Penalty shoot-out drama in FAI National League U19 quarter-final clash between Finn Harps and Shamrock Rovers

There was agony for Joe Boyle and his under-19 Finn Harps side as they were beaten on penalties in the FAI National League under-19 quarter-final clash against Shamrock Rovers at Finn Park.

The game went to penalties with Rovers winning 6-5.

The game finished scoreless at the end of normal time.

In extra-time, Harps had taken the lead through Stephen Doherty - who had come on as a substitute for the first team the evening before in the scoreless draw with UCD - before the Dubliners hit back almost immediately.

Played on a very heavy surface Harps had the better of the chances and can count themselves unlucky to have lost.