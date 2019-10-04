Donegal Junior Championship down to last four; Buncrana remain strong favourites

The semi-finals of the Michael Murphy Donegal Junior Championship are down for decision on Saturday as a double header at O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny.

Buncrana, who were relegated from the Intermediate Championship last year, are the very strong favourites to take this title and given the strength of their panel, it will be a major shock if they are stopped.

They have Darach O'Connor back from America and last weekend they welcomed back former All-Ireland winner with Donegal in 2012, Ryan Bradley.

Those two along with current Donegal senior panellist Caolan McGonagle make the Inishowen side very formidable. They can also call on the likes of big John Campbell, who has been in great form all year for Buncrana.

Although they won't be looking past Saturday and getting to the final, the record of Donegal Junior winning sides has been great in the recent past with Red Hughs and Naomh Colmcille, the last winners, going on to win Ulster club championship titles.

Buncrana will face their toughest test to date on Saturday when they take on St Marys, Convoy (3 pm). The Convoy men have formwer Finn Harps centre-half Packie Mailey back on board this year and Peter Blake has been scoring freely. Paddy Dolan was only a sub in the quarter-final win and if he is fully fit, they could give Buncrana plenty to think about.

The other semi-final sees Na Rossa take on Letterkenny Gaels (5 pm) in O'Donnell Park and we will see county manager, Declan Bonner, again between the posts. Whether he can hold out a Gaels side that have been scoring freely in recent games remains to be seen. They hit 4-14 against Carndonagh last weekend with Ciaran Gilfeather notching a brace of goals while full-forward Conor McBrearty chipped in with seven points.

Odhran Molloy was in fine form for Na Rossa in their extra-time win over Urris and if they can repeat that performance they could cause a shock