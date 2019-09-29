Full-time report: Termon ladies sweep past Armagh opposition to reach Ulster senior semi-final

The Termon goal scoring machine is in fine fettle and going well after this afternoon's first round Ulster championship win over Clann Eireann, Armagh, at the Burn Road.



Termon ………….5-9



Clann Eireann ….0-8



Geradline McLaughlin and Bridget Gallagher scored two goals each and Mya Alcorn posted the other in the 16 point win over the Armagh champions.

McLaughlin also hit seven points in another five star performance from the county ace.

Termon were the better team in the first half and led by eight points at half-time on a 3-3 to 0-4 scoreline. Geraldine McLaughlin kicked two of the goals including an injury time penalty at the end of the half.

McLaughlin who received an All-Star nomination last week tucked away the perfect penalty after Bridget Gallagher was fouled.

Gallagher who was very prominent in the opening half hit the first goal on seven minutes after McLaughlin from a free had opened the Termon account one minute earlier.

The locals despite playing into a stiff down field breeze dominated the early exchanges and by the 11 minute mark they had opened up a 2-1 to 0-0 score lead.

Clann Eireann had their chances but they hit seven wides before Niamh Henderson opened their account in the early seconds of the second quarter with a well struck point.

The Armagh champions hit three in a row to reduce the margin to four with a little over ten minutes remaining in the half.

Termon were now down to 14 after Eimear Alcorn was shown a red card after initially been shown a yellow by referee Brian McCallion. Geradline McLaughlin kicked two more points either side of a brilliant Aoibhinn Henderson point.

And the county ace sent her side in eight in front with the late penalty.

The Armagh champions posted the first two points of the second half. But normal service was restored as Geraldine McLaughlin and company clicked into gear.

They were nine up again before Mya Alcorn palmed home goal number four after good combination from Geraldine McLaughlin and Bridget Gallagher.

And the game as a contest was well and truly over by the time Bridget Gallagher struck goal number five five minutes from the end.

Termon now advance to play the winners of the tie between the Tyrone and Cavan champions, in two weeks at the Burn Road.

TERMON: Maureen O'Donnell; Meabh McDaid, Evelyn McGinley, Jamie-Leigh Murray; Eimear Alcorn, Niamh Friel, Aibhe McDaid; Nicole McLaughlin, Emer Gallagher; Olive McCafferty, Bridget Gallagher (2-0), Shannon McLaughlin (0-1); Lucy O'Flynn, Geraldine McLaughlin (2-7, 3f), Mya Alcorn (1-0).

Subs: Jodie McFadden (0-1) for O'Flynn 43, Chelsea Gorman for A.McDaid 54,, Orla Corry for O'Donnell 60, Shauna Kelly for M.Alcorn 60.

CLANN NA EIREANN Catherine Lawless; Grainne Carville, Meabh McCambridge, Meabh Moriarty (0-1); Sionnain McConville, Cait Towe, Tiarna Grimes (0-1f); Clodagh McCambridge, Niamh Coleman; Megan McCann, Niamh Henderson (0-1), Aoibhinn Henderson (0-2); Dearbhla Coleman, Sarah Henderson (0-3f), Laura McAreavey.

Subs: Niamh McDaid for L McAreavey and Aoife McGibbon for M.McCambridge for 50, Aine Hoye for S.Henderson 54, Lily Towe for S McConville (58), Eimear Casey for N.Henderson 6).

REFEREE; Brian McCallion (Tyrone).