DONEGAL GAA
DONEGAL GAA CLUB FIXTUERS: The full list of fixtures in Donegal for the coming week
Full fixture list for the coming week in Donegal
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Football
Sun, 06 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Leath Ceannais), St Eunan's V Naomh Conaill 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 06 Oct, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, (Leath Ceannais), Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair 15:30, Ref: TBC
Senior Relegation Playoff
Sat, 05 Oct, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Relegation Playoff), Ardara V Dungloe 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 05 Oct, Venue: Convoy, (Relegation Playoff), Malin V Four Masters 20:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate Championship
Sat, 05 Oct, Venue: Gleann Fhinne, (Leath Ceannais), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Cloughaneely 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 05 Oct, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Leath Ceannais), Naomh Brd V St Naul's GAA Club 17:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate Championship Relegation
Sat, 05 Oct, Venue: Convoy, (Relegation Playoff), Naomh Ultan V Burt 18:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship
Sat, 05 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Leath Ceannais), Buncrana V Convoy 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 05 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Leath Ceannais), Letterkenny Gaels V Na Rossa 17:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Football
Sat, 05 Oct, Venue: Gleann Sil, (Leath Ceannais), Glenfin V St Eunan's 12:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 05 Oct, Venue: Gleann Sil, (Leath Ceannais), Kilcar V Naomh Conaill 14:30, Ref: TBC
Intermediate B Championship
Sat, 05 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Leath Ceannais), Cloughaneely V St Naul's GAA Club 12:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 05 Oct, Venue: Gleann Fhinne, (Leath Ceannais), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Red Hughs 15:00, Ref: TBC
Junior B Group A
Fri, 04 Oct, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Urris 20:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 Division 3
Wed, 02 Oct, Venue: Convoy, (Final), Convoy V St Michael's 18:30, Ref: TBC
Div 2 3/4 playoff
Wed, 02 Oct, Venue: TBC, (1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Dungloe 18:00, Ref: TBC
U13 Div 2 playoffs
Wed, 02 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (2), Naomh Columba V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 18:00, Ref: TBC
