PREVIEW: Aodh Ruadh and Cloughaneely is a clash of the heavyweights

Just like in the senior championship two of the heavyweights, Aodh Ruadh and Cloughaneely, meet in the semi-final of the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship on Saturday.

The game is in Pairc Taobhoige, Glenfin, throw-in 5 pm. Of the two teams Aodh Ruadh go into the last four clash with the better form on the back of wins over St Nauls and Downings and a draw with Naomh Muire, in the group stages.

And the side jointly managed by Barry Ward and Philip O’Reilly booked their place in the semi-final with a 2-19 to 0-8 win over Naomh Muire in the quarter-final.

“We probably got out of jail the first day against Naomh Muire, but I think we put that draw behind us on the Sunday,” said Barry Ward.

“The big result for us was the win against St Nauls. St Nauls pushed us all the way and it is no surprise they have have come through as well to make the semi-final.

Nathan Boyle scored 2-2, Philip Patton hit 0-5 while Johnny Gallagher, Shane Gillespie, Conor Patton, Cian Dolan, Oisin Rooney, Diarmuid McInerney, Johnny Gethins and Shane McGrath were also among the scorers in the quarter-final win over Naomh Muire.”

Cloughaneely are the only Division One team in the Intermediate championship. They have made it to the last four on the back of two wins and a draw in the group.

They overcame Naomh Brid, drew with Red Hughs in the second round and saw off Naomh Ultan in the final round in the group stages.

And they got out of jail in Monday night’s one point quarter-final win over Naomh Colmcille, at a wet and windy Sean MacCumhaill Park.

Jason McGee, on his way back from injury, kicked the winner deep in injury time to snatch a dramatic win.

McGee is only returning to fitness after picking up an injury playing for Donegal in the last of their Super 8 games against Mayo in Castlebar, back in July.

“We were hoping to ease Jason back to fitness. But we were forced to introduce him at half-time on Monday night, we had no choice. He kicked two points including the winner and played really well.

“We are lucky to have him and as far as Saturday evening’s game we will just have to monitor him over the next few days to see if he has any reaction to playing.

“He certainly put his hands up on Monday night. We have only a five day turnaround because of having to play on Monday night and we thought we might get some leeway from the CCC and they would play it on Sunday to give us the extra day.

“But that didn’t happen and this is now an advantage for Ballyshannon. They’ve had the extra day.”

Darren McGeever has returned from Australia in recent weeks and has boosted Cloughaneely’s prospects having missed the first two group games.

“It is great to have Darren back. He gives us a good physical presence in the middle of the field. John Fitzgerald is regaining fitness too and we brought him and Aidan Doohan on onMonday night and they both played well. The two boys definitely put their hands up for inclusion too from the start.”

Aodh Ruadh and Cloughaneely have met regularly in recent seasons in the league. Last year they met twice in Division One with Cloughaneely winning one of the games and the other ended in a draw.

And the year before in Division Two, they won one each and all the indicators are this year’s encounter is going to be a close affair once again.

Of the two, Aodh Ruadh have the more settled look about them and go into the game with the slightly better form.

Verdict: Aodh Ruadh