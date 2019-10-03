Jimmy White makes speedy recovery after being stretchered off on Sunday last

Stretchered off on Sunday. X-ray on Monday. Back training Thursday.

And taking charge of the biggest game in Donegal this year - Gaoth Dobhair v Kilcar - on Sunday next!

Jimmy White's power of recovery is something that many players would be proud of. When carried off on a stretcher 25 minutes into the St Nauls v Naomh Columba Intermediate quarter-final in Fintra on Sunday, he was thinking his season was over.

When contacted on Monday, Jimmy said he was 'hopeful' that an x-ray would reveal that no ligament damage was done.

He sent me a text yesterday morning saying that x-ray had revealed good news and he was hoping with ice and resting he would be okay in a few days.

"I have a 60/40 chance of refereeing this weekend, which is positive at this stage.

"I still have some swelling around my ankle but can walk without pain. I will wait until Thursday to jog on it, but I am hopeful," said Jimmy.

Around noon yesterday the referee appointments went up on Donegalgaa.ie and Jimmy was pencilled in for Gaoth Dobhair v Kilcar.

No better man for the big job.