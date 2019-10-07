Finesse Gymnastics club, Letterkenny win two National Awards for 2019

Donegal’s Finesse Gymnastics Club who are based in Letterkenny have won the prestigious national display gymnastics club of the year. The award was given to them by their governing body Gymnastics Ireland (GI) for their outstanding representation of Ireland as well as the club winning numerous awards both nationally and internationally.

Gymnastics Ireland are pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 National Awards in partnership with Marsh Ireland, an event designed to reward all those stand out performers and contributors to the sport of gymnastics throughout 2019.

The Awards Panel consisted of Ciaran Gallagher, CEO Gymnastics Ireland; Andrew Coulter, Gymnastics Ireland Board Member and Mary O'Connor, CEO Federation of Irish Sport and this year will see 20 clubs from around the country represented between club and individual winners.

It has been an outstanding year for the club both nationally and internationally. The club have two squads, seniors and juniors who represent them at competitions. Both teams travelled to Dublin this year to complete in GI National competition “The Floor. The club came away with 5 of the 6 trophies on offer that day.

In July the senior squad represented Ireland in Austria at the World Gymnaestrada the biggest participation event in world sport with over 20,000 gymnasts in attendance. In two weeks’ time the junior will be travelling to London to compete at the “London festival of gymnastics” again this is the biggest event in the UK.

As well as the two squad teams the club also have two development teams. Finesse have only been running since 2011 and in that time they have won a host of trophies and awards. To receive this award is a major achievement for this small club from Donegal. Finesse is run by a parents committee and as with any sport or club it’s the people behind the scenes that do so much to keep the club running smoothly.

This leads us into their second award. The club’s treasurer Faye King received the national “unsung hero” award, congratulations and well done to all.