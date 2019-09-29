SOCCER: FAI Junior Cup
Bonagee hit ten against Milford as birthday boy Paddy McGowan keeps the match ball
Not a good weekend for Milford against Letterkenny in both codes
The match ball went to hat-trick birthday boy Paddy McGowan
Bonagee United trounced Milford United 10-2 in the FAI Junior Cup.
It's certainly been a bad weekend in both codes for the Moyle View Park clubs.
On Saturday, St. Eunan's were too strong for Milford in the Donegal SFC and won by 5-22 to 0-11.
On the soccer front on Sunday at Dry Arch Park, an understrength Milford were no match for a rampant Bonagee side.
Paddy McGowan and Jason Ashmore both grabbed hat-tricks for the Letterkenny side.
But it was McGowan who kept the match ball - as he's been celebrating his 30th birthday!
FAI Cup results
Bonagee Utd 10, Milford Utd 2
Carndonagh 3, Rathmullan Celtic 1
Convoy Arsenal 2, Lifford Celtic 1
Glenea Utd 3, Culdaff 4
Drumoghill 0, Cappry Rovers 4
Keadue Rovers 1, Cockhill Celtic Youths
