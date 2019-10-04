PREVIEW: Gaoth Dobhair v Kilcar: Dream final is now dream semi-final

It was the final pairing the neutrals talked about but the draw has decided otherwise and Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar will now lock horns in the semi-final.

It is the clash of the reigning Donegal and Ulster champions against the Donegal Division One League champions.

Kilcar, winners in 2017, are also the form team in the county this season and are many people’s fancy for the championship outright.

Kilcar went unbeaten in the league and have won their four games to date in the championship with the handbrake on from a long way out.

Bundoran ran them closest in the group stages but yet they had seven points to spare at the end.

And that was was without the vastly experienced Michael Hegarty and Ciaran McGinley - the best club midfielder in the county for a number of years.

Both McGinley and Hegarty returned to action on Saturday night against Killybegs. McGinley played the entire game and he finished strong. Former county man Hegarty was sprung from the bench in the second half and had a calming influence at a stage Killybegs were enjoying a good spell.

“They both had been injured and Ciaran hadn’t played for five weeks so it was good to get him back and get him game time.

“Michael was also carrying a slight knock. But he is on the wrong side of 40 and it was a case of using him wisely.

“We put him on to settle the team after Killybegs came back into the game and we are very pleased with the way he played and he is fully fit and will be ready for action on Sunday.”

Kilcar chalked up 9-68 in their four games in the championship and have conceded just 2-33.

Gaoth Dobhair have been nowhere near as as prolific as Kilcar in the scoring stakes and as of yet have not played with the energy and fluency that brought them last season’s double success

They were held to a draw by St Eunans in Magheragallon on the first day. They then stumbled over the line against St Michaels in Dunfanaghy, before rounding off the group stages with a big win over a depleted Ardara in Ardara.

And it took extra-time to separate them and Bundoran in Sunday’s quarter-final in O’Donnell Park after they let an eight point lead slip.

But they did come good again in the additional time to emerge three point winners.

Mervyn O’Donnell, the champions manager, acknowledged afterwards that Sunday’s draw with Bundoran was a kick in the backside for his side.

But he also insisted that game will stand to his charges.

“Games like this stand to you. It wasn’t that Bundoran played that well, it was just that we took the foot off the gas in the second half.

“When you have a six lead you do lose your focus. We have to learn from it. The last time it happened was in the semi-final against Naomh Conaill a few years ago and we lost that day by a point.

“We learned from that experience and hopefully we can move on now against Kilcar. We know we are going to have to improve massively but we also feel the extra-time against Bundoran will bring us on.”

The Gaoth Dobhair boss reported no major injury worries and also confirmed that Cian Mulligan, who was used from the bench against Bundoran, is fully fit again.

Kilcar have suffered a blow with the loss of tight marking Pauric Carr to an ankle injury suffered in the closing minutes against Killybegs in the quarter final.

The game is on Sunday in Sean MacCumhaill Park, throw-in 3.30 pm and is being televised by TG4 with delayed coverage starting at 5.15.

Verdict: Kilcar