Heavy defeat for Ulster Senior League against Leinster

Ulster’s 2019 Michael Ward campaign ended on Sunday morning with a defeat at the hands of the Leinster Senior League.

Ulster Senior League . . . 1

Leinster Senior League . . . 5



Two early goals, one from the penalty spot, and an injury time goal in the first half had the hosts 3-0 to the good by the break.

Ulster started well in the second half and got a goal back through BJ Banda.

The Ulster Senior League side pictured before their match against the Leinster Senior League

But Leinster scored twice n the closing stages to run out comfortable winners. The victory saw them crowned overall tournament winners.

Ulster Senior League: Gavin Cullen (Cockhill Celtic), Oisin Langan (Fanad United), Peter Doherty (Cockhill Celtic), Emmet Friars (Letterkenny Rovers), Lee Toland (Letterkenny Rovers), Laurence Toland (Cockhill Celtic), Ryan Lonergan (Letterkenny Rovers), BJ Banda (Letterkenny Rovers), Michéal Doherty (Bonagee United), Dean McCarry (Fanad United), Ryan Lonergan (Letterkenny Rovers).

Subs used: Ryan Rainey (Bonagee United), Gareth Breslin (Bonagee United), Adam Duffy (Cockhill Celtic).