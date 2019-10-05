SOCCER
Penalty shoot-out drama in FAI National League U19 quarter-final clash between Finn Harps and Shamrock Rovers
The Finn Harps under-19 side. Photo: Finn Harps.
There was agony for Joe Boyle and his under-19 Finn Harps side as they were beaten on penalties in the FAI National League under-19 quarter-final clash against Shamrock Rovers at Finn Park.
The game went to penalties with Rovers winning 6-5.
The game finished scoreless at the end of normal time.
In extra-time, Harps had taken the lead through Stephen Doherty - who had come on as a substitute for the first team the evening before in the scoreless draw with UCD - before the Dubliners hit back almost immediately.
Played on a very heavy surface Harps had the better of the chances and can count themselves unlucky to have lost.
