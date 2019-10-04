Donegal Ladies GAA clubs asked for nominations for Volunteer of the Year Awards



Donegal Ladies GAA clubs are being asked to nominate people for the 2019 LGFA Volunteer of the Year awards.

Administrators, coaches and media are among those who will be honoured across nine categories.

The scheme will once again recognise winners from 2019 in the following categories with the awards taking place in early 2020.

The categories are:

Club Committee Officer of the Year Award

County/Prinvicial Officer of the Year Award

Young Volunteer of the Year Award

School Coach of the Year Award

Club Coach of the Year Award

PRO of the Year Award

Local Journalist of the Year Award

International Volunteer of the Year Award

Lulu Carroll Award for Overall Volunteer of the Year Award



The Overall Volunteer of the Year will receive the Lulu Carroll award, named after the late Lulu Carroll, who was a 2001 All-Ireland senior medallist with Laois.

Lulu, who passed away in 2007, was a committed servant to Ladies Football at club and county levels, and one of the game’s most popular and well-known figures.

Lulu, a former All-Star recipient, also won eight Leinster titles with Laois, along with six county senior titles and a provincial crown at club level with Timahoe.

The Volunteer Hall of Fame Award will be presented to an individual who has given exceptional service or made an outstanding contribution to volunteering in ladies Gaelic football over an extended time period.

The closing date for the LGFA National Volunteer Awards is Friday 15th November at 5pm.

