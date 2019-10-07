DONEGAL GAA

Draw made for Leinster championship with All-Ireland winners Dublin facing Westmeath in quarter-final

The draws for the provincial championships are being held live on Radio 1 this week and this morning the first of the draws took place with the Leinster championship draw.


The draw for Leinster is as follows:
First round
Carlow v Offaly
Wexford v Wicklow
Louth v Longford

Quarter-finals
Carlow/Offaly v Kildare
Wexford/Wicklow v Meath
Louth/Longford v Laois
Westmeath v Dublin