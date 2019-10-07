Draw made for Leinster championship with All-Ireland winners Dublin facing Westmeath in quarter-final

The draws for the provincial championships are being held live on Radio 1 this week and this morning the first of the draws took place with the Leinster championship draw.



The draw for Leinster is as follows:

First round

Carlow v Offaly

Wexford v Wicklow

Louth v Longford

Quarter-finals

Carlow/Offaly v Kildare

Wexford/Wicklow v Meath

Louth/Longford v Laois

Westmeath v Dublin