SOCCER
Draw is made for the first round of the FAI Intermediate Cup
Big two are paired together again in Donegal
The draw has been made for the first round of the FAI Intermediate Cup
Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill Celtic have been drawn at home to Letterkenny Rovers in the opening round of the FAI Intermediate Cup.
It's a repeat of last season's first round meeting which saw Letterkenny Rovers triumph 5-0 at Leckview Park in a game where Cockhill had two men sent off
The draw was made today and it also sees Bonagee United drawn at home to Fanad United.
Ties are to be played on the weekend ending Sunday, October 20.
Last year Bonagee went as far as the third round before losing out at home to Cork side Midleton. Letterkenny Rovers reached the fourth round before losing away to Crumlin United.
