Letterkenny Gaels into last four thanks to big win over Carndonagh

Letterkenny Gaels had an empathetic victory over a weakened Carndonagh side when the two sides squared up at Hibernian Park, Burt on Saturday afternoon in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Football Championship quarter-final.

Letterkenny Gaels . . . 4-14

Carndonagh . . . 0-08

The Gaels got off to a flyer with two quick fire goals in the opening minutes from corner forward Ciaran Kilfeather.

Ronan Frain and Conor McBrearty added points before the injured Kilfeather was replaced by John Doran who fisted to the net shortly after his introduction.

Frain added a fine second point before the Carn men got on the scoreboard. Donal Doherty Christopher McDaid (free) and Padraig Doherty all had scores while Frain (2) Sean McDonagh and a Shay Doherty goal gave Gaels a comfortable 4-5 to 0-3 lead at half-time.

Full forward McBrearty added six points in the second half while Diarmuid O Cathail, Shay Doherty and Mc Donagh completed the Gaels tally.

Pauric Doherty, Nathan Malarkey, Donal Doherty and two Chris McDaid frees completed the scoring for the Inishowen team.

Letterkenny Gaels: S Graham; C Lynch, D Hunter, S McDonagh (0-2); C Browne, B Diver, D O'Cathail (0-1); C Cannon, P Doherty; A Diver, R Frain (0-3), S Doherty (1-1); C Kilfeather (2-0), C McBrearty (0-7), O McMacken. Subs J Doran (1-0), A Stewart, K Kilkenny, S Crossan.



Carndonagh: P McLaughlin; R Davenport, D McGonigle, N Malarkey (0-1); A McLaughlin, P Doherty (0-2) L Shiels; D Doherty (0-2) R Cunningham; C McDaid (0-3) O McConalogue, K Norris; M Nelson, C Fagan, J McKinney.



Referee : Anthony McCallig (Naomh Ultan)