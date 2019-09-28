Donegal boxer signs deal to turn pro

Donegal boxer Brett McGinty is turning pro.

The St. Johnson 21-year-old middleweight is teaming up with the Los Angeles based management outfit Sheer Sports, who also promoted Jason Quigley when he turned pro.

McGinty had hinted at a switch earlier this year.

Boxing out of the Oakleaf BC in Derry, he is a Commonwealth Youth silver medalist and European Schoolboys bronze medalist, and has represented Ireland at various levels.

He trained in Manchester under Ricky Hatton during the summer.

Commenting on the move. McGinty posted the following on his facebook page.

"Delighted to be beginning my professional journey under Sheer Sports management a great team full of great people and I’m very lucky to have them guiding me in my career. From the chubby 10 year old walking into Oakleaf boxing club I am very grateful for the fighter they have made me into today! Thanks to everyone for all the good luck messages and well wishes it’s much appreciated Looking forward to the next step and getting started."

His progress will be watched with considerable interest.