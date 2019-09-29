Big numbers for East Donegal Three-Quarters Marathon and Half Marathon in super conditions

This year's East Donegal Three-Quarters Marathon and Half Marathon were a resounding success with almost 900 participants taking part.

Jackson's Hotel in Ballybofey was the headquarters for the event with the routes heading out towards Glenfin and then looping back.

Entrants from 24 counties in Ireland took part and there were also competitors from the United States and Scotland.

Many of those doing the Three-Quarters Marathon were doing so as part of their preparations for the 40th staging of the Dublin City Marathon which takes place in four weeks time.

Shane O'Donnell of Rosses AC won the main event in a great time of one hour, 57 minutes and 35 seconds.

Gerard Gallagher of Finn Valley AC clocked a fine 1:14:09 to win the Half Marathon.

East Donegal Three-Quarters Marathon Full Results

Donegal East Event

3/4 Marathon 2019

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime Gun Time

1 440 Shane O'Donnell M MO Rosses AC 01:57:35 01:57:35

2 1064 Edward Harkin M MO Rosses AC 02:06:07 02:06:07

3 357 Charlie O'Donnell M MO Rosses AC 02:06:16 02:06:16

4 507 Fergal Mc Gee M MO 02:06:18 02:06:19

5 488 Gavin McAteer M M40 02:06:32 02:06:32

6 377 Ian Davis M M40 Knocks Running Club 02:08:06 02:08:09

7 226 Declan McBRIDE M MO Milford AC 02:11:12 02:11:13

8 262 Liam DOHERTY M M40 Milford Ac 02:11:12 02:11:13

9 63 Michael McGrinder M M50 Lifford Strabane AC 02:12:32 02:12:34

10 157 Damien Murray M MO Enniskillen Running Club 02:12:39 02:12:41

11 732 John Whoriskey M M40 Milford AC 02:13:26 02:13:28

12 1090 James Ferry M M40 02:13:35 02:13:37

13 222 Adam Foster M MO Enniskillen Running Club 02:13:37 02:13:45

14 368 Michael Gallagher M M40 Finn Valley 02:14:46 02:14:48

15 353 Michael Duncan M M50 Lifford Strabane AC 02:15:23 02:15:25

16 204 Paul Mckelvey M MO Rosses ac 02:15:43 02:15:44

17 358 Manus McHugh M M40 Rosses AC 02:16:05 02:16:06

18 235 Eugene Gallen M MO 02:16:25 02:16:27

19 340 Paul McLaughlin M M50 Sperrin harriers 02:16:29 02:16:31

20 286 Niall McGuigan M M40 Tafelta 02:16:40 02:16:43

21 153 Franco Mc Glynn M M40 Team Darragh/Michael 02:17:15 02:17:17

22 489 David Doherty M M40 02:17:58 02:17:58

23 227 Jospeh McDaid M MO 02:18:10 02:18:53

24 87 Mark Reid M M40 Foyle Valley 02:18:53 02:18:54

25 486 Padraig Friel M M40 Individual 02:18:54 02:18:56

26 123 Sean McCabe M M40 Carrick Aces 02:18:59 02:19:10

27 95 Pauline Kavanagh F F50 born to run 02:19:51 02:19:51

28 403 Sean O'Gara M MO Omagh Harriers 02:19:56 02:19:58

29 417 Michael McMenamin AKA Batma M MO 02:20:08 02:20:10

30 482 Peter Kardos M M40 02:21:34 02:21:35

31 369 Stephen Devlin M MO Milford AC 02:21:32 02:21:38

32 494 Denis Boner M M40 Rosses AC 02:21:50 02:21:59

33 333 Mark Houston M MO B2r 02:21:52 02:22:02

34 224 Patrick Brennan M MO Letterkenny AC 02:22:02 02:22:03

35 547 Malachy Rafferty M MO Carmen AC 02:22:17 02:22:21

36 550 Stuart Morrow M MO Carmen AC 02:22:17 02:22:21

37 121 Sean Farquhar M M40 St. Peter’s ac 02:22:33 02:22:36

38 503 Kieran Coyle M M40 02:23:36 02:23:39

39 167 Ryan Pritchard M MO KC RUNNERS 02:24:02 02:24:05

40 395 Terry Kelly M M40 Born to run 02:24:13 02:24:23

41 8 Brendan Irwin M M40 Finn valley 02:24:53 02:24:54

42 1094 Aisling van Rensbne F FO North Sligo 02:24:40 02:24:54

43 38 Connor Grainger M M40 None 02:24:47 02:24:56

44 78 David Lipsett M M40 north Leitrim ac 02:24:59 02:25:12

45 290 Philip Callaghan M M40 Inishowen ac 02:25:35 02:25:42

46 376 Finbar Gallagher M M50 Jog Lisburn 02:26:00 02:26:08

47 96 George Harkin M M50 born to run 02:26:20 02:26:29

48 92 Sandra Mckeever F F40 Foyle valley 02:26:21 02:26:30

49 437 Dee McGrellis F F50 Star Running Club 02:27:00 02:27:00

50 1091 Noel Mc Bride M M40 02:27:12 02:27:13

51 351 Paddy Hannan M MO Newry city runners 02:26:43 02:27:16

52 421 Gary Neely M M40 Swanlings 02:27:44 02:27:47

53 107 Ryan Kennedy M M40 Springwell 02:27:43 02:27:50

54 83 Mark McGowan M M40 02:28:35 02:28:49

55 202 Terence McGaughey M MO Clann Na nGael WJR 02:29:04 02:29:25

56 536 Brian Dooher M MO Clann Na Gael 02:29:03 02:29:25

57 201 Mary Strudley F F60 KC Runners 02:30:39 02:30:39

58 508 Partick Trimble M M40 Rosses AC 02:30:40 02:30:43

59 29 Marty Ross M M40 Bolt 02:30:58 02:31:17

60 416 peter Coyle M M50 BOLT Running Club 02:30:58 02:31:17

61 110 Garrett O Donnell M MO Tir Chonaill AC 02:31:19 02:31:35

62 516 Martin Preshaw M M50 Finn Valley F4L 02:31:19 02:31:35

63 230 Sean Bradley M M40 02:31:09 02:31:54

64 524 Dessie Gallen M MO Finn Valley F4L 02:31:57 02:32:04

65 424 Kevin Darragh M MO Acorns A.C. 02:32:28 02:32:31

66 549 Neil Donnelly M MO Carmen AC 02:32:57 02:33:02

67 274 Shaun Crossan M MO 02:32:28 02:33:04

68 406 PJ Lynch M MO 02:33:18 02:33:24

69 1092 Garvan Mulligan M M40 Letterkenny/MTG 4 02:33:35 02:33:42

70 69 Paddy Ward M MO 02:34:36 02:34:39

71 447 Jane Peters F FO Leevale AC 02:35:00 02:35:00

72 347 Sean Paul Grant M MO N/A 02:34:52 02:35:02

73 485 Michael Thompson M M40 Individual 02:35:07 02:35:34

74 105 Declan Leung M MO Termoneeny Running Club 02:35:44 02:36:05

75 94 Columba McGarvey M M40 02:35:45 02:36:06

76 454 Paul O'Donnell M M40 Dunboyne AC 02:36:05 02:36:08

77 464 Stephen Sweeney M M40 24/7 tri club 02:36:08 02:36:15

78 375 Noel Friel M MO Milford ac 02:36:22 02:36:28

79 498 Tara Carron F F40 Milford A.C. 02:36:05 02:36:28

80 401 Louis Coyle M M40 Unattached 02:36:34 02:36:37

81 77 Catherine Lipsett F F40 north sligo ac 02:36:37 02:36:51

82 198 Shane Ciara F FO 02:36:53 02:36:59

83 545 Lorraine Cullen F FO Carmen AC 02:36:55 02:37:01

84 234 Peter McAleer M M50 KC runners 02:36:59 02:37:05

85 500 david O'carroll M M40 02:37:01 02:37:07

86 26 Stephen O'Mahoney M M50 Marathon club Ireland 02:36:41 02:37:08

87 43 Anthony Duffy M MO Enniskillen Running Club 02:37:01 02:37:10

88 240 Kevin Kelly M M40 02:36:48 02:37:13

89 193 Veronica Nellins F F40 02:37:36 02:37:45

90 56 Paul Curran M M40 02:38:45 02:39:00

91 352 John Mulhern M M40 Buncrana park run 02:38:48 02:39:01

92 259 Michael Comer M M40 Carrick-on-Shannon AC 02:38:41 02:39:13

93 293 Mary McKendry F F40 02:39:17 02:39:39

94 218 Ian Birney M M50 Enniskillen Running Club 02:39:31 02:39:43

95 363 Liam Cleary M M40 Lifford Strabane AC 02:39:35 02:39:46

96 89 Jennifer Lynch F FO Foyle valley ac 02:39:25 02:39:57

97 468 Johnny Duffy M MO Mtg#4 02:40:15 02:40:21

98 297 Christopher McGlynn M MO 02:40:27 02:40:32

99 350 Victor O'Loughlin M MO 02:40:35 02:40:40

100 738 Terry McFadden M M40 Milford ac 02:40:40 02:40:53

101 182 Damien Gallagher M MO 02:40:49 02:40:54

102 512 John Griffin M MO Finn Valley F4L 02:40:35 02:40:55

103 187 Norman McLean M M50 Rosses 02:41:06 02:41:16

104 483 Seamus Ferry M M40 Rosses ac 02:41:11 02:41:20

105 21 Hugh Bonner M M50 Rosses AC 02:41:13 02:41:24

106 142 Liam Bonner M M50 Rosses AC 02:41:13 02:41:24

107 457 Aine McDermott F FO Knocks running club 02:41:20 02:41:33

108 456 Brian Johnston M M50 02:41:19 02:41:38

109 397 Hugh Hegarty M M50 Foyle Valley 02:41:47 02:41:49

110 481 Owenie McKinney M M40 Inishowen AC 02:41:48 02:41:54

111 407 Joe Deans M M40 Lifford strabane 02:41:59 02:41:59

112 411 Sean Carlin M M50 Lifford strabane 02:41:59 02:41:59

113 379 Adam Johnston M MO Maguiresbridge running club 02:41:51 02:42:04

114 471 Robert Graydon M MO Maguiresbridge running club 02:41:52 02:42:05

115 122 Linda Farquhar F F40 St. Peter’s ac 02:41:50 02:42:07

116 492 Aileen Devlin F FO Inishowen AC 02:42:59 02:43:06

117 408 Richard Gregg M M40 02:42:52 02:43:13

118 475 Peter Komidar M M50 02:43:40 02:43:44

119 146 Eoghan Harford M MO NA 02:43:34 02:43:46

120 686 Ciaran Redden M MO 02:44:05 02:44:15

121 165 Ciaran Loughran M M40 02:44:03 02:44:29

122 311 Eugene Mc Cafferty M M40 Rosses AC 02:44:12 02:44:31

123 231 Laura Toman F F40 02:44:03 02:44:43

124 1089 Paul Mc Gee M M40 02:44:26 02:44:45

125 1093 Thomas Jennings M M50 mayo ac 02:44:47 02:44:55

126 459 Hugo Doherty M M50 Lifford AC 02:44:57 02:44:57

127 460 Padraig mag Loingsigh M M50 Lifford Strabane AC 02:44:57 02:44:57

128 334 patrick Gallagher M M50 U Turn Running club 02:44:50 02:45:02

129 37 Aidan Ormsby M M40 None 02:44:54 02:45:03

130 412 Thomas Mc Elroy M MO Knocks Running Club 02:45:20 02:45:32

131 164 Bernard Connaughton M M50 02:45:42 02:45:53

132 390 Joseph McKinless M M40 Acorns AC 02:45:50 02:45:54

133 391 Clodagh McKinless F FO Acorns AC 02:45:50 02:45:54

134 430 Colin Lennon M MO 02:46:00 02:46:18

135 490 Dee Curran M MO 02:46:03 02:46:18

136 215 Kieran McGlone M MO N/A 02:45:52 02:46:19

137 254 John BONNER M M50 Foyle valley athletic club 02:46:10 02:46:19

138 161 Fran McFadden F F40 Springwell rc 02:46:05 02:46:25

139 434 Jarleth Loughran M M40 Sperrin Harriers 02:46:20 02:46:32

140 825 Richard McNeill M M40 Milford AC 02:46:36 02:46:41

141 99 Edel Connors F FO Milford a.c 02:46:34 02:46:42

142 113 Francis Diver M M50 Milford 02:46:34 02:46:42

143 160 Teresa Winston F F40 Milford AC 02:46:34 02:46:42

144 32 Alex Davidson M MO 02:46:53 02:47:22

145 261 Martina Mc Kenna F FO The knocks 02:47:08 02:47:29

146 100 Emma McFadden F FO KC Runners 02:47:30 02:47:53

147 179 Darren Pritchard M MO KC Runners 02:47:18 02:47:53

148 256 Shane Sheridan M MO Killyclogher runners 02:47:29 02:47:53

149 62 Lorraine McGrinder F F40 Lifford Strabane AC 02:47:51 02:47:59

150 106 Martina Mulhern F FO Rosses A.C. 02:47:29 02:48:04

151 307 Keith O’Connell M MO None 02:47:29 02:48:04

152 246 Mary Jones F F50 Derrygonnelly Running Group 02:47:16 02:48:11

153 247 Mary Rutledge F F50 Churchill Ladies 02:47:19 02:48:12

154 414 John McKinley M M40 Foyle Valley AC 02:48:05 02:48:22

155 2 Claire Keys F F40 Lifford Strabane AC 02:48:16 02:48:24

156 322 Deirdre Dillon F F50 Tír Chonaill AC 02:48:20 02:48:28

157 525 Tony McGourty M M60 OMG AC 02:47:57 02:48:32

158 526 Pauric McDermott M M50 OMG AC 02:48:08 02:48:43

159 289 Lisa Carlin F FO 02:48:37 02:48:44

160 345 Noel Boyd M M40 Rosses AC 02:48:47 02:48:57

161 28 Clare Carson F F40 East Down AC 02:48:43 02:48:59

162 328 kevin Darragh M M40 Termoneeny 02:48:42 02:49:11

163 327 Peter Kelly M M40 Maghera runners 02:48:42 02:49:12

164 329 Eugene Kelly M M50 Maghera runners 02:48:44 02:49:13

165 426 Colleen Flanagan F FO 101 Lisded Road Derrygonnelly 02:48:55 02:49:15

166 396 Patrick Simpson M MO N.a 02:49:10 02:49:19

167 502 Christopher Ashmore M M50 Run For Fun Letterkenny 02:49:12 02:49:25

168 273 Siobhan McLaughlin F FO Inishowen AC 02:48:40 02:49:32

169 76 Gary Watson M MO 02:49:35 02:49:42

170 438 Neil Diamond M M40 Foyle Valley 02:49:26 02:49:43

171 519 Damien Alexander M MO Finn Valley F4L 02:49:30 02:49:50

172 138 Cheryl Connolly F F40 Monaghan town runners 02:49:42 02:50:00

173 858 Michael Gallagher M M50 Run For Fun 02:49:51 02:50:04

174 27 Kevin Kele M M40 East Down A C 02:49:49 02:50:05

175 324 Mark McShane M MO Carrick Aces 02:48:53 02:50:25

176 134 Daniel anthony McDaid M M40 Star running club 02:50:46 02:50:52

177 318 Brian Bradley M M40 Nwtc 02:50:44 02:50:54

178 151 Brian McFadden M M40 Foyle Valley A.C. 02:50:38 02:50:58

179 781 Joanne Curran F F40 Enniskillen Running Club 02:50:06 02:50:58

180 176 Fintan Brady M M40 02:50:43 02:51:00

181 504 Robert Mcmanus M M40 Boyle AC 02:50:59 02:51:03

182 208 Stephen Smith M M40 n/a 02:50:49 02:51:07

183 225 Gabriel Cochrane M M40 02:49:40 02:51:12

184 102 Denise Ferry F FO Bolt 02:50:46 02:51:13

185 453 Karen Devlin F F40 Sperrin Harriers 02:51:06 02:51:17

186 60 Barry Morris M M40 Carmen Runners 02:51:07 02:51:18

187 101 Cheryl Cardwell F F40 Sperrin harriers 02:51:07 02:51:18

188 250 Benny Ward M MO Carmen Runners 02:51:07 02:51:18

189 452 KEVIN DEVLIN M M40 BT RUNNING. 02:51:07 02:51:18

190 465 John Quigg M M50 02:51:12 02:51:21

191 477 Mark Doherty M M50 02:51:33 02:51:46

192 425 Patrick Sheils M M50 Milford Ac 02:51:43 02:51:52

193 449 Maurice McPhillips M M40 02:51:40 02:51:52

194 450 padraic McVann M M50 mayo ac 02:51:56 02:52:04

195 493 GREGORY CAHOON M M40 02:51:35 02:52:06

196 36 Eamon Abel M M50 Foyle Valley 02:51:58 02:52:22

197 131 Oonagh McGuigan F F40 Lifford Strabane AC 02:52:24 02:52:24

198 446 Michael Roulstone M M60 Lifford/Strabane ac 02:52:24 02:52:24

199 75 Geraldine McWilliams F FO 02:52:24 02:52:36

200 374 tadhg fahy M MO Loughrea AC 02:52:30 02:52:48

201 22 John Bradley M M40 02:52:45 02:52:57

202 544 Dan Hughes M MO Carmen AC 02:52:52 02:52:58

203 306 Gavin Stewart M MO Foyle valley ac 02:52:45 02:53:03

204 444 Marie McAteer F FO Fanad 02:52:52 02:53:04

205 200 Shane Harron M MO 02:53:01 02:53:05

206 127 Áine Whoriskey F F40 Milford Ac 02:52:58 02:53:06

207 295 Naomi Lusty F FO 02:53:01 02:53:06

208 371 Kathleen Doherty F F40 Inishowen Ac 02:52:46 02:53:16

209 172 Raymond Hoynes M M40 Lifford Strabane AC 02:53:24 02:53:24

210 228 Mary Hippsley F F50 02:52:45 02:53:32

211 68 Carmel Hoynes F F40 Lifford Strabane AC 02:53:45 02:53:45

212 857 Jim Gallagher M M40 Rosses A C 02:53:40 02:54:01

213 521 Joanne Campbell F FO Finn Valley F4L 02:54:04 02:54:20

214 314 Greg Britton M M40 02:54:23 02:54:28

215 257 Mary Moran F F40 Boyle AC 02:54:28 02:54:32

216 841 John O'Connor M M50 Foyle Valley e 02:54:37 02:54:46

217 439 Patsy Doherty M M50 Foyle Valley AC 02:54:22 02:54:54

218 472 Norman Fuller M M50 Sperrin Harriers 02:54:49 02:54:59

219 140 Michelle Comer F F40 Termoneeny 02:55:20 02:55:31

220 98 David Connors M MO Milford a.c 02:55:24 02:55:32

221 470 Paul McAuley M M50 Lifford/Strabane A.C 02:55:25 02:55:34

222 249 Paddy McCambridge M M50 North Belfast Harriers 02:56:04 02:56:11

223 514 Paddy Doherty M MO Finn Valley F4L 02:55:59 02:56:16

224 170 Diane Gallagher F F50 KCR 02:55:55 02:56:19

225 410 Bernie Martin F F50 KCR 02:55:55 02:56:19

226 210 Tony GRANT M M60 Foyle Valley AC 02:56:00 02:56:20

227 279 Ben Holmes M M40 Inishowen AC 02:56:16 02:56:23

228 171 Paddy Gallagher M M40 02:55:59 02:56:26

229 473 Kieran Coyle M M40 KCR 02:55:59 02:56:26

230 360 Cormac O'Kane M M40 Eco Atlantic Adventures 02:56:19 02:56:33

231 15 Steven Henry M MO 02:56:10 02:56:37

232 303 Naomi Aiken F FO 02:56:46 02:57:18

233 203 Paula Mollohan F FO Carrick-On-Shannon AC 02:57:25 02:57:57

234 409 Jack Kelly M MO Republic of Fitness 02:58:04 02:58:09

235 17 Tina McDermott F F40 Star 02:58:10 02:58:16

236 435 Kevin McCullagh M MO Sperrin Harriers 02:58:25 02:58:36

237 163 John McElroy M M40 Knocks club 02:58:32 02:58:45

238 382 Zoe Quinn F FO 02:58:40 02:58:46

239 509 Keith Adair M MO Foyle Valley AC 02:58:40 02:58:52

240 232 Andrew Parkinson M M40 NA 02:58:47 02:58:54

241 16 Lucy O’Neill F FO 02:58:30 02:58:57

242 112 Sharon Carlin F F40 Lifford/strabane 02:59:03 02:59:11

243 126 Andrea Porter F F40 Strabane Lifford AC 02:59:04 02:59:12

244 205 Michael Doherty M MO Born 2 Run Derry 02:58:58 02:59:16

245 451 angela McVann F F40 mayo ac 02:59:08 02:59:16

246 45 Mary Phelan F F40 Corran AC 02:59:12 02:59:20

247 283 Nat Doherty M M40 02:59:12 02:59:41

248 58 Dermot McCrossan M M50 None just Dermot McCrossan 03:00:29 03:00:35

249 478 Ann Donoghue F F60 Tir Chonaill AC 03:00:28 03:00:35

250 455 Gary McCrossan M M40 City of Derry Spartans 03:00:30 03:00:36

251 510 Pius Doherty M MO Lifford Strabane AC 03:00:39 03:00:39

252 111 James Friel M MO 03:00:24 03:00:40

253 479 Bernadette McNeely F F60 N/A 03:00:34 03:00:42

254 466 Joe McKee M M40 Carmen Runners 03:00:34 03:00:46

255 793 Liam Mc Ginty M M50 Finn Valley 03:00:10 03:00:57

256 469 David O'ROURKE M M50 03:00:43 03:01:00

257 19 Martina Tuffy F FO BOLT running club 03:00:52 03:01:20

258 497 Cathal Kelly M MO 03:01:20 03:01:22

259 144 Cristoir Macnia M M50 Knockmany runners 03:01:03 03:01:24

260 355 Dean Spencer M M50 Run For Fun Letterkenny 03:01:10 03:01:24

261 13 Diane Rogan F F40 Jog lisburn running club 03:01:30 03:01:45

262 313 Paul Walker M M50 Run For Fun Letterkenny 03:01:49 03:02:03

263 25 Una Gavin F F50 City of Derry Spartans 03:02:34 03:02:54

264 47 Lisa Kelly F F40 Kc runners 03:02:34 03:03:06

265 114 Hazel Browne F F40 03:02:37 03:03:07

266 533 Carol Dooher F FO Clann Na Gael 03:02:52 03:03:22

267 538 Anne Daly F FO Clann Na Gael 03:02:48 03:03:22

268 537 Brian Kelly M MO Clann Na Gael 03:02:54 03:03:23

269 499 Mickey Mccurdy M M40 Lifford strabane ac 03:04:04 03:04:09

270 480 Darren Sweeney M MO 03:03:25 03:04:12

271 216 Graham Neilands M M50 Lifford ac 03:03:59 03:04:17

272 281 Margaret Kearney F F40 Springwell rc 03:03:57 03:04:21

273 346 John McGee M M40 03:04:16 03:04:30

274 429 Killian Smith M M40 None 03:04:08 03:04:36

275 428 Paul Lynch M M40 Bolt 03:04:10 03:04:37

276 305 Eileen Grew F F50 Knocks running club 03:04:32 03:04:45

277 91 SONIA McCUSKER F F40 St Peter's AC 03:04:33 03:04:50

278 260 Annette Heaney F F40 Bolt 03:05:08 03:05:36

279 495 Linda Macbeth F FO Raphoe Road Runners 03:05:35 03:05:48

280 72 Paul Charlesworth M M40 None 03:05:46 03:06:09

281 18 Edward Devlin M M40 03:05:50 03:06:16

282 316 Trish Callaghan F F40 Rushe Fitness 03:06:22 03:06:33

283 130 Darren McCrory M MO 03:06:21 03:06:47

284 268 Angela Doran F F40 03:06:36 03:06:51

285 323 Patrick McGowan M M60 03:07:06 03:07:07

286 422 Linda Cronin F F40 Letterkenny parkrunners 03:06:52 03:07:08

287 462 declan oates M M40 none 03:06:48 03:07:08

288 211 Bridgeen Doherty F F40 Run for fun 03:07:02 03:07:16

289 501 Liam Gallagher M M50 03:07:00 03:07:21

290 59 Nick Wilson M M40 Star running club 03:07:33 03:07:47

291 183 Labhaoise Maguire F F40 24/7 03:07:33 03:07:49

292 223 Damien O'Donnell M M40 03:07:20 03:08:04

293 337 Katrina McConologue F F40 03:07:54 03:08:16

294 506 Mark Carr M MO Milford Ac 03:08:25 03:08:34

295 139 Lorraine McKeever F F50 Temple 03:08:41 03:08:53

296 520 Sonia O'Donnell F FO Finn Valley F4L 03:08:38 03:08:55

297 117 Gary McGee M M40 KC Runners 03:08:23 03:08:56

298 378 Rhonda Bond F FO Foyle Valley Athletics Club 03:08:46 03:09:07

299 233 Theresa McAleer F F50 KC runners 03:08:50 03:09:10

300 132 Lesley Robinson F F40 East cast ac 03:08:48 03:09:17

301 336 Pauric Mitchell M M60 247 03:09:08 03:09:19

302 725 Aisling McAleer F FO 03:09:06 03:09:22

303 149 Marian Doherty F F40 Inishowen AC 03:09:15 03:09:32

304 398 Anna Mc Laughlin F F40 Inishowen AC 03:09:16 03:09:32

305 541 Sinead Kerr F FO Carmen AC 03:09:45 03:09:50

306 219 lee cassidy F FO 03:09:50 03:10:01

307 399 Trish Kane F F50 Boyle AC 03:10:13 03:10:18

308 527 Sharon McGrath F F40 OMG AC 03:09:48 03:10:21

309 528 Deirdre O'Connor F F40 OMG AC 03:09:47 03:10:21

310 344 Edel McCarthy F F50 Foyle Valley 03:10:06 03:10:27

311 386 Bernie Gallagher F F40 Milford ac 03:10:12 03:10:39

312 243 Don Pearson M M40 Strabane lifford 03:10:24 03:10:42

313 156 Pamela Corrigan F FO Omagh Harriers 03:10:40 03:10:56

314 169 Gerard Henry M M50 Termoneeny 03:11:35 03:11:47

315 443 Stephanie McSharry F F40 North Sligo Athletics Club 03:11:13 03:11:56

316 546 Ciara McElhinney F FO Carmen AC 03:11:55 03:12:00

317 548 Emma McPhilips F F40 Carmen AC 03:12:00 03:12:05

318 244 Yvonne Cairns F F50 Strabane lifford 03:12:19 03:12:19

319 35 Joshua Crawford M MO Lifford Strabane AC 03:12:34 03:12:34

320 356 Brendan Sheridan M M50 Eco Adventure 03:12:28 03:12:34

321 405 Fred Stewart M M60 None 03:12:10 03:12:34

322 463 Deirdre Gormley F F50 Eco Atlantic Adventure 03:12:29 03:12:35

323 181 Siobhan Campbell F F50 Dunboyne AC 03:12:14 03:12:36

324 82 Joanna Miskelly F F40 Crossgar Harriers 03:12:19 03:12:43

325 217 Conall McFadden M M40 Milford AC 03:12:53 03:13:07

326 505 Jim Bradley M M50 Springwell Running Club 03:12:45 03:13:09

327 14 Gerard Mc Cready M MO Castlefinn Running 03:12:41 03:13:17

328 385 Rosemary McGee F F50 Milford AC 03:13:21 03:13:48

329 419 Agnes Ryan F F40 Milford AC 03:13:22 03:13:49

330 432 Mark Mcginley M M40 Foyle valley ac 03:13:27 03:13:51

331 186 Nathan Marston M MO 03:13:47 03:13:52

332 301 anne mc elhinney F F60 inishowen ac 03:13:39 03:13:55

333 341 Clodagh Quinn F F40 North Sligo AC 03:13:18 03:14:02

334 241 Flo Divane M MO 03:14:13 03:14:29

335 125 Tarlack O Crosain M M40 Shape Up Fitness 03:14:32 03:14:37

336 11 Celene Breen F F40 JOG LISBURN RUNNING CLUB 03:14:37 03:14:52

337 474 Kate McNicholl F FO Springwell Running Club 03:14:30 03:14:54

338 366 Peter Fitzpatrick M M50 03:14:19 03:14:57

339 365 Sean Diver M MO 03:14:48 03:15:04

340 436 Katie North F FO 03:14:45 03:15:14

341 511 Malcolm Houston M MO Finn Valley F4L 03:15:01 03:15:17

342 513 JJ Murphy M MO Finn Valley F4L 03:15:23 03:15:39

343 84 Grainne Crilly F F50 St Peters AC Lurgan 03:15:48 03:16:09

344 168 Siobhan Devine F FO KC RUNNERS 03:16:19 03:17:01

345 574 Magdalena Wawryszuk F FO KC RUNNERS 03:16:21 03:17:01

346 212 Rita Loughrey F F50 Caltra & District 03:16:28 03:17:13

347 402 Roberta McLaughlin F F W/C Bolt Running Club 03:16:59 03:17:19

348 30 Bronagh Coyle F F40 Bolt 03:17:01 03:17:20

349 431 Nicole Walsh F F40 03:17:06 03:17:34

350 388 Jacqueline Barrett F F50 Milford ac 03:17:31 03:17:57

351 276 Bronagh Heverin F F50 Tir Chonaill 03:17:30 03:18:00

352 88 Elaine Parke F F40 Convoy AC 03:17:54 03:18:04

353 448 Martin Jordan M M40 Convoy ac 03:17:54 03:18:04

354 487 Martina Coughlin F F40 TIr chonaill A/C 03:17:56 03:18:04

355 3 Naomi Savidge F FO Jog Lisburn Running Club 03:18:10 03:18:25

356 52 Tony Mc Bride M MO 03:18:33 03:19:00

357 184 Mairead O'Connell F F40 03:18:45 03:19:01

358 236 Edel Oates F FO North sligo AC 03:18:22 03:19:06

359 284 Aisling Kelly F F40 Mid Ulster Runners 03:18:45 03:19:06

360 532 Aoife Harley F FO Clann Na Gael 03:18:45 03:19:19

361 529 Seamus Sharkey M MO Clann Na Gael 03:18:46 03:19:20

362 442 Colm Prundy M MO 03:19:24 03:19:43

363 280 Fiona Blaney F F40 Milford AC 03:19:14 03:19:45

364 67 Clare Mac Gabhann F FO Bolt 03:19:30 03:19:55

365 162 Eileen O'Gorman F F50 Milford AC 03:19:37 03:20:00

366 124 Bridget Molloy F FO 03:19:33 03:20:01

367 335 Veronica McLoone F F40 03:19:35 03:20:02

368 373 Debbie Houston F F40 Milford AC 03:19:49 03:20:20

369 86 PATRICIA Thompson F F50 St Peters AC Lurgan 03:20:24 03:20:45

370 115 Marinaq Boyle F F40 03:21:28 03:21:56

371 270 Lisa Gallagher F F40 03:21:28 03:21:56

372 633 Margaret Finley F FO North East Runners A/C 03:22:03 03:22:06

373 282 Emma Mitchell F FO KC Runners 03:21:31 03:22:14

374 136 Sarah Hemphill F F40 03:23:07 03:23:22

375 445 Michelle Lally F F40 North Sligo AC 03:22:57 03:23:40

376 325 Sean Lorinyenko M M50 Tir Chonaill AC 03:24:07 03:24:17

377 285 Niall McCarron M M40 Big Ridge Running Club 03:24:10 03:24:26

378 364 Ann Harte F F40 Tir Chonaill 03:23:46 03:24:30

379 199 Josie Lawler F F50 03:24:33 03:24:40

380 575 Ryan McCauley M MO Milford Ac 03:24:28 03:24:42

381 320 Tara Montgomery F FO Termoneeny 03:24:28 03:24:49

382 338 Andrea Convery F FO Termoneeny running club 03:24:28 03:24:49

383 189 Josephine Gibbons F F40 n/a 03:25:35 03:26:07

384 197 Kate Begley F F50 Milford 03:25:36 03:26:07

385 73 Steven Charters M M40 Reach running club 03:25:57 03:26:10

386 484 Shauna Marie Gallagher F FO Reach 03:25:57 03:26:10

387 50 Tara McKinney F F40 Bolt 03:26:23 03:26:48

388 302 Chris Mcivor M M50 Kc runners 03:26:35 03:27:17

389 180 Fiona Temple F F40 24/7 triathlon club 03:27:06 03:27:30

390 65 Karen Neill M M40 Riada Triathlon Club 03:27:32 03:27:55

391 118 Michael McKeown M M50 Temple Running Club 03:27:41 03:28:03

392 315 Frances Wilson F FO KCR 03:27:45 03:28:09

393 239 Gerry Ward M M50 Blayney Rockets 03:28:24 03:28:28

394 359 Kate Meehan F F50 Foyle Valley AC 03:28:42 03:29:04

395 423 Liam Clarke M M60 Foyle Valley 03:28:43 03:29:05

396 400 Una Gethins F FO Boyle AC 03:29:16 03:29:21

397 418 Noel Lynott M M40 03:29:17 03:29:21

398 39 Christian Blanc M M50 03:29:22 03:29:52

399 326 Kerry Archibald F FO Termoneeny RC 03:29:51 03:30:13

400 413 Irene McBride F F40 Lifford AC 03:30:16 03:30:16

401 265 Gemma Roddy F F40 Ballygalget AC 03:30:32 03:30:41

402 420 Philomena rose Murray F F40 N/a 03:29:22 03:30:43

403 66 Deirdre McAuley F F50 None 03:30:21 03:30:44

404 427 Caroline imelda Murray F F40 N/a 03:29:23 03:30:44

405 523 Paula Jansen F FO Finn Valley F4L 03:30:30 03:30:50

406 64 Lemund Moody F F40 03:31:15 03:31:38

407 51 Teresa Martin F F50 Rock runners 03:31:30 03:31:49

408 263 Michael Bradley M M60 03:31:16 03:32:02

409 321 Catherine Paul F FO Termoneeny Running Club 03:31:43 03:32:04

410 288 Bryan Bailey M M50 Cannon Club 03:31:42 03:32:06

411 252 Marlon Wuermli M MO 03:31:42 03:32:07

412 48 Fiona Potter F FO KC Runners 03:32:11 03:32:50

413 166 Kevin Kearns M M40 KC Runners 03:32:08 03:32:50

414 461 Seamus Mc Bride M M40 03:31:32 03:33:05

415 517 Edward Crawford M MO Finn Valley F4L 03:32:57 03:33:17

416 518 Mariosa Crawford F FO Finn Valley F4L 03:32:57 03:33:17

417 154 Brenna O'Roarty F F50 Brenna O'Roarty 03:33:31 03:33:48

418 271 Dympna Maguire F F50 Knock Running Club 03:33:08 03:33:50

419 275 Orla Foster F F40 Knocks Running Club 03:33:09 03:33:50

420 185 Carol McGlinchey F F40 Star running club 03:33:36 03:33:51

421 458 Siobhan Lunney F F40 Fit Kicks 03:33:17 03:33:53

422 367 Oonagh Fitzpatrick F F40 03:33:17 03:33:55

423 277 Jordan Shiels M MO N/A 03:33:22 03:33:57

424 97 Carmel Leonard F F60 Kc runners 03:34:09 03:34:46

425 361 Caitlín Lafferty F F40 Rosses AC 03:34:21 03:34:54

426 300 Stephen Sharkey M MO Kc runners 03:34:27 03:35:03

427 299 Pauline Sharkey F FO Run for enda 03:34:27 03:35:04

428 147 Jimmy McNeill M M50 Monkstown Spartans 03:34:42 03:35:05

429 148 Una McNeill F F50 Monkstown Spartans 03:34:42 03:35:05

430 158 rebecca Neligan F FO 03:34:59 03:35:19

431 467 Noel Slane M MO 03:34:54 03:35:20

432 349 Nadean Cavanagh F F40 Inishowen AC 03:35:28 03:35:46

433 12 Carmel Bennett F FO 03:36:27 03:36:30

434 317 Colin Connolly M M50 Springwell Running Club 03:36:48 03:37:11

435 214 Aisling Smyth F F40 Star running club 03:37:39 03:37:53

436 213 Gillian Lindsay F FO Star Running Club 03:38:00 03:38:15

437 272 Breda Bradley F FO 03:37:38 03:38:24

438 206 Georgina Dill F FO Letterkenny 247 triathalon club 03:37:56 03:38:25

439 310 Caroline Ward F F40 Tir chonaill 03:38:15 03:38:30

440 298 Sinead Holmes F FO NA 03:38:42 03:38:42

441 34 Bridget Mcgreehan F F50 Glenmore ac 03:39:42 03:39:44

442 133 Patricia Lee F F50 Monaghan Town Runners 03:41:09 03:41:27

443 188 Fiona McManus F F40 Fitkicks Mohill 03:41:15 03:41:51

444 515 Edel Neely F FO Finn Valley F4L 03:41:16 03:42:03

445 522 Stephanie Rushe F FO Finn Valley F4L 03:41:17 03:42:04

446 441 Oonagh McGowan F F40 No 03:42:07 03:42:33

447 44 Dermot Barr M MO Bolt 03:42:17 03:42:45

448 55 Columb Duffy M M50 Bolt 03:42:25 03:42:45

449 264 Iverene Carleton F F40 Ballymena runners 03:42:30 03:43:01

450 159 Emily Murray F F W/C Sliabh Bán AC 03:42:34 03:43:10

451 643 Mary Bridget Mc Garvey F FO 03:42:45 03:43:31

452 6 EAMONN DAVERN M M40 None 03:44:05 03:44:10

453 304 Cora Murphy F F50 03:43:52 03:44:15

454 389 Elizabeth Wilson F F50 Inishowen AC 03:44:05 03:44:22

455 79 Seana McQuade F F40 Kc runners 03:43:59 03:44:38

456 381 Brian Murphy M M40 Kc runners 03:44:01 03:44:38

457 196 Paula McNamee F F40 Kc runners 03:44:15 03:44:49

458 109 Tiarnan O'Scollain M MO N/A 03:44:18 03:44:52

459 137 Stephanie Prunty F FO Monaghan town runners 03:45:51 03:46:09

460 343 Joseph Wilson M MO 03:46:37 03:46:56

461 342 Amy Wilson F FO 03:46:43 03:47:02

462 292 Anne Hutton F F60 Bolt Running Club 03:47:49 03:48:14

463 330 Claire Sharkey F FO Rosses AC 03:49:23 03:50:08

464 31 Michelle Donaghy F F40 03:49:59 03:50:25

465 33 Linda McDaid F F40 03:49:59 03:50:25

466 173 Joe Coyle M MO Bolt Running Club 03:50:32 03:50:57

467 312 Sharon McLaughlin F F50 03:51:17 03:51:52

468 195 Mark McGlinchey M MO 03:51:57 03:51:57

469 383 Michael Shiels M MO 03:50:55 03:51:59

470 41 Emma Simmons F F40 Golden girls 03:53:42 03:54:13

471 194 Nicky MacKenna F FO 03:52:59 03:54:32

472 266 Paula Roddy F F40 Ballygalget AC 03:54:38 03:54:58

473 116 Carol Doherty F FO star running club 03:57:22 03:57:37

474 255 Grace Sharkey F F40 Rosses AC 03:57:16 03:58:01

475 253 Fiona Molloy F F40 Monaghan town runners 03:57:47 03:58:05

476 20 Mona Bonner F F50 03:57:49 03:58:35

477 71 JANINE RODGERS F FO KC Runners 03:58:48 03:59:22

478 145 Aibhlin Neeson F FO Knockmany runners 03:59:02 03:59:23

479 53 Janeen Leese F FO Foyle Valley AC 03:59:39 04:00:02

480 54 Stephen Leese M M50 Foyle Valley AC 03:59:41 04:00:03

481 332 Karina Mc Menamin F F40 Pro-Fitness 03:59:42 04:00:29

482 984 Lucia Temple F F40 04:03:52 04:03:52

483 81 Orna O’Beirne F F40 Forget the Gym 04:03:41 04:04:12

484 40 Maria Olaran F F50 Golden girls 04:05:39 04:06:09

485 287 Maria Bailey F F40 04:06:22 04:06:45

486 242 Annmarie McHugh F F50 04:13:09 04:13:12

487 404 Helen McGrath F F50 04:16:22 04:16:59

488 238 Margaret Ward Ward F F50 Castleblayney 04:26:21 04:26:25

489 245 Paula Leonard F FO 04:25:45 04:26:40

490 393 Sinead McGranaghan F F50 KCR 04:27:13 04:27:13

491 192 Anna Leonard F F60 K c runners 04:30:07 04:30:45

492 267 Donna Roddy F FO Ballygalget AC 04:41:43 04:41:43

493 174 Adrian Larkin M MO Rosses AC 04:47:55 04:48:25

494 175 Kelly Ann Larkin F FO Tir Chonaill 04:47:56 04:48:25

495 362 Andy Campbell M M40 Termoneeny Running Club 04:47:45 04:48:26

East Donegal Half Marathon Full Results

Donegal East Event

Half Marathon 2019

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime GunTime

1. 903 Gerard Gallagher M MO Finnvalley AC 1:14:09 1:14:09

2. 729 John McElhill M MO Finn Valley AC 1:15:21 1:15:21

3. 985 Michael Black M MO Letterkenny 247 triathalon club 1:16:00 1:16:00

4. 837 Marc Wallace M MO Rise running club 1:22:25 1:22:25

5. 863 Daragh Kelly M MO Milford AC 1:24:01 1:24:02

6. 806 Paul Butcher M M40 North Belfast Harriers 1:27:18 1:27:18

7. 882 Marty FAGAN M M40 1:27:27 1:27:30

8. 128 James Whoriskey M M40 Milford ac 1:27:45 1:27:46

9. 779 Philip O'Hare M MO 1:27:59 1:27:59

10. 586 Alan Clarke M MO Foyle Valley AC 1:27:58 1:28:01

11. 845 Michael McHugh M M40 Milford Ac 1:28:14 1:28:15

12. 595 Conal McGinley M MO Reach Running Club 1:28:20 1:28:21

13. 868 Matthew McLaughlin M M40 Inishowen AC 1:28:59 1:29:02

14. 878 Cian Friel M MO Letterkenny Park Runners 1:29:07 1:29:09

15. 308 Stephen McLaughlin M M40 1:31:56 1:31:57

16. 969 Daryl Meenagh M M40 Carmen AC 1:32:26 1:32:30

17. 983 Declan Gallagher M MO Rosses AC 1:32:37 1:32:39

18. 889 Joe Coyle M MO Ramelton 1:33:05 1:33:08

19. 862 Patrick McHugh M MO Milford AC 1:33:17 1:33:20

20. 804 Edward Sweeney M M40 1:33:32 1:33:33

21. 890 Kevi Coyle M MO Ramelton 1:33:33 1:33:37

22. 877 Jordan Duncan M MO 1:33:45 1:33:57

23. 578 David M. Williamson M MO East Bay Beer Runners 1:34:00 1:34:00

24. 685 Derek Campbell M M40 Letterkenny Park Runners 1:34:00 1:34:03

25. 836 Charles McFadden M MO Star running club 1:34:02 1:34:05

26. 911 Michael Collins M M50 Inishowen AC 1:34:11 1:34:11

27. 873 John Wilson M M40 LAC 1:34:15 1:34:17

28. 892 Pat Brady M M50 LAC 1:34:29 1:34:31

29. 661 Simon Mullan M MO 1:35:29 1:35:35

30. 577 Diana Clock F FO Impala Racing Team 1:35:51 1:35:51

31. 571 James Sharkey M MO 1:35:49 1:36:03

32. 912 Sean Cafferkey M MO 1:36:54 1:36:57

33. 860 Fionnuala Larkin F FO 247 1:36:58 1:36:59

34. 910 Ciaran Hegarty M MO Run For Fun Letterkenny 1:37:01 1:37:05

35. 824 Lisa McLaughlin F FO 1:37:06 1:37:09

36. 974 Ciara Cunningham F FO Kilcar 1:37:14 1:37:20

37. 684 Ciaran Anderson M M40 Foyle Valley AC 1:37:47 1:37:52

38. 698 Seamus Cradden M MO Foyle Valley 1:38:10 1:38:14

39. 893 Grainne Quigley F FO Foyle valley 1:38:13 1:38:18

40. 897 Tony Curran M M60 Falcarragh road runners 1:38:10 1:38:26

41. 640 Emmet McGinley M MO Reach Running Club 1:39:00 1:39:01

42. 826 Joe Doherty M M40 247 1:39:32 1:39:32

43. 673 Brian McClay M MO Inishowen AC 1:39:42 1:39:48

44. 872 Fionán Bradley M MO 1:40:10 1:40:20

45. 803 Paddy Hannigan M M50 N/A 1:40:17 1:40:22

46. 624 gareth lewthwaite M MO Omagh Harriers 1:40:25 1:40:29

47. 786 Marty McCabe M M40 1:40:25 1:40:38

48. 711 Richie Duncan M M40 Castlefinn Running 1:41:10 1:41:21

49. 768 Rodney Bates M M40 Convoy AC 1:41:10 1:41:21

50. 720 Charlie Ramsey M MO Rise running club 1:41:36 1:41:36

51. 901 Philomena Gallagher F F50 Tir Chonaill 1:42:12 1:42:14

52. 715 Danielle McNamee F FO Milford AC 1:42:24 1:42:27

53. 864 Luke Daly M MO 1:42:35 1:42:36

54. 669 Karen O'Donnell F FO Olympian Y&A.C 1:42:31 1:42:37

55. 728 Verona Christy F F50 Foyle Valley AC 1:42:46 1:42:51

56. 753 Siobhan McHugh F F40 Milford 1:42:50 1:42:53

57. 658 Michael Hade M M40 St laurence o tooles carlow 1:42:55 1:42:59

58. 612 Aiden McDaid M M50 Reach RC 1:42:49 1:43:06

59. 621 Deborah Kielty F F40 1:43:12 1:43:13

60. 838 Sean McIvor M MO Upturn running club 1:43:20 1:43:20

61. 904 Paul McNamee M M50 Dub Runners 1:43:30 1:43:32

62. 646 Frank McTaggart M M40 Milford a c 1:43:30 1:43:33

63. 627 Martin McDaid M MO Pro-Fitness 1:43:31 1:43:34

64. 638 Shaun Mc Glynn M MO 1:43:36 1:43:39

65. 933 Thomas Healy M MO Finn Valley F4L 1:43:31 1:43:41

66. 891 Curly Coyle M M40 Ramelton 1:44:00 1:44:02

67. 986 Roisin Mc Colgan F F40 1:44:06 1:44:11

68. 757 Jonny McMenamin M MO 1:44:34 1:44:41

69. 759 Pat Gamble M M40 Rise Running Club Derry 1:45:49 1:45:50

70. 815 Niall McDevitt M MO 1:45:35 1:45:50

71. 760 Shane Sweeney M MO Aghyaran 1:45:48 1:45:55

72. 647 Paul Gallagher M MO Pro-fitness 1:45:58 1:46:01

73. 703 Seamus McMath M M50 1:46:41 1:46:46

74. 682 Shane Matthewson M M40 None 1:46:45 1:46:49

75. 818 jason brown M M40 1:46:49 1:46:49

76. 913 shane Brown M M40 1:46:50 1:46:50

77. 567 Barry McCluskey M M50 Springwell 1:46:46 1:46:59

78. 935 Jim McLaughlin M MO Finn Valley F4L 1:47:00 1:47:10

79. 629 Martin O’Donnell M M50 None 1:47:16 1:47:20

80. 248 Ita McCambridge F F50 North Belfast Harriers 1:47:20 1:47:22

81. 614 Dermott Campbell M M50 Reach running club 1:47:07 1:47:23

82. 741 Thomas Given M M40 1:47:06 1:47:25

83. 927 Josephine Lyons F FO Finn Valley F4L 1:47:18 1:47:26

84. 767 Michael Lyons M M40 1:47:17 1:47:26

85. 844 margaaret Sweeney F F50 tir conaill 1:47:31 1:47:44

86. 689 John Michael Gill M MO Reach Running Club 1:47:33 1:47:48

87. 745 GERARD HARKIN M M50 Bolt Running Club 1:47:36 1:47:54

88. 660 Una Quigley F F50 1:47:52 1:47:55

89. 885 Caroline McMenamin F F40 Foyle valley 1:48:19 1:48:25

90. 823 Laura Higgins F FO None 1:48:35 1:48:38

91. 851 John McGonigle M M40 1:48:29 1:48:44

92. 894 Noel Michael Kelly M M40 Slaney Olympic AC 1:48:47 1:48:51

93. 770 FIN BEGLEY F F40 247 letterkenny Tri Club 1:48:47 1:48:51

94. 553 Terry McDevitt M M40 1:48:47 1:48:52

95. 723 Lisa McDaid F FO Castlefinn Running 1:48:58 1:48:59

96. 585 shaun Doherty M MO Reach 1:48:46 1:49:02

97. 722 Emma Lawrence F FO Castlefinn Running 1:49:03 1:49:03

98. 945 Kevin Doherty M MO Clann Na Gael 1:48:35 1:49:04

99. 772 JIMMY QUINN M M50 individual 1:49:03 1:49:16

100. 708 Ciaran Bovaird M M40 1:49:24 1:49:24

101. 869 Gerard McConnell M M40 Swanlings 1:49:15 1:49:25

102. 827 Conor McGlynn M MO Pro-Fitness 1:49:32 1:49:35

103. 956 Andrew Rowlands M MO Carmen AC 1:49:34 1:49:43

104. 951 Brenda McCann F FO Carmen AC 1:49:34 1:49:43

105. 557 Kevin Arenhold M M40 Finn Valley AC 1:49:47 1:49:52

106. 588 Mark Sweeney M M40 1:49:48 1:49:58

107. 747 Grainne Houston F FO 1:49:45 1:50:08

108. 899 linda ward F F50 tir chonaill ac 1:50:15 1:50:16

109. 964 Anne Loughran F F40 Carmen AC 1:50:18 1:50:24

110. 777 Shaun Mc Ginley M MO 1:50:30 1:50:37

111. 988 Margaret Shiels F F50 Letterkenny AC 1:51:01 1:51:05

112. 764 marie foran F FO North sligo 1:50:58 1:51:13

113. 726 Mairead Cullen F FO 1:51:21 1:51:25

114. 551 Paul Concannon M M40 REACH RUNNING CLUB 1:51:21 1:51:36

115. 676 KEN CRUMLISH M M50 reach 1:51:18 1:51:37

116. 552 Joanne McGlinchey F F40 REACH RUNNING CLUB 1:51:22 1:51:37

117. 565 Paul McDevitt F F50 Reach Running Club 1:51:21 1:51:38

118. 976 Paddy Mc Grath M MO Carmen AC 1:51:44 1:51:51

119. 962 Leanne McCullough F FO Carmen AC 1:51:45 1:51:51

120. 678 Mervyn Thompson M M40 Lifford strabane ac 1:51:57 1:51:59

121. 961 Dermy Moron M MO Carmen AC 1:52:02 1:52:11

122. 702 Conan McGonagle M M40 Reach running club 1:52:00 1:52:17

123. 812 Niamh Dolan F FO 1:52:25 1:52:29

124. 834 Aidan O'Hara M MO 1:52:26 1:52:44

125. 556 Laura Gallagher F F40 1:52:32 1:52:53

126. 979 Gorette Marley F F50 1:53:07 1:53:14

127. 886 Sabrina Wade F FO Foyle Valley 1:53:16 1:53:21

128. 7 Bernie Boyce F FO Run For Fun 1:53:34 1:53:38

129. 599 Lianna Monahan F FO 1:53:38 1:53:52

130. 748 Anne Marie Logue F FO N/A 1:53:36 1:53:59

131. 843 brendan McDonnell M M50 1:54:01 1:54:15

132. 593 Martina Finn M M50 1:54:05 1:54:19

133. 622 Hugh Devine M M50 Reach Running Club 1:54:16 1:54:31

134. 809 Ursula McConville F F50 1:54:34 1:54:41

135. 787 Veronica Lafferty F F40 1:54:33 1:54:50

136. 989 Amanda Mc Nulty F F40 Letterkenny 247 triathalon club 1:54:56 1:55:09

137. 881 Anthony Deeney M M40 Eco Atlantic 1:55:06 1:55:18

138. 880 Ennis McGinley M M40 Eco Atlantic 1:55:06 1:55:18

139. 949 Maureen Eccles F F50 Carmen AC 1:55:20 1:55:25

140. 590 Hannah Douglas F FO 1:55:19 1:55:26

141. 924 Michael Doyle M M50 Finn Valley F4L 1:55:24 1:55:34

142. 909 Paul Gallen M M50 Kcr 1:55:20 1:55:35

143. 808 Paul Carron M MO Enniskillen Running Club 1:55:39 1:55:39

144. 870 Liam Gordon M MO Swanlings 1:55:44 1:55:54

145. 832 Packie Boner M M50 Tir Conall AC 1:55:36 1:55:55

146. 993 John Flattery M M40 1:55:30 1:55:55

147. 953 Michaela Donnelly F FO Carmen AC 1:56:02 1:56:11

148. 616 Ryan Cathcart M M40 1:56:03 1:56:11

149. 717 Aidan Gallagher M M40 None 1:56:11 1:56:22

150. 853 Gillian Smith F F40 Castlefinn Running 1:56:15 1:56:30

151. 922 Cora Harvey F F40 Finn Valley F4L 1:56:33 1:56:41

152. 925 Aine McElchar F F40 Finn Valley F4L 1:56:33 1:56:42

153. 662 Terence Mullan M M60 1:56:31 1:56:45

154. 727 Thomas Cullen M M40 1:56:45 1:56:45

155. 817 margaret rose mcgeehan F FO na 1:56:56 1:57:10

156. 714 Ronan Brophy M M50 None 1:56:55 1:57:10

157. 733 Padraic Brown M MO N/A 1:56:54 1:57:16

158. 842 Mark Dooher M MO 1:57:10 1:57:39

159. 631 Paul Duddy M M40 Reach running club 1:57:47 1:58:03

160. 670 Mark Coles M M40 Coles 1:57:54 1:58:09

161. 782 Austin McLaughlin M M40 Eglinton Road Runners 1:57:58 1:58:11

162. 895 Liam McLaughlin M M50 N/A 1:58:02 1:58:15

163. 663 Marie Anderson F F50 1:58:12 1:58:17

164. 692 Caroline Kennedy Moran F F40 Bruckless Road Runners 1:58:09 1:58:19

165. 907 Claire Murray F FO 1:58:08 1:58:22

166. 611 AILEEN DOHERTY F F40 REACH 1:58:21 1:58:38

167. 644 Rosie Heaney F FO KCR 1:58:44 1:58:49

168. 269 Noel McDermott M M40 1:58:25 1:58:54

169. 867 Stephanie Coyle F FO U Turn Running Club 1:58:50 1:58:55

170. 701 Emily O'Brien F FO Carrick-on-Shannon AC 1:58:34 1:58:56

171. 920 Georgina Reid F F40 Run for fun 1:58:54 1:58:57

172. 655 Suzanne Watters F F40 North Sligo AC 1:59:05 1:59:21

173. 847 Peter McEvoy M M40 Maguiresbridge Running Club (MRC) 1:59:10 1:59:21

174. 700 Paul Woods M M50 1:59:03 1:59:29

175. 667 Eleanor Doherty F FO Reach Running Club 1:59:12 1:59:30

176. 861 Lisa Lamberton F F40 Born to run 1:59:22 1:59:32

177. 671 Emma Coles F F40 Coles 1:59:32 1:59:47

178. 108 Chris Carr M MO Carrowmena/Kilcar AC 1:59:44 1:59:55

179. 632 John McBride M M40 1:59:26 1:59:56

180. 995 Lisa Patterson F FO 2:00:08 2:00:28

181. 737 James Gallagher M M40 Letterkenny parkrunner 2:00:19 2:00:32

182. 992 Danny Henry M M50 2:00:25 2:00:38

183. 906 Martina Carr F FO 2:00:36 2:00:49

184. 710 Louise Mckeague F F40 2:00:37 2:00:50

185. 652 Neily Sharkey M M40 Rosses AC 2:00:45 2:00:55

186. 650 Eamonn Ferry M M50 Milford 2:00:38 2:01:04

187. 659 Rebecca Mc Gonagle F FO Reach 2:01:07 2:01:07

188. 615 Stephen McClure M MO 2:01:03 2:01:14

189. 970 Myles McCann M MO Carmen AC 2:01:10 2:01:19

190. 677 BRID GREER F F40 Rosses athletic club 2:01:08 2:01:22

191. 582 David Holloway M M50 2:01:08 2:01:23

192. 952 Cara McGurk F F40 Carmen AC 2:01:30 2:01:37

193. 821 Maura Tejada F F40 Born 2 run 2:01:40 2:01:50

194. 642 Danielle Fay F FO Run for fun 2:01:50 2:01:54

195. 855 Sabrina McGhee F F40 Castlefinn running 2:02:03 2:02:18

196. 679 Aisling Boyle F F40 Individual 2:02:52 2:02:59

197. 854 MARCELLA McBRIDE F F50 castlefinn running 2:02:59 2:03:14

198. 736 Maire Donohue F FO Kilmurry Ibrickane/ North Clare AC 2:03:06 2:03:18

199. 754 Eóin Mailey M M40 2:02:57 2:03:19

200. 931 Gloria Donaghey F F60 Finn Valley F4L 2:03:21 2:03:23

201. 905 Michelle Delaney F FO Glenties ac 2:03:19 2:03:31

202. 596 Tom Lipsett M MO 2:03:09 2:03:34

203. 879 Larry Quinn M M50 2:03:26 2:03:39

204. 916 Grainne McMonagle F FO Tirconaill AC 2:03:28 2:03:40

205. 937 Tina Gallagher F F50 OMG AC 2:03:32 2:03:41

206. 917 Colette Byrne F F50 Tir chonaill 2:03:39 2:04:04

207. 930 Carmel Browne F F40 Finn Valley F4L 2:04:01 2:04:10

208. 562 Carolyn McGeehan F F40 2:04:11 2:04:28

209. 795 rory mcleary M M40 2:04:11 2:04:28

210. 561 Shaun McGeehan M M40 2:04:10 2:04:28

211. 606 Sharon Barr F F50 U turn 2:04:10 2:04:30

212. 731 Frances McGlynn F FO Fit for life Finn valley 2:04:23 2:04:32

213. 831 Catriona Sharkey F FO N/A 2:04:19 2:04:34

214. 887 Mary McBride F FO Tafelta 2:04:36 2:04:46

215. 888 Eamon McBride M MO 2:04:36 2:04:46

216. 875 John McGuire F F40 Aghyaran athletic 2:04:28 2:04:47

217. 589 Claire Barr F FO 2:04:56 2:05:03

218. 719 Yvonne Moore F F40 Bolt 2:05:53 2:06:04

219. 706 Finola McGahern F FO FV Fit for Life 2:05:57 2:06:05

220. 928 Caroline McConnell F FO Finn Valley F4L 2:05:57 2:06:05

221. 840 julie Devine F F40 2:05:58 2:06:10

222. 839 Kevin McGowan M MO 2:05:46 2:06:11

223. 617 Ivan McDaid M M50 REACH 2:05:55 2:06:12

224. 852 Joseph Mullan M MO Reach running club 2:05:55 2:06:12

225. 618 Jennifer Kelso F F40 Monkstown Spartans 2:06:06 2:06:18

226. 570 Maria Quinn F F40 Springwell r c 2:06:15 2:06:34

227. 654 Donal McGuinness M MO 2:06:25 2:06:36

228. 691 Alison Murray F FO Bruckless Road Runners 2:06:25 2:06:36

229. 966 Nicola Kelly F FO Carmen AC 2:06:31 2:06:37

230. 771 Donna Duffy F F40 None 2:06:14 2:06:38

231. 769 Pat Shallow M M50 None 2:06:15 2:06:38

232. 848 Paula Hegarty F FO 2:06:20 2:06:43

233. 752 JEAN MC GLINCHEY F F50 letterkenny parkrunners 2:06:49 2:07:05

234. 763 Sharon Gallagher F F40 2:06:44 2:07:06

235. 820 Sarah Gallagher F FO Born 2 Run 2:07:00 2:07:09

236. 819 Seamus Gallagher M M40 Born 2 Run 2:07:00 2:07:10

237. 707 Rosemary Dewhirst F F40 tir chonaill 2:07:10 2:07:22

238. 790 Gwen Farrell F F40 Tir Conaill 2:07:13 2:07:26

239. 830 Julie O'Donnell F FO 2:07:21 2:07:34

240. 829 Denise McCauley F FO 2:07:21 2:07:34

241. 626 Helena McMonagle F F40 Reach 2:07:33 2:07:49

242. 932 Martina Healy F FO Finn Valley F4L 2:07:48 2:07:57

243. 620 Caroline Heraghty F F40 Reach 2:07:58 2:08:16

244. 802 Eddie Breslin M M50 Lifford /strabane AC 2:08:25 2:08:25

245. 690 Ita Gamble F F40 Rise Running Club Derry 2:08:41 2:08:46

246. 594 Catherine Quigley F FO Lifford Strabane A.C. 2:09:00 2:09:00

247. 641 Catherine Mc Elroy F F40 Knocks 2:08:46 2:09:04

248. 712 Paul Doherty M M50 Reach 2:08:46 2:09:05

249. 835 Steven Sargent M M40 N/A 2:09:04 2:09:24

250. 919 Laura Gallagher F FO Bolt 2:09:13 2:09:29

251. 639 Jacinta McCool F F50 Reach Running Club 2:09:29 2:09:48

252. 811 Ed McGurk M M40 Pro-fitness 2:10:12 2:10:17

253. 876 Ian McGarrigle M MO Tir chonaill ac 2:10:02 2:10:26

254. 718 Brid Kelly F FO Bolt 2:10:20 2:10:31

255. 797 DANNY RODGERS M M50 STAR 2:10:17 2:10:35

256. 960 Una Hackett F FO Carmen AC 2:10:41 2:10:49

257. 742 Deirdre McGeoghegan F F40 Inishowen A/C 2:10:47 2:10:49

258. 947 Gail Arbuekle F FO Clann Na Gael 2:10:22 2:10:50

259. 801 Catherine Breslin F F50 Lifford /strabane AC 2:10:50 2:10:50

260. 980 N.N. 980 2:11:14 2:11:16

261. 946 Louise Conway F FO Clann Na Gael 2:11:11 2:11:39

262. 987 Kay Bonner F F50 Convoy AC 2:11:29 2:11:45

263. 948 Joan Devine F FO Clann Na Gael 2:11:18 2:11:46

264. 675 Tommy O'Dwyer M M50 Tipp Team 2:11:24 2:11:51

265. 813 Samantha Wilkinson F F40 Finn valley fit for life 2:12:00 2:12:09

266. 573 Susanne O'Dwyer F F50 Reach Running Club Derry 2:12:28 2:12:49

267. 749 Carmel Coll F FO 2:12:32 2:12:55

268. 750 Stephen Coll M MO 2:12:32 2:12:55

269. 798 PATRICIA RODGERS RODGERS F F50 STAR 2:12:51 2:13:09

270. 610 Alison Mackey F F40 Reach 2:13:09 2:13:26

271. 859 Paul Gallagher M MO Reach running club 2:13:07 2:13:27

272. 776 Arlene Gallagher F FO Tir Chonaill 2:13:29 2:13:42

273. 607 Malcolm Johnston M M50 U turn 2:13:29 2:13:49

274. 665 Eileen Kelly F F40 2:13:29 2:13:54

275. 796 Clare McAuley F FO Rise 2:13:37 2:14:00

276. 613 Patricia McDAID F F40 Reach RC 2:14:14 2:14:31

277. 80 Gabhán Mac Con Midhe M M50 East Down AC 2:14:39 2:14:39

278. 965 Siobhan McDaid F F50 Carmen AC 2:14:45 2:14:53

279. 653 Pauline Colton F F60 NFFC 2:14:42 2:15:05

280. 634 Justin Thomas M MO 2:15:09 2:15:21

281. 628 Lauren Carlin F FO Pro-Fitness 2:15:15 2:15:23

282. 569 Aisling Hynes F F40 Springwell 2:15:06 2:15:26

283. 680 Bronagh stockman F F50 Acorns ac 2:15:58 2:16:20

284. 656 Jolene Clift F FO 2:15:58 2:16:24

285. 603 Lynn Doherty F F40 Reach Running Club 2:16:14 2:16:34

286. 884 Stephanie Gallen F F40 Pro-fitness 2:16:34 2:16:39

287. 810 Roisin McGurk F F40 Pro-fitness 2:16:34 2:16:39

288. 755 Clara Carroll F F40 Finn valley fit 4 life 2:16:37 2:16:48

289. 583 Megan Jennings F FO 2:16:35 2:17:02

290. 591 Sharon Longworth F F40 Lonely Goat 2:16:40 2:17:02

291. 592 Michael Longworth M M50 North Fermanagh Fitness Club 2:16:40 2:17:02

292. 713 Darren Hardy M M40 2:16:46 2:17:06

293. 926 Michelle McMenamin F FO Finn Valley F4L 2:16:50 2:17:06

294. 929 Emer Anderson F FO Finn Valley F4L 2:17:03 2:17:19

295. 856 Emer Thompsom F F40 ROSSES AC 2:17:10 2:17:32

296. 604 Garrett Mc Govern M M50 2:17:39 2:17:49

297. 785 Stephanie Brennan F FO Tir chonaill 2:17:38 2:17:52

298. 833 Dympna Boner F F40 Tir Conall AC 2:17:48 2:18:00

299. 668 Majella Cunningham F FO Bruckless Road Runners 2:18:19 2:18:30

300. 697 Emma Craddock F FO 2:18:19 2:18:33

301. 696 Nicola Devenney F F40 2:18:19 2:18:33

302. 977 Peter Kane M M50 2:18:15 2:18:36

303. 955 Karen Donnelly F F40 Carmen AC 2:18:45 2:18:52

304. 649 Carol Ferry F F40 Milford AC 2:18:42 2:19:08

305. 791 Moira Stilvern F F60 Milford AC 2:18:42 2:19:09

306. 704 Alison Hughes F F40 Reach 2:19:16 2:19:32

307. 705 Keith Hughes M M40 2:19:16 2:19:33

308. 789 Nicola Bonner F FO Tir conaill 2:19:38 2:19:51

309. 699 Alison Duncan F F40 Springwell 2:19:30 2:19:51

310. 735 Gloria Friel F FO 2:19:37 2:19:51

311. 635 Loretta McNulty F FO Castlefinn Running 2:19:41 2:19:58

312. 990 Rachel Enfield F F40 2:20:05 2:20:26

313. 991 Patrick Enfield M M40 2:20:04 2:20:27

314. 609 Denise Hughes F F40 Reach Running Club 2:20:42 2:21:01

315. 778 Paulette O'Leary F FO CastleFinn running 2:20:44 2:21:02

316. 780 Ann Marie McMenamin F F40 Castlefinn 2:21:02 2:21:18

317. 636 Andrea Doherty F F40 2:21:20 2:21:33

318. 751 Aine Doherty F F40 Rise 2:21:48 2:22:11

319. 584 Andrew Wilmot M M50 Springwell Running Club 2:21:56 2:22:14

320. 774 Mairead McGee F F40 Rosses ac 2:22:10 2:22:22

321. 740 Danielle Quigley F FO Rise 2:22:01 2:22:24

322. 773 Kathleen Quinn F F50 Individual 2:22:14 2:22:28

323. 799 Denise Blair F FO None 2:22:50 2:23:15

324. 150 Donna Chambers F FO Kcr 2:23:25 2:23:46

325. 766 Gillian Aiken F F40 Eco Atlantic Adventurers 2:23:34 2:23:47

326. 883 Caroline Dillon F F40 Lifford strabane ac 2:24:01 2:24:01

327. 687 Marie Downey F F40 Inishowen athletic club 2:23:55 2:24:16

328. 744 Bronagh Mclaughlin F F40 Reach 2:24:30 2:24:49

329. 739 Michael Given-King M M40 2:24:59 2:25:19

330. 783 James Kelleher M MO 2:25:00 2:25:20

331. 921 Matrice Hasson F F40 bolt 2:24:58 2:25:21

332. 568 Cecilia Deehan F F60 BOLT RUNNING CLUB 2:24:58 2:25:21

333. 923 Rea Doherty F F50 Finn Valley F4L 2:25:25 2:25:33

334. 605 TRACY SHANAHAN F F40 Termoneeny RC 2:25:26 2:25:35

335. 800 Shauna McGee F F40 2:25:29 2:25:55

336. 674 Elaine Mathias F F40 Tipp Team 2:25:55 2:26:23

337. 939 Joanne Nolan F F40 OMG AC 2:26:48 2:26:56

338. 943 Bridie McGrath F F50 OMG AC 2:26:48 2:26:56

339. 849 Andrea Varadi F FO 2:26:37 2:27:03

340. 898 Gracemarie McFadden F FO Rosses AC 2:27:17 2:27:31

341. 563 Jackie McElhinney F F50 Reach Running Club 2:28:34 2:28:53

342. 566 Joanne Magee F F40 Reach running club 2:28:35 2:28:53

343. 619 Debi Dunne F F50 Reach Running Club 2:30:12 2:30:31

344. 572 Margaret Doherty F F50 Reach 2:30:11 2:30:32

345. 944 Catherine Meehan F F50 OMG AC 2:31:55 2:32:03

346. 1 Aaron Sandra David Team M M W/C Team Kerr 2:31:36 2:32:05

347. 648 Carol McCabe F F40 Letterkenny 24/7 2:32:23 2:32:39

348. 681 Orlagh Darragh F FO Acorns AC 2:32:34 2:32:56

349. 865 Una McDaid F FO Rise running club 2:33:33 2:33:56

350. 914 Maddy McCurdy F F40 Lifford/strabane ac 2:34:20 2:34:20

351. 721 Nicola Kee F F40 KCR 2:34:12 2:34:33

352. 784 David Meehan M MO Lifford Strabane AC 2:34:55 2:34:55

353. 981 Dean Gillespie M MO 2:34:47 2:35:16

354. 938 Marie Parker F F40 OMG AC 2:35:12 2:35:18

355. 942 Natasha McManus F F40 OMG AC 2:35:12 2:35:18

356. 580 Shirley McLaughlin F F40 N/A 2:35:13 2:35:46

357. 579 Kate Kelly F F50 N/A 2:35:14 2:35:46

358. 805 Jennifer Butcher F F40 North Belfast Harriers 2:36:39 2:37:03

359. 743 Catherine Coughlan F F40 St nauls 2:43:30 2:43:41

360. 957 Grainne Moron F FO Carmen AC 2:44:44 2:44:53

361. 694 Lisa McCrudden F FO 2:49:00 2:49:26

362. 693 Jason Harron M MO 2:49:00 2:49:27

363. 934 Betty Gallen F F60 Finn Valley F4L 2:49:57 2:50:03

364. 651 Leanne Sharkey F FO Rosses AC 2:49:53 2:50:03

365. 982 Pauric Mc Creary M M50 2:50:21 2:50:49

366. 975 Amanda Larry McShane F F40 Tir Chonaill 2:58:01 2:58:01

367. 765 Christine Hutton F FO RISE 2:59:11 2:59:34

368. 950 Fiona McCullagh F FO Carmen AC 3:06:57 3:06:57