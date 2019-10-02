DONEGAL CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Robert Emmetts

Lotto numbers 1-7-14-19, No Lotto jackpot winners and there was one match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is €4000. Thanks to all for supporting the lotto.

Next week’s bingo snowball is €1600. Again we would appeal to everyone in the community and further afield to keep supporting our bingo this is a great social event which is on every Friday night at 9.00pm in St. Marys Hall, Castlefinn.

Music classes at Robert Emmets from Wednesday 2nd October. Open to all in our community, primary and secondary school children. Book on 087 6836254

A huge well done to our u10s girls who travelled to the sigersons tournament in strabane on Saturday morning. Thanks to their coach Gary Lawrence along with his helper Patricia Carlin.

Sympathy: We at Robert Emmets would like to offer our condolences to the McCay family on the sad passing of Jim Joe, grandfather of underage player Gerard Boyle. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Naomh Muire

Our senior ladies made history for the club on Sunday when they came out on top with a hard fought battle in Fermanagh where they play Aghadrumsee at home - Naomh Muire 1-14, Aghadrumsee 2-6 to reach the semi-final stage of Ulster ladies junior club championship. A huge congratulations to the team and to Kevi , Neil and Ita. Roll on Sunday 13th of October where they play Con Magees, Glenravel (Antrim) at 2pm venue to be decided. Huge thanks to ladies sponsor John Anne O’Donnell buses.

Our ladies paid a visit to the local national schools on Friday with the Peil Na Gaeltachta and Donegal cup. We would like to thank the school management, teachers and pupils for the great welcome and to our players for taking the time out to visit the schools "Mól an Óir agus tiocfaidh sí."

Our under 16s were in Magherafelt on Sunday for the Ulster lgfa Blitz day. A great day was had by all. Thanks to those who travelled with our young ladies.

Our under 10s were in St Nauls on Saturday morning and did well by playing a tough hard fought battle to come on top against Bundoran.

Our senior and reserves bowed out of championship at the weekend. Our thanks to the management and players from both teams, maybe not the best year on the field but onwards and upwards in 2020.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Results: Our Intermediates fell short at the final hurdle on Sunday narrowly losing out to Thomas McCurtains in the Championship final on a score line of 0-10 to 0-7. The lads gave it their all and fought it out until the bitter end but McCurtains proved too tough of an opponent on the day. Well done to the lads, their management and all the background team on a fantastic season.

Fixtures - The Senior will play St.Kiernans in the Championship Semi-Final this Sunday, 6th October in McGovern Park Ruislip. Throw in at 2.30pm. Please come out and show your support for the Gaels!

Youths: Next Saturday and Sunday will make history in the LGFA underage.

It’s the first time ever the London girls underage clubs will play competitive football in our County Grounds McGovern Park. Please come out and support all the clubs taking part.

Saturday 5th 8:30-11:30 U-18. Sunday 6th 8:30-1:00 U-14 & 16.

Thank you to the London GAA County board for this opportunity.

The club’s annual Golf Classic takes place this Friday, 4th October at South Herts Golf Club. The cost of entering a four ball team is £500 or to sponsor a hole on the day is £100. There is still time to get involved! For any inquiries regarding the above please contact club Chairman Tom Mohan or any club Official.

The TCG Dinner Dance will take place on Saturday the 16th of November in the Clayton Chiswick Hotel. Tickets can be purchased through club officials at a cost of £50pp. For any queries please contact any of the TCG Youth Social Committee members.

Lotto: No draw this week. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto

Malin

Our senior footballers return to action this coming Saturday evening, when they take on Four Masters in the SFC relegation play off. A win against the Donegal Town side would secure our senior championship status next season, while the losers will meet the losers of the Ardara v Dungloe clash. Venue has yet to be decided but it looks like it will be an evening throw in.

Scór na nÓg will be held in Burt on 8th November, we the club are calling on all of our young talented members who would like to represent our club. For more information please contact Mandy on 0872882490

A big thank you to everyone who helped out at with the Junior Championship clash between Buncrana and Moville and Saturday. The grounds were in immaculate condition.

We would like to convey our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the late Paul Dillon and all at Naomh Colmcille GAA club on his recent passing. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.

There will be a Defibrillator training evening for Beginners and people who wish to attend for a Refresher course! Monday 21st October at 7:30, in Malin GAA Clubhouse.

The John McLaughlin Rustard Memorial 5km which was postponed last month, has been provisionally booked for Sat Nov 2nd. More details to follow in the coming weeks.

Bundoran

Bunotto Results 26/09: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 3,12,15,16,18. The 3 x €50 winners were Louise Butler c/o Bank Bar, Bundoran; Mark McCann, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh; Maire McEntee, Ballyhaise, Co Cavan. Next week's jackpot will be €3800.

The U10s travelled to Mountcharles on Saturday and they had an enjoyable day’s football in the Regional Blitz. Their next competitive action in Ballyshannon at the Michael Shannon Tournament on Sat Oct 12th.

The U13s were defeated by St Nauls last week. Training continues on Tues with the co quarter final date still to be confirmed.

Our young Senior team made us all very proud last Sunday when they produced a heroic performance to bring the reigning Donegal and Ulster Club Champions Gweedore to extra time. Trailing by 8 pts with as many minutes left the lads produced an amazing comeback to level the match. Unfortunately things just did not go our way in the first period of extra time but the lads battled gamely to the end but lost out eventually on a 2-20 2-17 scoreline. Huge credit to the players and management for the tremendous commitment that they have shown during the league and championship this year.

Ladies: Our U13s battled bravely in their recent league encounter against St Nauls in Mountcharles but lost out narrowly in the end. The girls training continues on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6pm. Their next fixture is at home to Naomh Columba next weekend.

Bord na nOg: Here's a date to save for your diary. The Annual Realt na Mara Bord na nOg Underage Social night will take place this year on Friday November 1st in McGarrigles.

Sponsorship: Thanks to Conor McLaughlin Principal at McMorrow & McLaughlin Solicitors for his recent sponsorship of pitch side advertising. Any business wishing to advertise at our pitch is welcome to do so by contacting Philip on 0872561320.

Aodh Ruadh

Aodh Ruadh powered their way into the IFC semi-finals with a comprehensive 2-19 to 0-8 victory over Naomh Muire in Glenfin on Saturday.

Aodh Ruadh reserves recovered from a shaky opening period in their quarter-final clash with Gaeil Fhánada on Saturday to run out comfortable 2-18 to 1-9

Glenfin provides the venue for both our seniors and reserves semi-final outings this Saturday. The reserves will be taking on Red Hughs at 3pm with the seniors locking horns with Cloich Cheann Fhaola at 5pm.

The Bord na nÓg AGM will take place on Friday 1st November at 8pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. Ladies: The minor ladies are in action this Sunday against Ardara in Fr Tierney Park at 11am.

Aodh Ruadh girls claimed a first ever under 16 a grade county title with a deserved win at a damp Tir Chonaill Park on Sunday afternoon against St Nauls.

We have a full match report and pictures up on aodhruadh.org.

The under 13 girls winning streak came to an end when they came up against a strong Dungloe side in the second last game of the league series. The Ernesiders are scheduled to play our last league game against Ardara this Saturday in Father Tierney at 3pm.

Hurling: The under 16s season ended last Thursday with the A championship final against Setanta. Despite being played in horrendous conditions in Donegal town with torrential rain at times, both teams served up a thriller. The sides were level at half-time. There was great intensity in the second half and every ball was fought for ferociously. At the end of such a great game it was a pity there had to be a loser, but it was the lads from the Cross who won by the minimum, 2-9 to 0-14 .

On Sunday we held the Aodh Ó Dálaigh under 12 hurling tournament in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. At the end of the league section Ballinascreen and Dungannon qualified for the Aodh Ó Dálaigh Final and both Abbeyknockmoy teams met in the Primary League Final. The Aodh Ó Dálaigh Final was a classic game with the Derry boys claiming the title. We have a great gallery of pictures from the tournament up on aodhruadh.org.

Building mental resilience: Thank you to Connect Mental Health for partnering with us to host an excellent talk on Bouncibility and building resilience by Psychologist Shane Martin on Thursday night in Ballyshannon's Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. This was an excellent event which saw a great turn-out from the local community.

Diary dates: The club dinner dance will take place on Saturday, December 7th, while the underage football awards evening for boys and girls takes place on Saturday, 26th October, in the Abbey Centre.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €8,300. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 9, 11, 13, 15 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Janette McTernan, Joe Russell, Nellie Blake, Mary Duggan, and Marie Blake. Next draw is in McGinley's with a jackpot of €8,400 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

St Michaels

Fitting day for St Michaels tops on 12 October from 12-3pm in the Clubhouse. €35 for 1/4 zip and €25 for polo. Kids €30 and €20. Sizes from age 3/4 all the way to 13/14 for kids then xs to xxxl in adults. Must be paid for in full on the day.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot Winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 2,3,4,4,7, 14, 17. The Match 5 Winners were: Danny Langan Massinass Creeslough and Patricia Hunter Ards Creeslough. This week’s Jackpot will be €5400.

Minor Board: U6s had a great morning of football at the bridge on Sunday.

The U8 team had a great challenge match with Cloughaneely Friday evening

Under 10 and Under 11s training on Thursday evening at 6.30 and Sunday morning at 11am.€2 per child and new players welcome.

Girls: Under 13’s have a game against Red Hughs Saturday 5th October at the Bridge.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,050. The winning Numbers were 4, 7, 9, 14 & 20. The €25 winners are Donal McDaid, Anne Howe, Ollie Gallagher & Clint Walsh and the on-line winners were Eamon McNulty and Gerard Gallagher. The next draw will take place in theCountry Inn on Oct 7th. Lotto tickets can be bought in Cassidy’s Shop, Ballintra, Bay Bush Bar, Ballintra, Ballintra PO, The Salmon Inn, Mullinasole, Country Inn, Ballinakillew, Dew Drop Inn, Laghey and 7 Arches, Laghey. Lotto tickets are also on sale on Match days.

Our Senior team won their Quarter Final game last Sunday against Red Hughs in Fr Tierney Park and are through to the semi-final against St Nauls, which will be played on Saturday at 5pm in Killybegs.

Killybegs

Our Senior mens season came to an end last Saturday evening as they bowed out of Michael Murphy Senior Championship Quarter Final v Kilcar. It was a great overall team performance and they showed great determination and spirit in never giving up till the very end. Full time Kilcar 2-14, Killybegs 0-11.

They have had a great season with being promoted back into Div 1 League for 2020 and finishing second out their group in championship thus making it into the quarter finals..

Minor Board Monthly Meeting;

The minor board’s monthly meeting will be on Friday 4th October in Fintra 8:30pm.

Results: Senior Men quarter-final Championship: Killybegs 0-11 Kilcar 2-14

Killoto numbers 4,13,16,21. No winner. Next week Jackpot €1,650. 1 match 3 winning €180.00: Ryan Cunningham, Fintra Rd, Killybegs.

Bingo: Monday 7th October 9:00pm in Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €5.500 on 45 numbers.

St Nauls

Ladies: Commiserations to our U16 Girls team, who were defeated in the County Division 1A Final on Sunday by Aodh Ruadh. This team has shown great commitment and determination all year and the club is very proud of their achievements.

Our U13 girls were victorious against a strong Bundoran side on Wednesday and have now won all of their games in their section. They are now through to the county semi final - a great achievement for this young team.

Well done to our u10 management and players who had a very enjoyable day on Saturday hosting the U10S finals day. A great day way had by everyone. Thanks to everyone that helped in any way.

This Saturday October 5th is the turn of our U8S to host their finals day at 11am

Congratulations to our Reserves who played with determination to win their county quarter-final against Naomh Muire. They now play Cloughaneely in the semi-final at 12.30 pm on Saturday. Venue to be confirmed

Many congratulations to our seniors who showed grit and determination to win their quarter-final in an exciting game v Naomh Columba. They now play Naomh Brid on Saturday evening at 5 pm in Fintra.

There was no Jackpot winner in this weeks Slotto. Numbers drawn were 2 4 1 3 7 6 5. €80 consolation prize goes to Gavin Wray, Doonan. Next week the pot is €720

Fund-raiser: (Trick or) Treat your family or friends this Halloween and (G). Host a table for St. Nauls.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Congratulations to both our senior and reserve teams who progress to the semi final stages of the Intermediate championship! Our reserves defeated a strong Naomh Columba side in the Intermediate B quarter final on Sunday. They have been drawn to play St. Naul’s in the semi’s on Saturday at 12:30 pm (venue yet to be confirmed). Our seniors played Naomh Colmcille on Monday evening; it was tough battle from start to finish under miserable playing conditions. The game looked like it was set to go to extra time before Jason McGee knocked over a last second superb point to secure a 1 point win! Final score 1-10|2-6. Our seniors now play Aodh Ruadh in Glenfin on Saturday at 5 pm! We wish both teams and their management all the best!

An Scéal ón Tús: Buíochas daofa seo a leanas: An slua mór a bhí i láthair ar an oíche; Danny Rua Ó Gallachóir as cur i láthair suimiúil, cuimsitheach a dhéanamh ar an oíche; An tAthair Seán Ó Gallchóir a bhí mar chathaoirleach ar an ócáid; Óstán Loch Altan; Mairtín Ó Tuiridh (fuaim); Seosamh Ó Dubhchóin agus Padaí Mac Aodha as bailiúchan sean-phictiúrí a chur le chéile ; Póilín Nic Géidigh as an póstaer a dhearadh ; Moses Alcorn as na pictiúrí a ghlacadh; Glór na nGael agus Batch. Ár mbuíochas dó Conor Ó Gallachóir a d’eagraigh an oíche!

Bord na nÒg: Sponsored walk on Oct 4th at 6:30 pm.

Well done to our U-13’s who had a great win over Termon (2-14|0-13) in the Northern Board Div 1 final last week!

The club wish to extend sympathies to CLG Naomh Colmcille and the Dillon family on the passing of Paul Dillon. Ar Dheis lámh Dè go raibh a anam.

Lotto: The numbers drawn Sept 25th were 3,10,11,13,15,16! No jackpot winner! We had 2 match 5’s. Congratulations Bridín Scanlon & Joe Gallagher who win €50 each! Our jackpot Oct 2nd is €5,100.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto CLG Na nDúnaibh ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 6 12 20 agus 22 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag na daoine seo a leanas. Máire Ní Bhrollacháin, Máirtín Mac Giolla Bhríde, Carraig Airt, Gearróidín Ní Dhomhnaill, na hArdaidh agus Sharon Ní Bhuaidhe. Fuair siad €40 an duine. B’é Stiofán Ó Sibhleáin, Páirc na Trá a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’é Joe Mac Giolla Bhríde, an Mhuirleog a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt ar an tseachtain seo chugainn sa i dTeach Tabhairne an Harbour agus €5,800 atá sa phota óir.

Beidh an obair athchóirithe ar Ionad CLG Na nDúnaibh críochnaithe go luath. Rinneadh corradh agus €100,000 d’obair athchóirite ó thosaigh an obair cúpla mí ó shin. Briseadh an balla idir seomra na gcruinnithe agus seomra an Bhingo agus rinneadh méadú fosta ar an seomra aclaíochta. Athraíodh an chistin ón taobh a raibh sé air go dtí cúl seomra an Bhingo. Lena chois sin rinneadh cuid mhaith obair athchóirithe eile ar fud an ionaid chomh maith le córas úr teasa a chur isteach. Beidh ionad níos teo agus níos compordaigh ag na baill anois, beidh ionad acu gur féidir a bheith bródúil as.

Calling all the expert referees and we know that you’re out there because all one has to do is stand on the sideline at any match from U-12 to Senior on any given day and the sideline is crowded with those who think they can do a better job than the struggling official with the whistle!! So now is your chance, if you are interested in getting involved as a referee the club will sponsor your training which will include a graduation ceremony in Croke Park. So in reality where would the GAA be without our referees? The club is looking for both ladies and men to go forward. You might one day get an All-Ireland Final! If you have any interest please contact Michael Mc Bride at 086 – 3907732.

An bhfuil suim agat a bheith i do réiteoir? An ndéanfá jab níos fearr ná cuid de na réiteoirí atá ansin faoi láthair? Bhuel sin an bharúil a gheobhfá ó bheith ag éisteach le cuid de na daoine a bhíonn ag gearán faoi réiteoirí le linn cluichí. Mar sin de shílfeá go mbeadh suim ag cuid mhór daoine san fhógra seo. Tá an cumann ag lorg daoine a mbeadh suim acu a bheith ina réiteoirí. Íocfaidh an cumann as an traenáil ar fad atá i gceist agus beidh searmanas bronnta ag a dheireadh ar fad i bPáirc a’ Chrócaigh. Má tá suim ag girseach nó stócach ar bith san fhógra seo cuir scairt ar Micky Mick ag an uimhir 086 3907732.

Tá Coiste Sláinte agus Folláine CLG Dhún na nGall ag eagrú Comhdháil don Óige ar an Satharn 12 Deire Fómhair san LYIT ó 9.30 go dtí 2 i.n.

Jason Quigley will be the guest speaker and there will also be some county players from both ladies and men’s football and hurling teams also in attendance.

Each club is asked to send (4) under-age delegates. Clubs are asked to select their delegates from age groups (12—15) and (15—18) girls and boys.

Anybody with any interest in attending this conference please contact Michael Mc Bride at 086—3907732 or any club official.

CILL CHARTHA

Ádh mór dár bhfoirne sinsear agus sinsear B sna cluichí ceannais leathcheannais contae an deireadh seachtaine seo. Our seniors and reserves are trough to the championship semi-finals, the seniors defeated Killybegs in Ballybofey on Saturday evening while the reserves beat Glenswilly on Saturday afternoon in Glenties, so its another massive weekend for the club with the seniors facing defending champions Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday at 3:30pm in Ballybofey with the Reserves playing Naomh Conaill in Glenswilly at 2:30pm on Saturday, best of luck to both teams.

Bingo Jackpot €10,000: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s still €10,000 on 46 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm thanks to all who continue to support our Bingo! €150 Una O’Gara €140 Catherine McBrearty €120 Maire Cunningham €80 Carmel Ellis €70 Mary Byrne, Fidelma Burke, Pamela Bonner, Colette McDevitt, Denise Boyle, Fr Eddie Gallagher and Gracie O’Hara.

Toradh an Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 9, 15, 17 agus 22. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Thomas Hegarty, Towney €30 Emma Byrne, Largymore €20 Monica McGinley, Meenaneary agus Carol McBrearty, Curris. Béidh €7,100 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn. You can now enter our club lotto’s draws online see our website for details.

The club would like to extend its sincere sympathy to the Cannon family Straleel on the passing of Paddy, Paddy scored a goal in the 1971 Junior Final win over St Michael’s in his time as a club player before moving away. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

St Marys, Convoy

Winning counties for 24/09/19 - KK, TY, WH, WX. 8 people matched 2 counties. 5 people receive €20 each. Bill Meehan, Convoy, Russell Family, Drumkeen, Pat Keaveney, Muff, Rebecca McNamee, Convoy & Josephine Doherty, Drumkeen. Next weeks jackpot is €5,300.

Training continues for all teams still out. Check Fb for details

St Mary's seniors will play Buncrana in the Junior A semifinal in O'Donnell park at 3 on Saturday all support welcome

Best wishes to our U 13 lads and Management who take on St Michael's at home on Friday at 6.30 in the Div 3 final. Again all support welcome