Super Termon advance to the semi-finals of the Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship

Termon are through to the semi-finals of the Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship after a great win over Clann Eireann of Armagh.

Termon.............5-9

Clann Eireann....0-8

Former All-Ireland club champions Termon were back in provincial championship action against seasoned campaigners Clann Eireann at the Burn Road.

And they were much to strong for the visitors as they secured yet another Geraldine McLaughlin inspired victory.

The Termon sharpshooter scored 2-7.

Termon lost Eimear Alcorn to a red card before the break but still led by 3-3 to 0-4 at the turnaround.

The Donegal champions, who won the Ulster and All-Ireland senior club title in 2014, won their first county title in four years earlier this month defeating Glenfin in the final.

And their reward for this win over Clann Eireann is a home tie in the semi-finals.