READ THE REID: On form St Eunans and Kilcar to make it to final

It is no surprise that the big four of Donegal senior club football will contest the senior club championship semi-finals this weekend. Gaoth Dobhair, Naomh Conaill, St. Eunan’s and Kilcar have been at the pinnacle of club football in this county in recent years.

We have two very tasty semi-finals with St. Eunan’s taking on last year’s beaten finalists Naomh Conaill while Kilcar face last season’s Donegal and Ulster champions Gaoth Dobhair. As always, there is very little separating all four teams.

Going on recent form, St. Eunan’s and Kilcar seem to have the edge over their respective opponents. Gaoth Dobhair haven’t showed the same form this year that brought them to the summit of the province last season. It would be foolish though to write them off. I feel that Kilcar may be the team to beat given that Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty were absent for vital games last season and their return to the fray could prove decisive for the men from the south west.

Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon have emerged as favourites to lift the intermediate title although Cloughaneely and St. Nauls will also feel that they are genuine contenders.

The Junior championship sees title favourites Buncrana take on newly promoted Convoy and Letterkenny Gaels face dark-horses Na Rossa in the respective semi-finals. Former Donegal player Ryan Bradley’s return to his native Buncrana is a massive boost for the Inishowen club while Declan Bonner’s heroics between the posts giving a Stephen Cluxton-like performance puts Na Rossa in with an outside chance of lifting the title. We have a great weekend in store with a host of games down for decision.

Engrossed as we are with our local amateur GAA games, other world professional elite sports championship finals are up and running, namely, the Rugby World Cup and the World Outdoor Athletics Championships in Japan and Qatar respectively.

Qatar redeveloped the multi-purpose Khalifa Stadium in 2017 and have air conditioning built in for the invisible spectators and athletes alike. They controversially won in their bids to host these world championships and the world cup soccer in 2022. But very few are coming to the current athletics events.

Believe it or not, they are blaming part of the non-attendance on the ‘climate change’ lie. There were more people in attendance at the Red Hughs and Naomh Brid quarter-final intermediate championship game in Ballyshannon, a few miles from Ballintra, last Sunday than there was for the women’s 100m final the same evening. Maybe it’s because Qatar is a very warm country and Ballyshannon has very warm people as well as having a very normal Irish climate.

It is a PR disaster for the world athletics governing body, the IAAF. Currently, French judges are investigating whether $4.5m was paid by the organisers of the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Qatar to a controversial former senior figure in athletics' governing body, the IAAF, hours before Doha won the right to host the event.

In respect of the World Cup Wikipedia.org says “Criticism from a number of media outlets, sporting experts, and human rights groups highlighted problems such as Qatar's limited football history, the high expected cost, the local climate, and Qatar's human rights record. There have been numerous allegations of bribery between the Qatar bid committee and FIFA members and executives”.

The Sunday Times on March 10 2019 ran a story with the heading ‘Exclusive investigation: Qatar’s secret $880m World Cup payments to FIFA’. So, what’s it all about? Money.

Former FAI chief executive of the Football Association of Ireland John Delaney walked away from his post earlier this week with a severance package of an estimated €500,000 while earning €6 million in basic salary during his time at the helm of the FAI. The Irish Times reported last Monday 30th September that: “A couple of years back, Delaney told a member of the Oireachtas Committee for Sport, who had asked about the pay and pension cuts imposed on more run of the mill staff out at Abbottstown, that everyone there understood what a privilege it was to work in football and that it was not about the money”.

Really? I’m not suggesting that anything improper or illegal was done by Delaney but it is a travesty for Irish soccer that one man could inflict so much financial damage to a sporting organisation who struggle at grassroots to keep the game of soccer afloat in this country for adults and youngsters alike.

No such problems for the GAA thankfully. As we border on the edge of professionalism, the problems of money are well documented. The marrying of the GAA to Sky may have serious consequences down the line.

Al-Jazeera (based in Doha), the middle-east’s ‘fake’ news network allegedly paid $100m “into a designated FIFA account” if Qatar were successful in their bid to host the World Cup in 2022.

The warning signs are there for us. The GAA is a wonderful organisation with an amateur ethos and thrives because of this. The vast majority of GAA people are involved for the love of the game and its long-standing Gaelic traditions. I sincerely hope that we maintain our uniqueness and uphold everything that is found only in the GAA and unrelated to financial gain.

Let’s keep the faith!