BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Four best teams are in Donegal semi-finals

We are all set for two exciting championship semi-finals after the weekend’s round of games in the senior football championship.

Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar, Naomh Conaill and St Eunans all came through. Kilcar and St Eunans came through with flying colours against Killybegs and Milford.

Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill, to a slightly lesser extent, didn’t have it so handy against Bundoran and Glenfin respectively.

First and foremost as a Bundoran man and chairman of the club I was very proud of Bundoran for their battling performance. It certainly was the most exciting game of the weekend.

Gaoth Dobhair’s craft and experience won it in the end. But I’m really proud of our young team. There were nine U-20s in the squad and the young lads that came in to replace the injured players and the fellows away did very well.

Great credit must go to Niall Dunne, the manager, who stopped playing to manage the team, and the two Conors, Conor McEniff and Conor Barrett and Maxi Curran that came in during the summer to train the team.

Bundoran and Gaoth Dobhair may have been the most exciting game of the four, but the performance of the weekend was that of St Eunans.

They blew Milford away and I was very impressed with them and the brand of football they played.

It was nice to see Darragh Mulgrew, Charlie’s son, win the man of the match award. Darragh played very well and scored a great goal.

The four top teams in the county, the four top teams in the league, are through to the last four.

People might have liked to see a Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar final. But the draw has paired them in the semi-final with Naomh Conaill and St Eunans meeting in the other.

Gaoth Dobhair are the champions, But Kilcar are the favourites and I have no problem with that. They are the form team and are a fine side with an awesome forward line.

Gaoth Dobhair are not playing well. But they are one game away from a county final and they still have a lot of quality in the team.

But going on current form Kilcar are the favourites.

St Eunans, going on their performance against Milford, are the favourites against Naomh Conaill.

But Naomh Conaill are a seasoned outfit with a lot of quality and experience. They will be no pushover. But with Rory Kavanagh back for St Eunans, I do feel it will be a Kilcar, St Eunans final.

The strange thing is that any of the four are capable, if they find their A game and the breaks go their way, of winning the championship. Naomh Conaill are probably the outsider of the four.

Just a word on Gaoth Dobhair’s Odhrán MacNiallais. I watched him closely on Sunday. He is a very talented footballer and a delight to watch. He scored 2-3 and that was without breaking a sweat. The two goals from the penalty spot were superbly struck and he stroked over a ‘45’ as nonchalantly as if it were from 20 metres.

I just could not help but feel what a loss he is to the county. We certainly could do with having him back in the county squad.

The only disappointing thing after last weekend is there are a large number of clubs will have no football for the next six months.

The Intermediate Championship also looks set for an exciting finish. I'm expecting that Cloughaneely will have come through last night against Naomh Colmcille to set up a really top clash with Aodh Ruadh, while the local derby of St Nauls and Naomh Brid will have plenty of interest in the south of the county.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack