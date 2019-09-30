U-20 manager Gary McDaid not happy with Donegal Co Board as he fails to get job for third year

Outgoing Donegal U-20 manager, Gary McDaid will not be in charge of Donegal U-20s next season.

The Glenswilly club man who completed two years in the job this summer was of the opinion he had the option of a third season in the job.

But he has now decided to walk away after being told he only had the job for two years and that he would have to interview for the position again.

Speaking on Highland Radio on Saturday, McDaid said: “Originally when I went forward it was with a three year plan. I was offered the job on a two year term with the option of a third year after a review.

“But there has been a change of chairman,” said McDaid.

“It is disappointing because I was told if I wanted a third year I would have to go for an interview again.

“But I feel I should haven’t to go for an interview for a job I’m already in and so unfortunately it is the end of the term which is unfortunate because I would see it very much as a long term plan.

“I was hoping for a minimum of three years. There are a huge amount of structures in place over the two years. They were hugely significant. If you talk to any of the players that have come through the system.

“The backroom team we had in place was second to none. We had Michael Boyle, who was our goalkeeping coach and selector and who coached Gaoth Dobhair to an Ulster club title last year,” said McDaid, who said he felt for the players who were part of the long-term plan.

“It is disappointing because to me it lacks vision for the modern game and for me it was all about nurturing players along to bring them through to senior and you have to invest in that to get the outcome.”

When contacted yesterday (Monday) Donegal Co Board chairman, Mick McGrath said that he did not wish to comment on the matter.

However, the chairman said he would address the matter and Gary McDaid’s claim at next Monday night’s Donegal county committee meeting.

It is understood the U-20 position is due to be discussed at next Monday night’s meeting.