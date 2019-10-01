Top four in Donegal East 3/4 Marathon were from Rosses Athletic Club

A large number of athletes made to the Donegal East Half Marathon on Sunday last to take on the half marathon and 3/4 marathon events and there was some great results and times. Shane O'Donnell was the winner of the 3/4 marathon event with a very impressive winner in 1 hour 57 mins as Rosses AC athletes filled the top four positions with Edward Harkin, Charlie O'Donnell and Fergal McGee. Well done to all and is great preparation for the Dublin marathon.

Donegal East 3/4 Marathon - 1st was Shane O'Donnell 01:57, 2nd Edward Harkin 02:06, 3rd was Charlie O'Donnell 02:06, 4th was Fergal Mc Gee 02:06, Paul McKelvey 02:15, Manus McHugh 02:16, Denis Boner 02:21, Patrick Trimble 02:30, Norman McLean 02:41, Seamus Ferry 2:41, Hugh Bonner 02:41, Liam Bonner 02:41, Eugene Mc Cafferty 02:44, Martina Mulhern 02:47, Noel Boyd 02:48, Jim Gallagher 02:53, Caitlín Lafferty 03:34, Claire Sharkey 03:49, Grace Sharkey 03:57 and Adrian Larkin 02:47.

Donegal East Half Marathon - 18th Declan Gallagher 1:32, Neily Sharkey 2:00, BRID GREER 2:01, Sally Ann Mulholland 2:16, Emer Thompson 2:17, Mairead McGee 2:22, Grace Marie McFadden 2:27 and Leanne Sharkey 2:49.

On Saturday at the Glasgow half marathon and 10K event Evelyn Boyle 47:11 and Seanie Boyle 48 minutes for the 10k while Kathleen Rodgers did 1:40 and Michael Rodgers 1:42 for the half marathon.

On Sunday also a number of our juvenile athletes travelled to Donegal Town as Tir Conaill hosted Day 2 of the Donegal XC Development squad with approx. 65 athletes taking part. Some good quality sessions for all and well done to Tir Conaill.

The club are delighted to announce that we have received a grant allocation of €3,500 from Donegal County Council's Development Fund Initiative (DFI). This is a huge boost to our facilities development fund and we really appreciate the support of our local councillors Marie Therese Gallagher and Mícheál Mac Giolla Easbuig in securing this grant for the club. Míle buíochas díobh beirt. Focus this weekend turns to the Donegal Masters and Even Age Championships which Finn Valley are hosting.