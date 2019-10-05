Shane Conneely - St Naul’s version of Kerry's Donnchadh Walsh - gives his verdict after win over Naomh Brid

Shane Conneely is the Donnchadh Walsh Walsh of Kerry of this St Naul’s team.

For the experienced Connemara native speaker wins loads of ball and uses it intelligently for his comrades.

He is always in the thick of the action and a reliable solid source of guidance for the younger members of the team.

And once again, when the going got tough Conneely got going and was a cool head in those final frenetic moments of the semi-final against Naomh Brid which they won by 1-9 to 1-8.

“ Yes Naomh Brid really came back at us and almost caught us at the end," he said afterwards.

“We had a six-point lead and then sat back a bit too much and we will really have to take learnings from that for the final.

“And we had chances of a few scores to push it out at the end, but it did not happen, but it is great to be in another county final.”

He added: “Naomh Brid are a great battling side and we only just hung in with them in the first half by converting a few frees.

“We were level at half-time and then we pushed on really well in the third quarter and went into a six-points lead but it would be very important to hold that lead.

“But we conceded a goal and that was very disappointing coming so soon after our own first goal.

“This team is gaining in experience all the time and we have some good young lads coming on to make us even stronger.

“We have a fairly good bench a good squad and that is what you need”.

Turning to the prospect of facing either Aodh Ruadh or Cloughaneely in the final he said: “Both are quality teams and we will have to be at our best.

“They are too quality teams and both of those teams are well capable of scoring.

“Cloughaneely, we don’t know much about but they are a Division One team and that speaks for itself while we have met Aodh Ruadh twice this year, drawing one and losing one.

“Either way it will be a very tough final, no matter who we meet.