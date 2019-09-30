Peter Blake on target as St Mary’s, Convoy defeat Naomh Padraig, Muff to reach semi-finals

Peter Blake scored a goal and two points as St Mary’s proved too strong for Naomh Padraig on Saturday to book their place in the last four of the Donegal Junior A championship.



St Mary’s (Convoy) . . 1-8

Naomh Padraig (Muff) . . 0-4



Joseph McGill, Dean and Benny Bonner and John Toye also got among the scorers in this surprisingly one side quarter-final.

St Mary’s led by six points, 1-5 to 0-2, at half-time and despite losing Packie Mailey late in the game for a second yellow card offence, Laurence McMullin’s men cruised to a comfortable seven point victory.

Jonathan Toye (2) and Ronan Hoye and Brian McColgan scored the points for Naomh Padraig.

St Mary’s will now face Buncrana, in the Junior A championship semi-final.



ST MARY’S: Sean Patton; Liam Prunty, John A Kee, Michael Patton; Bryan McNamee, John Doherty, Keelan Gillen; Raymond McNamee, Dean Bonner (0-2); Benny Bonner (0-2),Packie Mailey, Thomas McHugh, John Toye (0-1); Peter Blake (1-2), Joseph McGill (0-4,3f).

Subs; Paddy Dolan for J Toye,Ciaran Dolan for B Bonner, Laurence McMullin for L Prunty, Conor McNamee for J Doherty.



Naomh Padraig (Muff): Joseph McCauley; Justin Gallagher, Mark Doherty, Patrick McGroddy; Chris O’Donnell, Ronan Hoye (0-1), Shane McColgan; Eunan Keavney, Cathal McColgan; Rory Hirrell, Kevin Doherty, Jonathan Toye (0-2); Brian McColgan (0-1), Alan Clarke, Karl Lynch. Subs: Oisin McColgan for M Doherty, Dylan McCallion for C O’Donnell, Barry McColgan for A Clarke, Aidan Lynch for J Gallagher, Evan Craig for C McColgan.



REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)