaran Smyth, Cormac Moore, Adam Verdon, Sean Schutte, Eoghan Farrell, Mark Ivie, Tobi Jinad, Opey Owalini. Subs used: Cormac Rafferty & Evan Weir.

Harps U19 suffer narrow quarter-final defeat

Finn Harps U19s 1-1 Shamrock Rovers U19s

(Rovers win 6-5 on pens).

Finn Harps U19s suffered a devastating defeat to Shamrock Rovers in the League quarter-final in Finn Park on Saturday, losing out on penalties to the Dublin side. Despite going ahead in extra time through Stephen Doherty and dominating the 120 minutes played they have been knocked out of the competition.

Both sides started the game slowly but it was the home side who started to get a foot hold on the game and began to play some exciting football. Lee McLaughlin did well down the right side and he linked up with Corey McBride who put a great cross in to the box only for Jamie Browne to head narrowly wide. More chances followed before the interval, firstly from Niall McGinley who drilled over from distance and Daragh Ellison had a half chance in the penalty area following a corner before the ball was eventually cleared by the Rovers defence and the sides went in level at half time.

Harps started the second half brightly and nearly had the perfect start when Lee McLaughlin found himself through on goal but his effort just went just past the post. Stephen Doherty and Ronan Gallagher also saw efforts from distance well saved by Kian Clarke who was kept busy in the Rovers goal. The pressure for Harps kept coming and they had great chances through Browne, Farren and Doherty but were unable to find the breakthrough. Corey McBride had a golden chance to win it in the final minute of normal time when great play from Jack Doherty to win the ball back before he fed Ronan Gallagher who put McBride through but his effort went narrowly wide as the teams prepared themselves for extra time.

Harps began where they left off and went ahead in the 95th minute when great play from Ronan Gallagher out wide saw him beat two Rovers men before delivering a perfect cross for the onrushing Stephen Doherty to head past Clarke and give the home side a deserved lead. From tip off, Rovers almost immediately equalised with what was there first real chance of the game. A delivery from Toby Owens was met by a combination of a Harps defender and Rovers captain Andy Spain and the ball beat Joe Boyle to give the away side an equaliser to end the first period of extra time a goal a piece.

The home side started to up the tempo again at the start of the second period of extra time and from a corner by Niall McGinley, Ronan Gallagher connected brilliantly only for Clarke to make a terrific save to deny the Harps midfielder. Kieran Farren, who had a terrific game at the heart of the Harps defence, saw an effort go narrowly over and further efforts from Browne and Pat Loughrey were well saved by Clarke. Rovers had a great chance to win it against the run of play Thomas Oluwa found himself a yard in the Harps box and his effort took a deflection but somehow Joe Boyle made a great one handed save. Harps had one final chance and they nearly got a winner when Joel Bradley Walsh found himself free in the penalty area and his effort was brilliantly saved yet again by Clarke who put in a man of the match performance for the visitors.

The game went to penalties and went to sudden death as the first five penalties were all converted by both sides. Kieran Farren, Daragh Ellison, Niall McGinley, Joel Bradley Walsh and Stephen Doherty all converted for the home side but Harps unfortunately missed the 6th penalty which gave Alex Dunne the chance to seal it for the away side and he slotted past Joe Boyle to send Shamrock Rovers through to the semi final.

Finn Harps: Joe Boyle, Lee McLaughlin, Daragh Ellison, Kieran Farren, Pat Loughrey, Jack Doherty, Niall McGinley, Stephen Doherty, Corey McBride, Jamie Browne, Ronan Gallagher. Subs used: Gabriel Aduaka, Joel Bradley Walsh.

Shamrock Rovers: Kian Clarke, Alex Dunne, Eric Abula, Andy Spain, Adam O'Connor, Evan Smithers, Darren Prendergast, Darragh Nugent, Thomas Oluwa, Jordan Tallon, Martins Olakanye. Subs used: Toby Owens, Josh Bumale.