Harps boss Ollie Horgan banned from touchline for crucial clash against UCD

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan won't be able to dish out the instructions from the bench for tomorrow's crunch game against UCD in Finn Park.

The Harps supremo must serve out a one match touchline ban - having been sent off during the recent game against Sligo Rovers.

On the field of play, Harps will be without striker Nathan Boyle and defender Daniel O'Reilly, who are both suspended for one game, having both picked up five yellow cards.

UCD's Liam Scales is also out as he too has had a one match suspension imposed for five yellow cards.

If Harps win tomorrow's game, they are all but mathematically sure of being into a relegation play-off while UCD would effectively be relegated.

A Harps win would put them nine points clear of the students with three league games left.

And Harps' goal difference stands at minus 34, compared with minus 51 for the Belfield outfit.