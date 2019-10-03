THE SPORTING DIARY: Where have all the Donegal club supporters gone?

On a lovely evening in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Saturday last, only a handful of supporters turned up for two Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal senior championship quarter-finals.

Four teams fighting for a county semi-final place and if you took the Kilcar contingent out of it, the numbers would hardly have made a couple of hundred.

With the games live on RTÉ 2, it made for a poor spectacle with a very sparsely populated stand for a double header.

On Sunday, there were almost as many at an U-16 Ladies county final in Donegal town between Aodh Ruadh and St Nauls, and the Intermediate quarter-final between St Nauls and Naomh Columba in Fintra, was also well attended.

The poor attendance in Ballybofey probably prompted the Donegal fixtures committee to put the semi-finals as a double header this Sunday, which should attract a bumper attendance.

Three of the four teams involved - Kilcar, Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair - have the biggest band of followers. St Eunans, despite having the population base, just don’t seem to get that local support that the clubs from the south-west and west of the county get.

The lack of support for the games on Saturday evening last could well be down to the fact that Saturday is not an attractive day for games. People are working and life must go on.

It will be interesting to see what the outcome will be this weekend with so many games down for Saturday to accommodate the senior semi-finals having a free run on Sunday.

And what of the venues? I was approached outside a church last week by a well-known Four Masters official with the comment: “What have Four Masters done on the County Board?” The comment related to the fact that Tirchonaill Park has been overlooked for championship fixtures so far.

Maybe there’s a good reason for this, but you would think that two fixtures in recent weeks - Naomh Brid v Red Hughs and Naomh Brid v St Nauls (this weekend) were made for the Donegal town venue.

Anyway, the venues have been decided for the semi-finals, so who will be playing in the county finals in senior, intermediate and junior?

My finalists are - Buncrana and Letterkenny Gaels in junior; St Nauls and Aodh Ruadh in intermediate and Kilcar and St Eunans in senior.

Remarkable comeback

The game of the weekend was surely in Fintra where St Nauls came back from nine points down to defeat Naomh Columba in the Intermediate quarter-final. Even the most ardent St Nauls supporter must have thought their goose was cooked. Aaron Doherty had hit 2-4 in the opening half and looked unmarkable. He has benefited from the county strength and conditioning programme and seemed to have retained that remarkable talent to sniff a score.

But with St Nauls keeping the ball in the second half, he was deprived of possession (yet scored all three points for the Glen men).

Daniel Brennan had one of those days when everything he hit turned to gold, while Peadar Mogan, Stuart Johnston and Shane Conneely kept them on the front foot. There was consultation over the St Nauls goal with the then referee Val Murray being called by his umpires. Most everyone in the ground thought they were consulting whether it was a ‘square’ ball, but I had a text during the week from one of the umpires to clarify that it was whether the ball had crossed the line before Johnston got a touch to it. The ball had been handpassed across for Johnston and if it was over the line before his touch, it would have been ruled out.

It was a remarkable game with the first referee, Jimmy White, stretchered off after 25 minutes with a damaged ankle. Thankfully, White has fully recovered and I’m told may be back in action this weekend.

Some man for one man!

Take a bow John

One man that can take a bow after last weekend’s flurry of quarter-final action is Co PRO John McEniff. He produced a programme that carried the line-outs of every club team participating, senior and reserve - 40 team line-outs. Having some history of being involved with match programmes, this was a phenomenal effort. The print quality was excellent and the programme was FREE.

The effort involved by the PRO was huge. In his own quiet and efficient way John has been an excellent PRO and is already planning a Yearbook for 2019.