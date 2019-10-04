Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar semi-final is the talk of the country - Monaghan

Gaoth Dobhair, the reigning champions, and Kilcar, the championship favourites, is one of the most talked about Donegal Senior Championship semi-finals in years.

Gaoth Dobhair are also putting their Ulster crown on the line on Sunday when the two topweights collide in Sean MacCumhaill Park (3.30 pm).

The meeting of Naomh Conaill, defeated finalists in the last two seasons, and a young and re-emerging St Eunans, which forms the double bill on Sunday, is nonetheless important. However, it is very much seen as the undercard.

Former Donegal defender, Barry Monaghan, a recent All-Ireland Masters winner with Donegal, also feels Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar is the big game.

But he insists that the winners of Naomh Conaill and St Eunans will have a say in the destination of the Dr Maguire Cup.

“The four semi-finalists are the top four teams in the county. They were the top four in the league and there was always a good chance they would make it to the last four,” said the Four Masters clubman, who gave the current championship format the thumbs up.

“All but one of the groups were fairly predictable and the big teams were always going to make it through. The only exception was the group involving Gaoth Dobhair, St Eunans, St Michaels and Ardara.

“Overall it has been a good championship and has been well run and the really good thing about it was that the league was completed before the championship started.

“I think the playing off of the league is a great idea and means players and management can now concentrate on the championship.”

Naomh Conaill and St Eunans meet in the first of Sunday’s double bill in Ballybofey and is a clash between a by and large seasoned and vastly experienced Naomh Conaill against a new look and emerging St Eunans.

Barry Monaghan has been very impressed by the new look St Eunans.

“St Eunans have no big stars but they qualified from the toughest group. They went to Gaoth Dobhair in the first round and went toe to toe with Gaoth Dobhair and came away with a draw.

“They had a comfortable win over Ardara in O’Donnell Park and then played a strong St Michaels outfit at the Bridge in Dunfanaghy, never an easy place to get a result, and got a draw to clinch the second qualifying spot.

“They really impressed last weekend and ran out big winners against Milford. Milford are a decent enough side; we played them in the first round and I thought they were a decent and well organised side and St Eunans made them look very ordinary.

“I have been really impressed with them and I fancy them to win on Sunday. They are an exciting young side and play an attractive brand of football and in Niall O’Donnell, they have a class footballer.

“In fairness to Naomh Conaill, they have been the most consistent club side in the county in the last decade or so and they have the championships to show for it.

“They have a good mix of experience and youth with young players like Nathan Byrne, Kieran Gallagher, Eoghan McGettigan and Charles McGuinness coming through from underage.

“Leo McLoone, Anthony Thompson, Ciaran Thompson, Eoin Waide and Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy are still big players for Naomh Conaill.

“It will be interesting if the young players that have come into the team are as good as the group that came into the team ten years ago.

“This weekend will go a long way in answering that question. But going on form I think St Eunans will just about shade it. But it promises to be a close game.”

Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar take centre stage for the eagerly awaited second semi-final which Barry Monagan reckons is the talk of the GAA world.

“This is the big game of the championship and has not only all of Donegal chatting about it but the whole of Ulster are talking about it.

“Gaoth Dobhair are the reigning Donegal and Ulster champions and Kilcar are many people’s favourites, not only for Donegal but Ulster as well.

“It is not often we have that in the county with two teams being talked about in provincial terms. I don’t think we’ve ever had that situation before.

“It promises to be a fascinating game. Kilcar are the form team in the county who have already won the league and did it in the main without their county players.

“Gaoth Dobhair, on the other hand, have reached the semi-final without playing anywhere near the football they are capable of playing. They have just about done enough and understandably so given their long run last season.

“It will be interesting to see if they can step it up on Sunday, which they are going to have to if they are to live with Kilcar.

“People, when the chat about Kilcar, they always talk about Ryan and Eoin McHugh and Patrick McBrearty and their county players. But there is more to Kilcar than just the McHughs and McBrearty.

“They are all fine footballers but it is the younger players like the pace of the McCleans, Andrew and Matthew, Conor Doherty that make Kilcar the force they are.

“You also have Mark McHugh playing well and Ciaran McGinley, the best midfielder in the county at club level, and Stephen McBrearty. And of course they also have the experience and craft of Michael Hegarty.

“Gaoth Dobhair with Neil and Eamonn McGee, Kevin Cassidy, Michael Carroll, Dáire Ó Baoill, Odhran MacNiallais and Peter McGee are a bigger and more physical side.

“They will try and impose their physicality on the game and they will want to keep it tight and confined while Kilcar will hope to keep it wide and use the open spaces in MacCumhaill Park.

“The result will come down to which side can impose their game and the one that does will come out on top.

“Kilcar will also favour a dry and fast sod and given the forecast there is no guarantee they will have their wish granted.

“Form suggest Kilcar but there are so many ponderables such as weather and underfoot conditions which will have an influence on the outcome. At a push I’m going for Kilcar, but it will be a close call.”