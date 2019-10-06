Kilmacrennan maintain great start to season with victory over Bonagee United

It's four wins from four games for Kilmacrennan Celtic whose great start to the new Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division season continued on Sunday when they won away to Bonagee United.

Kilmac lead the way in the top division, but only by three points from Kildrum Tigers who maintained their 100% start with a third league win, this time against Keadue Rovers.

In the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One, newly promoted Kerrykeel FC lead the way after a brilliant 2-1 win over neighbours Rathmullan Celtic.

It's Whitestrand United who are setting the pace in the Donegal Physiotherapyt and Performance Centre Division Two. But they lost out on Sunday, 2-0 at home to Raphoe Town.

ROUND-UP

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division .

Milford United 3 v 6 Drumkeen United

(No Report Submitted)

Cappry Rovers . . . 5

Donegal Town . . . 1

Cappry Rovers claimed the points from an entertaining game played on a lovely day at a splendid Cappry Park.

Cappry started the strongest and Patrick McNulty opened the scoring in the eighth minute from a header following a cross from Brendan Mc Laughlin.

Cappry increased their lead in the tenth minute when Jamie Murray scored with a shot. Donegal came more into the game after those early setbacks and could have scored a few goals themselves but good defending and goalkeeping kept them at bay.

Cappry started the second half in the same fashion as the first half and they went further ahead in the 47th minute when Patrick Mc Nulty got his second from a header. Donegal kept the pressure on and they got a goal back in the 61st minute when Oisin Roper scored to the bottom corner of the net.

Alan Getins got Cappry’s fourth goal following a pass from Calvin Bradley. The fifth arrived from the penalty spot when Aaron Kelly scored after Alan Getins was adjudged to have been fouled.

Referee: Paddy Duffy.



Castlefinn Celtic . . . 3

Cranford United . . . 2

Castlefinn recorded their first win of the season by defeating Cranford 3-2 on Sunday.

Castlefinn started the better and took the lead in the 4th minute when Corrie Bogan shot to the corner of the net from an Emmet White corner. Ten minutes later it was 2- 0, Ronan Tourish tapped the ball home after good play from Ian Ward and Shane Gallagher.

The home side dominated the play and had efforts from Tourish and Ward but both were well saved by Hegarty in the Cranford goal. Castlefinn scored their third in the 55th minute when a Ronan Tourish shot from 25 yards flew into the top corner of the net.

Against the run of play Cranford pulled one back in the 72nd minute when an Andrew Kelly shot ended up in the back of the net. That goal spurred Cranford on and in the 80th minute Cranford were awarded a penalty for a foul in the box. Chris Carr converted the penalty and Cranford tried hard to get an equaliser but the Castlefinn defence stood firm.

Referee: Allister Gourley.



Bonagee United . . . 1

Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 3

The home side took the lead on eleven minutes when Daniel Stolarchyk fired home from a free kick from twenty-five yards. The visitors levelled the match on 23 minutes when a cross into the box from the left was not cleared by the home defence the ball broke loose and Michael Mc Laughlin shot home from ten yards.

The visitors took the lead on 31 minutes when Terence Shields broke clear down the left and he laid the ball back to the edge of the box and Enda Mc Cormick’s strike found the top corner of the net.

It was 3-1 two minutes later when Shields again broke clear down the right he crossed the ball into the box and Kevin O’ Donnell beat the defender to the ball and shot home from five yards.

The home side came close to scoring on 37 minutes when an Aaron Wasson strike from 20 yards went just wide of the post. Soon after Daniel Stolarchyk had a good chance but his shot went just past the post.

On 52 minutes a Gary McGee cross from the left into the Kilmacrennan box fell to Ashmore but his strike from fifteen yards went over the bar. Enda Mc Cormick then saw his strike on 63 minutes from 30 yards saved by Carr in the home goal.

Referee: Dessie Mc Laughlin.



Kildrum Tigers . . . 3

Keadue Rovers . . . 0

After early exchanges where both teams had chances to break the deadlock it finally came on 18 minutes after McHugh’s through ball found Luke Toland who turned and finished neatly to put Kildrum ahead.

Ten minutes into the second half Kildrum doubled their lead after fantastic play from Oran Higgins, he crossed for Lynch to tap home. On 65 minutes Kildrum got their third and put the game to bed, Lynch was brought down inside the box and Kevin McHugh made no mistake from 12 yards.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. . . . 2

Rathmullan Celtic . . . 1

It was derby day delight for the ‘71 on Sunday with a brilliant win over neighbours and good friends Rathmullan. The men from the seaside started the better and were well on top for the first twenty minutes and could have been a couple of goals up. The home side began to grow into the game and finished the half on top with the Rathmullan goalkeeper being forced into a couple of great saves, the best being a brilliant one handed stop from a Paddy Heraghty header. Kerrykeel started the second half on top and Paddy Carr and Sean Little were winning the midfield battle. They broke the deadlock with 60 minutes on the clock when Paddy Carr finished off a great move involving Marty Mc Ateer, Michael Sweeney and Evan Hewitt. Carr kept his cool and fired into the bottom corner. It was nip and tuck then with both teams going close. A major turning point in the game came in the 70th minute when Michael Mc Devitt saw red for the home side after he brought down Carruthers when he was the last man. From the resulting free-kick James Gallagher curled a brilliant effort into the bottom corner. Advantage Rathmullan it seemed but the ‘71 dug deep and fully deserved to re-take the lead on 75 minutes when Sean Little found space on the left and beat Gallagher from six yards to send Rab’s Park crazy. Rathmullan never stopped and threw everything at Kerrykeel for the remaining 15 minutes but the ‘71 stood tall and to see out the remaining minutes and take all three points. An outstanding team performance from Kerrykeel with every single man standing to the challenge. James Gallagher and Eoin Sheridan were best for Rathmullan. Referee: Marty Mc Garrigle



Letterbarrow Celtic . . . 1

Lifford Celtic . . . 2

(No Report Submitted)



Drumoghill F.C. . . . 2

Ballybofey United . . . 2

Ten-man Drumoghill showed they lack nothing when it comes to character when they somehow salvaged a point from this contest with Ballybofey United at The Moss. Having led 1-0 at the break, the home side then saw the visitors go 2-1 up before having Dylan Mc Elhinney shown a red card. It would have been so easy to throw in the towel, but Drumoghill threw caution to the wind and deservedly grabbed an injury time equaliser when Conor Temple’s superb volley at the back post gave Chris Patton no chance in the Ballybofey goal. The visitors though will be kicking themselves. They were the better side in the second half, having struggled to cope with Drumoghill’s work rate during the opening 45 minutes and will feel they should have taken home all three points when leading 2-1 against ten men. Drumoghill deservedly led at the break after Liam O’ Donnell had headed home Ritchie Moore’s cross on the half hour. Ballybofey though came out refreshed for the second half and started to dominate proceedings. They equalised on 62 minutes when Mark Griffin was taken down in the box and Damien Glackin made no mistake from 12 yards. They took the lead on 75 minutes when Jude Patton hammered home at the back post after good work from Griffin. Drumoghill now had no choice but to go on the attack in search of an equaliser and the game became more open. Jason Doherty almost scored when sent clear by his brother Anthony but Patton was there to avert the danger. As Ballybofey started to counter at pace when the opportunity to break presented itself, Dylan Mc Elhinney was left exposed and had no option but to foul Conor Mc Glynn and left referee Vincent McLaughlin with no option but to punish the professional foul with a red card. That should have been that, but not so, as Drumoghill’s found a late equaliser. Christopher O’Donnell and Chris Toner moved up from their defensive positions and it was O’Donnell’s header from Crawford’s cross that dropped invitingly for Conor Temple and his first-time effort flew into the net before anyone realised what had happened. Well played both teams on producing a dramatic encounter. Referee: Vincent McLaughlin

Gweedore Celtic . . . 6

St. Catherines . . . 1

Two young teams battling it out at the wrong end of the table served up an entertaining encounter at An Screaban but it was the home team’s old guard who stole the show with five goals between them. Thomas Diver, celebrating his thirty seventh birthday, hit a hat-trick with his striking partner Colin Ferry grabbing two goals. Gweedore raced into a two goal lead through Diver and Ferry but Catherines reduced the deficit thanks to a fine strike from Istavan Vajda. The second half saw the home team dominating and a further two goals from Diver and one each from Ferry and a first league goal from Johnathon Gallagher sealed the issue for Celtic's first points of the season. Despite the defeat Catherines had great displays from Christopher Cunningham in midfield and Micheal Mullin in goals. Gweedore were well served by Cian Mc Bride in defence, Ciaran Mc Hugh in midfield and the evergreen Thomas Diver in attack. Referee: Liam Mc Loughlin.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Dunkineely Celtic . . . 1

Glenree United . . . 0

This fixture was played in excellent conditions at Darney Park, Bruckless. The game was end to end and both teams had their chances but the scoreline remained 0-0 at halftime. Following the restart Glenree hit the crossbar but then Dunkineely created a good chance on 66 minutes and Adrian Nesbit scored from the edge of the box. Ten minutes later an Adrian Nesbitt header hit the crossbar but he was unable to convert the rebound. Best for Dunkineely were Aaron Mc Shane and Seanie O'Shea, a good team performance from Glenree.



Lagan Harps . . . 3

Gweedore United . . . 5

Lagan started well and went close when Barney Meehan’s delivery was headed goalwards by Ross Hamlyn but the Gweedore goal keeper saved well. From a quick kick-out Barney fed Ronan Carlin who crossed for Richard Gordon to fire home. Lagan pressed for the second and spurned a few good chances and a ball through the middle beat the Lagan defence and Ciaran McFadden was upended and Ownie Gallagher converted the penalty. Lagan went 2-1 up when Ross Hamlyn fired home after a quick free from Marty Gallagher. Just before half time Ciaran McFadden again beat the offside trap and fired home past the Lagan keeper. Gweedore started the 2nd half better and from a free out wide Ownie Gallagher headed home unmarked at the back post. A poor goal from the home team’s point of view. Ciaran McFadden made it 4-2 when again after poor defending he beat the keeper low to the right. McFadden completed his hat-trick when he curled a great effort to the top corner from twenty yards. Lagan got a third when Ross fed Stephen Gallagher who finished well. Best for Gweedore United were Bryan Gallagher, Paul Doogan and Patrick McFadden. Best for Lagan were Josh Hayes and the outstanding Barney Meehan. Referee: Barry Hunter.

Curragh Athletic . . . 1

Swilly Rovers . . . 4

(No Report Submitted)

Whitestrand United . . . 0

Raphoe Town . . . 2

Whitestrand looked to continue their excellent start to the new season against Raphoe Town at Mc Garvey Park. The game started with both teams trying to get the upper hand. Raphoe took the lead when Conor Friel scored. Whitestrand dominated large parts of the first half but found a resolute Raphoe hard to get past. The second half started with Raphoe quickly scoring a second through Dillon Brolly. Whitestrand were stunned and tried in vain to push for an equaliser. It was a second half of few clear-cut chances and again Raphoe defended very well and in the end fully deserved their victory. Despite the result Whitestrand have made a fantastic start to the new season and hopefully this is only a blip on the road.

Saturday, Octobrer 5

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore United . . . 2

Oldtown Celtic . . . 3

Oldtown kept up their impressive start to the season by taking all three points from their Island trip.

Oldtown raced into a two-goal lead at the break with Nelis and Mc Carron netting. Sean Brady pulled a goal back for the Islanders before a cross come shot found the top corner from Barney Mc Menamin. Arranmore got a second goal through Gavin Mc Glanaghey and Brady and Mc Glanaghey had late chances to salvage a point but Oldtown held on.



Kildrum Tigers Reserves . . . 2

Keadue Rovers Reserves . . . 1

On 25 minutes Paddy Gallagher crossed from the right for Daniel Clark to slot home. Keadue missed a chance to equalise on 41 minutes when Peter Mc Gee blasted over the Kildrum crossbar. Michael Lynch then had a goal disallowed for offside on 50 minutes. Keadue did get level on 85 minutes when Jordan Doogan converted from the penalty spot. Lynch had the final say however when on 89 minutes he scored again, this one proved to be the winning strike at Station Road.



Milford United Reserves . . . 1

Strand Rovers . . . 3

Milford Reserves welcomed reigning champions Strand Rovers to Moyle View Park as they looked to bounce back from last weekend’s game against Donegal Town. Milford started the game the brighter of the two sides, and were rightly rewarded for their efforts in the fifth minute when Brendan Murray cooly slotted home to give the hosts the lead. Milford pressed for a second and came close on several occasions with Lee Burke and Ciaran Blaney causing problems for the Strand defence. As the half went on Strand started to get into the game and could count themselves unlucky not to be level. Strand’s pressing game continued and on the 25th minute mark they found themselves level. A well-placed corner found an unmarked Strand man in the area and with Milford unable to clear the ball a well-placed shot found its way past Barry Gallagher in the Milford goal. With the game now swinging in Strand’s favour Milford found it difficult to play their normal free flowing game. To be fair the football on display from Strand Rovers was excellent at times. Strand remained on top for the remainder of the half but were lucky to go in level when a Ryan Campbell header was well saved. Milford looked to start the second half as they had the first, but found themselves behind shortly after the break. A mix-up in the Milford defence saw Shaun Mc Gee hit a well-placed shot from the edge of the box past Barry Gallagher. With a change needed Manager Scott Mc Bride introduced Enda Merritt, and the footballing flair on show from the Moyle Hill man he gave Milford a much-needed boost. And it was a through ball from Enda in the 52nd minute that sent Ciaran Blaney away from the Strand defence however his shot was well saved. Milford could count themselves extremely unlucky again not to draw level a few minutes afterwards when a well-placed header from Millstone Cottages’ man Kevin Mc Gee was cleared off the line. With Milford looking to press for an equalizer spaces began to show in the Milford midfield and only for some fine saves by Barry Gallagher the scoreline could have read a lot differently. Milford did have further chances later on with Jason Mc Conigley a constant threat on the right-hand side however as the game drew to a close Milford were caught on the break with Strand adding a third. A disappointing afternoon for the Milford lads but it’s fair to say, you can see why Strand are the reigning League Champions.

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Cranford United Reserves . . . 3

Ballybofey United Reserves . . . 2

Cranford recorded their first win of the season with a late winner in Cranford Park. Ballybofey came out of the blocks quick and were one up after six minutes. Both sides were creating lots of chances but neither could take one until the 35th minute when Cranford equalised when Lorcan Connor went on a lovely run beating three Ballybofey defenders before slotting the ball home through the keeper’s legs. Cranford came out strong for the second half and went ahead after 60 minutes. Darragh Morrison done great work down the right-hand side and delivered a good ball that eventually fell at Keith Buchanan’s feet and he powered home. Ballybofey equalised ten minutes later through a penalty. After that the game was end to end with both sides looking for a winner, it was Cranford who got it with the last kick of the game when Lorcan Connor fizzed in a free kick that the keeper spilled and Dale Mc Fadden reacted quickest win the points.



Drumkeen United Reserves . . . 3

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves . . . 3

A Michael Guthrie hat-trick ensured Drumkeen Reserves earned a point and preserved their unbeaten start to the season. Played at a drizzly St. Patrick's Park on Saturday it was the visitors who drew first blood when they took an early lead through Gerard Mc Granaghan. The home team then turned things around and two first half goals from Guthrie had the hosts ahead at the break. Kilmacrennan began the second half well and Drumkeen found themselves under a lot of pressure throughout the half. The visitors’ pressure finally paid off when Edwin Doherty levelled on the hour mark. Kilmacrennan continued to dominate and Drumkeen found it hard to get out of their own half. Drumkeen were forced to do a lot of defending with young goalkeeper Mark Gordon marshalling his defence well. Kilmacrennan appeared to have scored a third goal but Jonny Black did very well to clear a ball off the line. The resultant corner however did not work out so well for Drumkeen as following a goal mouth scramble Timmy Burke put the ball in the net to give the visitors the lead. With only seven minutes left it was looking ominous for the home team but they kept trying for an equaliser. As the clock ticked down a Drumkeen attack appeared to have broken down but a mix-up in the Kilmacrennan defence allowed an alert Michael Guthrie to nip in and fire the ball into the net for the equaliser. Well done to both teams who battled away in difficult conditions. A draw was probably a fair enough result in the end. Referee: Con McLaughlin.



Dunlewey Celtic . . . 9

Copany Rovers Reserves . . . 0

The wind played a factor in the first half with long balls being hard to judge and conditions on the slippy side. Dunlewey struck early on and took the lead through Chris Cannon, the first of his four goals on the afternoon. Mark Roarty then doubled the lead with a cool finish past the Copany stopper. Chris Cannon then fired his side further ahead and John Cannon got in on the act with a great strike from outside the area. Brendan Mc Geady slotted home a penalty but even then a plucky Copany side still tried to play football and had a couple of chances of their own with Hugo Cannon pulling off a couple of saves to keep the clean sheet. Conor Mc Mahon and Keith Sweeney wrapped up the win with the final two goals in what was a much-needed win for Dunlewey.



Drumbar F.C. . . . 2

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves . . . 4

On a very wet afternoon Drumoghill started the brighter scoring their first after ten minutes against the run of play. It took Drumbar some time to get to grips with the game. They created several chances but couldn’t score. With three minutes to go to half time Drumoghill doubled their lead. Drumoghill grab a 3rd goal ten minutes into second half before adding a 4th mid-way through the half. Drumbar weren’t giving up however and made a late comeback with two goals back through Joe Mc Ginty and Daniel Bennett. It was too little too late for the hosts in what was very good game with Drumoghill running out deserved winners.

Castlefin Celtic Reserves . . . 0

Cappry Rovers Reserves . . . 2

Cappry’s good start to the season continued on Saturday with a 2-0 away victory over neighbours Castlefinn Celtic. Cappry started the brighter and took the lead in the 10th minute when a David Carr cross was headed home by Karl Mc Glynn. Castlefinn pilled on the pressure and went close with efforts from Lee Mc Laughlin and Reece Gallagher. In the 55th minute Cappry’s Daire Mc Cafferty had a great shot well saved by Castlefinn keeper Gary Mc Croary. In the 65th minute a Lee Kennedy free was well saved by Odhran Mc Glynn in the Cappry goal. Cappry sealed the points in the 80th minute when a Eunan Kelly free took a deflection and went in to the net. Best for Castlefinn was Gary Mc Croary. Team performance from Cappry.

Referee: Leo Devenney.

RESULTS

Saturday, October 5

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore United 2 v 3 Oldtown Celtic

Fintown Harps AFC P v P Glenea United Reserves

Kildrum Tigers Reserves 2 v 1 Keadue Rovers Reserves

Glencar Celtic P v P Donegal Town Reserves

Milford United Reserves 1 v 3 Strand Rovers



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Cranford United Reserves 3 v 2 Ballybofey United Reserves

Drumkeen United Reserves 3 v 3 Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves

Dunlewey Celtic 9 v 0 Copany Rovers Reserves

Drumbar F.C. 2 v 4 Drumoghill F.C. Reserves

Castlefinn Celtic Reserves 0 v 2 Cappry Rovers Reserves



Sunday 6th October 2019

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division .

Milford United 3 v 6 Drumkeen United

Cappry Rovers 5 v 1 Donegal Town

Castlefinn Celtic 3 v 2 Cranford United

Bonagee United 1 v 3 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Kildrum Tigers 3 v 0 Keadue Rovers



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 2 v 1 Rathmullan Celtic

Letterbarrow Celtic 1 v 2 Lifford Celtic

Drumoghill F.C. 2 v 2 Ballybofey United

Glenea United P v P Convoy Arsenal

Gweedore Celtic 6 v 1 St. Catherines

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Dunkineely Celtic 1 v 0 Glenree United

Lagan Harps 3 v 5 Gweedore United

Curragh Athletic 1 v 4 Swilly Rovers

Whitestrand United 0 v 2 Raphoe Town

FIXTURES

Saturday, October 12

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One K.O. 2p.m.

Arranmore United v Donegal Town Reserves (1pm)

Milford United Reserves v Kildrum Tigers Reserves

Fintown Harps AFC v Strand Rovers

Glenea United Reserves v Oldtown Celtic

Glencar Celtic v Keadue Rovers



Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves v Dunlewey Celtic

Ballybofey United Reserves v Drumkeen United Reserves

Cappry Rovers Reserves v Cranford United Reserves

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Castlefinn Celtic Reserves

Copany Rovers v Drumbar F.C.



Sunday, October 13

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division K.O. 2pm

Donegal Town v Drumkeen United

Cappry Rovers v Kildrum Tigers



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

St. Catherines v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Convoy Arsenal v Gweedore Celtic

Drumoghill F.C. v Glenea United

Ballybofey United v Lifford Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic v Letterbarrow Celtic

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Gweedore United v Dunkineely Celtic

Deele Harps v Lagan Harps

Swilly Rovers v Whitestrand United

Glenree United v Curragh Athletic



Knockalla Caravans Cup K.O. 1.30p.m.

Fanad United v Kilmacrennan Celtic F.C.

Bonagee United v Castlefinn Celtic

Derry City Reserves v Milford United