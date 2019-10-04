PREVIEW: Naomh Conaill and St Eunans chasing a place in the senior final

Naomh Conaill are chasing a place in a third Donegal Senior Club Championship final in-a-row and fourth in five season when they face St Eunans on Sunday.

The game forms the semi-final double bill along with the clash of champions Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar. It is also a repeat meeting of the 2015 final won by Naomh Conaill when the men from Davy Brennan Memorial Park dethroned the then champions.

“We haven’t enjoyed much success since,” said Naomh Conaill manager, Martin Regan.

“We have lost the last two finals, to Kilcar in 2017 and Gaoth Dobhair last year. But it is great to be back in another semi-final and in with a chance of making it to the final.”

“We are looking no further than Sunday. St Eunans are a very good side and they have been really impressive in the championship.

“They have qualified from a tough group which included Gaoth Dobhair, St Michaels and Ardara. They drew with Gaoth Dobhair in Magheragallon which was a big result and they went to Dunfanaghy in the last game and got another draw.

“And they had a big win over Milford last weekend and they are going to be stronger this weekend. They will have Rory Kavanagh back from suspension and will go into the game as slight favourites.”

St Eunans drew 0-6 to 1-3 with Gaoth Dobhair and had a 1-18 to 1-6 home win over Ardara. They clinched clinching second place in the group and qualification for the last eight with a 0-12 each draw with St Michaels.

And they produced one of the best performances of the championship with a 5-22 to 0-11 win over first time quarter-finalist Milford.

Corner-forward Eoin McGeehin scored three goals and also kicked a point for St Eunans against Milford. Darragh Mulgrew hit 1-3 in a man of the match performance from half-back.

Centre-forward James Kelly also posted 1-3 and Niall O’Donnell, St Eunans leading marksman in the championship, ended the quarter final tie with 0-6.

In all the O’Donnell Park men had ten different scorers over the 60 plus minutes.

“It was good to get the win and qualify for the semi-final. It is something we haven’t done in a few years,” said St Eunans experienced defender Eamonn Doherty.

“It is good because it is a very young team. I’m 29 nine and I’m one of the oldest on the team, only Mick Martin of the team that started is older than me.”

Mick Martin, a former championship winning full-back, was a surprise inclusion in the absence of the injured Rory Carr.

The unfortunate Carr, who was having a very good campaign on the edge of the large rectangle, suffered a shoulder injury against St Michaels and is out for the rest of the season.

He was only back after a lengthy lay-off due to a shoulder injury. Luckily it was the other shoulder he injured on this occasion.

St Eunans have no other injury concerns and will be boosted by the return of Rory Kavanagh after serving a one match ban following his sending off against St Michaels.

Naomh Conaill qualified comfortably from their group with three straight wins over Killybegs, Sean MacCumhaills and Dungloe.

Their stiffest test so far was in the quarter-final win over neighbours Glenfin. They had four points to spare at the end of that game in Glenswilly,

“Glenfin put it up to us in the first half but we hit a few early points in the second and I always felt we controlled the game after that. But it was good to get a tight game and hopefully it will stand to us in the semi-final,” said Martin Regan.

The Naomh Conaill boss reported no injury concerns and expects to have Kevin McGettigan back. McGettigan has recovered from a hamstring injury that forced him to sit out the championship so far.

Verdict: St Eunans