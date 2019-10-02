TG4 will show deferred coverage of one of the Donegal Senior Football Championship semi-finals

TG4 will have deferred coverage of the second Donegal Senior Football Championship semi-final - between Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar - this Sunday.

The game at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey has a 3.30 pm throw-in, but the deferred coverage will not begin until the completion of TG4’s live coverage of the Limerick Hurling Final between Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell at 3.00 pm.

GAA Beo will be presented as always by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with analysis from Mark Foley, Pat Fleury, Charlie McGeever, Paul Flanagan, Cathal Moore and Paul Conroy.

Sunday 6th October:

LIVE - Limerick Hurling Final - Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell – (Coverage begins on TG4 at 3pm)

DEFERRED - Donegal Football Semi-Final - Kilcar v Gaoth Dobhair

Sunday 13th October:

LIVE - Clare Hurling Final - Cratloe v Sixmilebridge

DEFERRED - Roscommon Football Final - Padraig Pearses v Roscommon Gaels

All matches will be available on the TG4 Player on www.tg4.ie (Island of Ireland only).

Weekly highlights from various GAA Club matches are broadcast each Monday evening on TG4 at 8pm.