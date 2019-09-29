Aodh Ruadh U-16 girls overcome St Nauls to take Donegal county title

Aodh Ruadh U-16 girls proved too strong for St Nauls in the county final in Tirconaill Park, Doengal Town

Aodh Ruadh 4-6

St Nauls 1-5

The game was spoiled by the conditions but in spite of that both sets of players gave everything. The stand-out player in the opening half was Lucy McGlynn for the winners, but it is probably not fair to single out a player on either side, such were the conditions.

In driving rain throughout, the physically stronger Aodh Ruadh girls had a distinct advantage.

But St Nauls never gave up and but for some poor finishing would have been closer.

Niamh Hughes had the opening point of the game for Aodh Ruadh although scores were hard to come by. By the 16th minute the Ballyshannon girls led 0-3 to 0-0 with Lucy McGlynn outstanding. Emer O'Brien and Aoibhinn McGarrigle (free) had the other two Aodh Ruadh points.

St Nauls lost their midfielder Catherine Gallagher after an accidental collision but they got their first point minutes later when Niamh Brown fired just over the crossbar.

Aodh Ruadh had their first goal on 25 minutes when McGarrigle released Tia McFarland and she fired to the net.

A minute later they had a second and it was Lucy McGlynn who created it. Her run through the St Nauls defence ended with her being upended and from the penalty spot Caitlin McGonigle scored, although her first effort came back off the post.

Niamh Brown added St Nauls second point and with the last attack of the first half, the Parish of Inver girls got the goal they needed. Enya Gallagher was the scorer; her first effort was brilliantly saved by Aine Hill, but she persisted and won possession back and somehow squeezed the ball to the net.

Half-time: Aodh Ruadh 2-3, St Nauls 1-2.

Chantelle Timoney had an Aodh Ruadh point within 10 seconds of the restart but Erin Doherty replied for St Nauls.

St Nauls had a great chance to cut the lead to a point when they won a penalty but Niamh Brown's effort went wide of the posts.

It was to be a major turning point as Aodh Ruadh went upfield and Caoimhe Hughes O'Brien fired home a third goal. Katie O'Brien added a free to leave Aodh Ruadh 3-5 to 1-3 ahead.

Aodh Ruadh then had a penalty miss after Tia McFarland was fouled. Caitlin McGonigle's effort coming back off the underside of the crossbar and her follow up this time was just wide.

Caoimhe Greene and Niamh Brown frees pulled the deficit back to six points with 42 minutes played. Aoibhinn McGarrigle was through on goal for Aodh Ruadh but her effort was saved, but she landed a point on 48 minutes.

Two minutes later McGarrigle set up Caoimhe Hughes O'Brien for a fouth goal for Aodh Ruadh.

There were no further scores as Aodh Ruadh closed out the game despite losing Caitlin McGonigle.

Scorers - Aodh Ruadh: Caitlin McGonigle 2-0, two pens; Caoimhe Hughes O'Brien 2-0; Tia McFarland 1-0; Aoibhinn McGarrigle 0-2,1f; Niamh Hughes, Emer O'Brien, Chantelle Timoney, Katie Hughes 0-1 each

St Nauls: Enya Gallagher 1-0; Niamh Brown 0-3,1f; Erin Doherty Caoimhe Greene 0-1 each.

AODH RUADH: Aine Hill; Ciara Caldwell,Grainne Maguire, Ella Clancy; Lucy McGlynn, Caitlin McGonigle, Ailish Gallagher; Caoimhe Hughes O'Brien, Niamh Hughes; Chantelle Timoney, Aoibhinn McGarrigle, Emer O'Brien; Katie Hughes, Tia McFarland, Orla Keon. Subs: Deva McFarland for K O'Brien

ST NAULS: Naomi Kennedy; Ava Campbell, Caoilfhinn Deely, Aisling Murphy; Anna McGuckin, Annie McGroary, Caoimhe Greene; Orlaith Greene, Catherine Campbell; Niamh Brown, Enya Gallagher, Erin Doherty; Emma Mohan, Aoibheann Gallagher, Naomi Kelly. Subs: Rachael Gallagher for C Campbell; Lucy Cunningham for McGukin; Rosie Campbell for A Gallagher

REFEREE: John McGlanaghy (Four Masters)