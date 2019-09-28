Ryan Bradley returns to Buncrana colours as they overcome Inishowen rivals Moville to reach semi-final

Buncrana are through to the semi finals of the junior championship after defeating Moville in an All-Inishowen clash at Connolly Park on Saturday.

Buncrana 3-13

Moville 0-11

The game saw the return of All-Ireland winner Ryan Bradley to the Buncrana colours as a substitute.

Buncrana cruised to a 0-6 to 0-0 lead in the first ten minutes, but Moville rallied and fought back to within a point to make it 0-7 to 0-6 in Buncranas favour at half time.

Donegal panellist Ciaran Diver was the driving force behind the Moville comeback, but his fine individual performance was no match for the formidable Buncrana attack force spearheaded by John Campbell and Caolan McGonagle.

The Scavey men were determined not to repeat the mistakes of the first half, and they completely dominated the second period, with goals from Campbell, JP McKenna and a penalty from late sub Darach O'Connor propelling them to a comfortable 12 point victory.

BUNCRANA: Harry Doherty, Oisin Hegarty, Aedan Stokes, Conor Grant, William McLaughlin, Bruce Waldron, Stephen Doherty, Ryan Mc Elhinney (0-1), Caolan McGonagle (0-4, 1f), Oisin O'Flaherty, Odhran Doherty, Ben Bradley (0-3, 1f), Oisin Doherty (0-1), John Campbell (1-4, 2f), Adrian Doherty. Subs: JP McKenna (1-0), Matthew Mulholland, Ryan Bradley, Peter McLaughlin (0-1), Darach O'Connor (1-0, pen).

MOVILLE: Ryan Coyle, Eoghan Gillen, Eunan Hegarty, Declan Diver, Pádhraic Skelly (0-1) Enda Faulkner, Eoin O'Doherty (0-1), Malachy McDermott, Dylan Doherty, Danny Murphy (0-2, 2f), Ciaran Diver (0-5 4f), Michael Barr (0-1), Joe McBride, Christy Hegarty, Patrick Faulkner. Subs: James Henry (0-1), Ryan McDermott.