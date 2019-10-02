Naomh Muire Ladies through to Ulster semi-final after defeating Fermanagh champions

Naomh Muire are into the semi-finals of the Ulster Ladies Junior Club Football Championship after defeating Aughadrumsee of Fermanagh on Sunday 1-14 to 2-6.

And the reward is a game against Con Magee’s of Antrim who won their preliminary round game against Clann Na Gael of Armagh and followed that up by overcoming Claudy of Derry by 5-9 to 2-6.

The other semi-final sees Edendork of Tyrone up against St. Brigid’s of Monaghan. Both games are scheduled for Sunday week, October 13.

Deep in the hills of Fermanagh and down by five points against a physically stronger home side, the young lionesses of Naomh Muire decided to grab victory from the jaws of defeat in a second half performance that was a lesson in speed, fitness, determination, grit and pride.

Ailbhe O’Donnell scored 1-3 for the west Donegal side and Saoirse Bonner was also prominent as she scored five points.

Few among the attendance would deny this outstanding result for the ladies.

Management will be determined to raise the bar even further for the next round but the result for now will go down to supreme fitness gained in early morning sessions.