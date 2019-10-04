PREVIEW: St Nauls favourites but expect Naomh Brid to make it tight

Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park in Fintra will host the Intermediate Championship semi-final between local rivals St Nauls and Naomh Brid on Saturday at 5 pm.

Hopefully, by that time Hurricane Lorenzo will have passed. Those of us of a certain vintage would have remembered plenty of wind at the old Fintra, but it should be all calm until throw-in at least.

St Nauls will have good memories of the venue from last Sunday when they came back from the dead (nine points down at one stage) to defeat Naomh Columba.

Naomh Brid accounted for Red Hughs in Ballyshannon but were hanging on at the end.

This semi-final brings together two teams playing in different divisions (St Nauls in Division Two and Naomh Brid in Division Three) but St Nauls manager, Barry Meehan, feels that there is little between any of the teams.

"I have said it already this year, there is little between any of the teams from the top four in Division One down to the top half of Division Three," said Meehan, who said there were plenty of examples of that, including Naomh Brid going to Cloughaneely in the first group game in the championship and they were unlucky not to get a result. "Not too many Division One teams went to Cloughaneely and got anything easy."

Naomh Brid boss Matt Gallagher also mentioned that Cloughaneely game with a classic quote: "Cloughaneely beat us with a goal six minutes into three minutes of added time!"

The sides met in a challenge game early in the year, but haven't met in a competitive match lately. "The boys would know plenty about each other," said Meehan. Many of them work together in and around Donegal Town, so bragging rights will be at stake.

St Nauls will carry the favourites' tag and Meehan is hopeful of having a fully fit squad apart from the long-term injured Daniel Gallagher.

Naomh Brid are sweating on the availability of Darragh Brogan and Clint Walsh. "Darragh wasn't able to tog last week and it will be touch and go for Saturday," said Gallagher, who added that he was hopeful that he might play some part. "We took Clint (Walsh) off with a slight hamstring but it was more precautionary and we would be hopeful that he will be available."

After a slow start, Naomh Brid have finished the season well and Gallagher knows that it will not be easy. "We always have good battles with St Nauls. They are a formidable side with a couple of players on the county panel. We would be hoping for a one point victory again," said Gallagher.

Meehan said St Nauls would train just one night this week. "We have to manage them with so many games." He feels that any knocks from the weekend will disappear when the adrenaline kicks in by Friday. He is hoping that he is not chasing the game like they were against Naomh Columba. "That was a massive test of character."

If Naomh Brid are without Darragh Brogan, it would be a big blow. The Gallaghers (Ross and Calum), the Brogans (Darragh, if he plays and livewire Ryan), McCaffertys, Clint Walsh, Gearoid Gallagher and Tommy Gallagher are big players who will have to step up.

Brendan McCole, Peadar Mogan, Stuart Johnston, the Griffins and Daniel Brennan were impressive for St Nauls last week; John Rose is back fully fit but their most influential player in many games is Galway man Shane Conneely, who does the hard grafting and rarely puts a foot wrong. He might not win the 20m race for a ball, but its what he does with it when he has it that matters.

It will be a shock if Naomh Brid can upset the odds, but don't rule it out.

Verdict: St Nauls