Bonagee hit ten against Milford as birthday boy Paddy McGowan keeps the match ball

Bonagee United trounced Milford United 10-2 in the FAI Junior Cup.

It's certainly been a bad weekend in both codes for the Moyle View Park clubs.

On Saturday, St. Eunan's were too strong for Milford in the Donegal SFC and won by 5-22 to 0-11.

On the soccer front on Sunday at Dry Arch Park, an understrength Milford were no match for a rampant Bonagee side.

Paddy McGowan and Jason Ashmore both grabbed hat-tricks for the Letterkenny side.

But it was McGowan who kept the match ball - as he's been celebrating his 30th birthday!

FAI Cup results

Bonagee Utd 10, Milford Utd 2

Carndonagh 3, Rathmullan Celtic 1

Convoy Arsenal 2, Lifford Celtic 1

Glenea Utd 3, Culdaff 4

Drumoghill 0, Cappry Rovers 4

Keadue Rovers 1, Cockhill Celtic Youths

More results to follow