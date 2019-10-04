MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair fancied for final

Then there was four. It is no surprise that the big four, Kilcar, Gaoth dobhair, Naomh Conaill and St. Eunans have made it to the semi-final stage of the senior championship.

To be fair this time last week it seemed it would be only a matter of going through the motions of the quarter-finals to get to the last four, and while Kilcar and St. Eunans coasted through in the Saturday evening games, both Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair were made to work hard, especially in the case of the reigning county champions, who had to come through extra-time to get past a stubburn and resolute Bundoran side.

St Eunans will take on the finalists of the last two years Naomh Conaill in the first semi-final next Sunday in McCumhaill Park. Eunans were far too strong against a Milford side, who had no answer for the strong running and clinical finishing from the Letterkenny side.

Eunans will have learned very little from last weekend's game. They know that Naomh Conaill will be a formidable challenge. The Glenties side were criticised heavily in the last couple of years for their style of play; their over defensive game strategy has found them very few friends but after watching them earlier in the championship, they are certainly changing there style and are a much better side that last year.

Eunans have managed to get a number of lads back. Darragh Mulgrew was excellent last weekend coming from deep and showed he is more than capable of taking his score. Eoin McGeehin at corner-forward showed his ability to sniff out goals; Niall O Donnell kept the game ticking over for Eunans and if they are to get past the Glenties men on Sunday he will have to continue his fine form. Eunans management team have brought back a few of the older lads to add that bit of experience but also that bit of grit that’s required. With Rory Kavanagh due back after suspension, Richard Thornton, the St Eunan’s manager, will need all his charges to be at their best and while they piled forward in numbers against Milford, they will have to be disciplined in making sure they leave enough in defence if they lose possession in attack.

Naomh Conaill were made work hard against Glenfin on Sunday in Glenswilly. Glenfin, last year's intermediate championship winners, have shown in this year's senior championship they are not easy beaten; they never give in and play to the final whistle. In fact they were ahead by three points mid-way through the first half, but Naomh Conaill showed a lot of experience and know-how to get back into the game and with the likes of Ciaran and Anthony Thompson, Eoghan McGettigan and, of course, Leo McLoone, they are going to be hard to beat.

With big Charlie McGuinnes at the edge of the square it gives them a great outlet to deliver the ball long and avoid blanket defences. If Eunans can keep Naomh Conaill from dictating the pace of the game and move the ball at pace when they are in attack they have a real chance. Naomh Conaill are masters at winning semi-finals and have had the Indian sign over the Letterkenny side for the last few years. If they can frustrate Eunans in attack and entice Eunans to run at them in numbers they will have turnovers. The Glenties side have worked hard this year and have concentrated a lot of time in tackling and slowing teams down in their own half. Hard to see past Naomh Conaill making it three final appearances in-a-row.

In the other semi-final the winners of the last two years will battle it out. Gaoth Dobhair, last year's Ulster club and Donegal champions,just got over the line against Bundoran last weekend; they had to come through extra-time after at one point leading by nine points.

Kilcar, on the other hand, while not at their best, were easy winners against Killybegs in the Saturday night game. Kilcar, winners in 2018 and semi-finalists in the Ulster club of the same year, have been excellent throughout the year in the league. They came through their group, winning all three games and while Killybegs kept them scoreless for the first 18 minutes of the second half, they had always enough to see them through.

Kilcar’s strength lies most definitely in their attack, loads of pace and plenty of options in front of goal. With the likes of Patrick and Stephen McBrearty, the three McHughs, Matthew and Andrew McClean and Conor Doherty, they have players of quality and they have developed plenty of options in front of goals. With Ciaran McGinley around the middle they are more than capable of giving the reigning champions a run for their money. Against Killybegs they struggled when the ball was delivered long and high into their defence, with Hugh McFadden and Paul Cunningham causing them a lot of bother.

One thing Gaoth Dobhair will do is use that very same tactic with Kevin Cassidy on the edge of the square. Gaoth Dobhair have not hit the ground running so far in this year’s championship. I have no doubt in order to maintain some sort of hunger for this year's campaign they had to time their training and give players the opportunity to get a bit of rest and get that bit of hunger back.

They, too, have an abundance of players that can create and take scores and are probably physically the biggest team left in the championship. While the Kilcar style of play is best suited to a dry hard pitch and moving the ball through the hands, they like to play on the break and look for goal openings at every opportunity.

Gaoth Dobhair are happy to use the ball long but they have a lot of strong runners in the likes of Michael Carroll, Dáire Ó Baoill, Odhrán MacNaillais, and with Odhrán McFadden Ferry and the two McGees in defence, they are a strong outfit. And with Kevin Cassidy still a major player, Kilcar will have their work cut out. If Gaoth Dobhair do not raise their game to the highs of last year and allow Kilcar the freedom to play, they will be made suffer. On the other hand if Kilcar try to go toe to toe with the Gaoth Dobhair side they will struggle with their physicality.

For me Gaoth Dobhair will come through but only if they get to the levels they played at last year. Kilcar have the quality to hurt them if they don’t.

While many people saw it as a huge positive for the county in RTE showing the two quarter-final games on Saturday night you would have to say it was disappointing to see such a poor crowd in MacCumhaill Park. Whether it was the fact the game was on the television or maybe many felt that both St. Eunans and Kilcar would come through anyway, it reflected poorly on how Donegal club football is supported, especially when you consider how we travel in numbers to support the county team.