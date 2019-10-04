Opening night draw for Ulster Senior League in FAI Intermediate Interprovincials

The Ulster Senior League scored a late equaliser on Friday night in their opening game of the FAI Intermediate Interprovincial’s in Ashbourne United all weather facility against the Connacht FA. Bonagee United’s Ryan Rainey earned his side a point with just 2 minutes of the tie remaining.

Ulster Senior League 1

Connacht FA 1

After a quiet start to the game, the Ulster Senior League started to dominate the proceedings and were unlucky not to score on a few occasions after strikes from Bonagee United pair Michéal Doherty and Ryan Rainey. Kevin McGrath(Letterkenny Rovers) then had a shot well saved by the Connacht keeper with the rebound falling to Adam Duffy but his strike on goal was blocked and went away for a corner kick. HT 0-0

Into the second half and in a even game with both defenses on top it was Connacht who opened the scoring from the penalty spot courtesy of Jordan Loftus in the 74th minute. Anthony Gorman made wholesale changes bringing on the allotted five subs and eventually they equalized in the 88th minute when substitute BJ Banda found Ryan Rainey inside the 18 yard box and he fired home past the Connacht netminder. At the final whistle the referee sent off Ulsters Emmet Friars which results in him missing Saturday’s fixture against the Munster Senior League.

Ulster Senior League: Rory Kelly (Letterkenny Rovers), Mark Harkin (Bonagee United), Ryan Lonergan (Letterkenny Rovers), Emmet Friars (Letterkenny Rovers), Lee Toland (Letterkenny Rovers), Chris Malseed (Letterkenny Rovers), Gareth Breslin (Bonagee United), Ryan Rainey (Bonagee United), Michéal Doherty (Bonagee United), Kevin McGrath (Letterkenny Rovers), Adam Duffy (Cockhill Celtic). Subs used: BJ Banda (Letterkenny Rovers), Laurence Toland (Cockhill Celtic), Garbhan Grant (Bonagee United); Stephen Duffy (Cockhill Celtic), Dean McCarry (Fanad United).

Results, Friday 4 October

Leinster Senior League 2-1 Munster Senior League

Fixtures, Saturday 5 October, Ko 2.20pm

Ulster Senior League v Munster Senior League

Leinster Senior League v Connacht FA