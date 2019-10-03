Jason Quigley links up with former world middleweight champion for next fight

Donegal's Jason Quigley has linked up with former world middleweight champion Andy Lee ahead of his return to action.



Quigley (16-1, 11KOs) aims to get back into the ring before Christmas and the Golden Boy Promotions contender has confirmed that he has begun working with Lee.



“Andy has had a similar career to me and I’m delighted to start working with him,” Quigley said.

“Andy moved on from a set-back to become a world champion. Andy has a great boxing brain and is very intelligent inside and outside the ring. I’ve only been working with him a short while, but we’ve got a good chemistry.



“I can’t wait to let go in the ring now. I’m delighted and excited what we can create as a team.”



Quigley suffered the first loss of his pro career in July against Tureano Johnson.

The Donegal middleweight said: "I don't want to sit on that defeat too long. The best fighters have all been defeated.

"The great thing about boxing is that one fight can change a career. I want to get the ball rolling again and start climbing to where I belong.



"I know that I have the talent, the heart and the desire - and I want to push on and be the best I can be.



"My management team, Sheer Sports Management, and my promotor, Golden Boy, have been brilliant for me and I'm looking to get in there again and show what I can do."

Quigley and Lee have both won the NABF's middleweight strap.

Lee, who was 35-3-1 as a pro, won the WBO world middleweight title in December 2014 when he stopped Matyev Koroborov in the sixth round of their bout in Las Vegas.



Of the new partnership with Quigley, Lee said: “It’s time for Jason to start fulfilling his potential. Jason has a huge amount of talent. It’s about shaping that talent now and making it effective in the ring.

"I’ve only been working with him for a short time, but I already see improvements. Jason is very teachable and takes everything on board. It has been encouraging so far.

“It’s one fight and one step at a time. I think I can actually help Jason, not just in boxing but with what he has to go through.

"We want to work now to getting Jason to winning again and looking good winning. We have to show something to people in boxing in general to get excited about.”