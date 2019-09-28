St. Eunan's book place in semi-finals of Donegal SFC after victory over Milford

St. Eunan's are through to the semi-finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship after an emphatic win over Milford in a quarter-final clash at MacCumhaill Park in which Eoin McGeehan got a hat-trick.

It finished St. Eunan's 5-22, Milford 0-11

St. Eunan's began well with Darragh Mulgrew opening the scoring with an early goal before Darragh Black got Milford's first score with a point.

With Niall O'Donnell buzzing, the Letterkenny side extended their led by 2-6 to 0-5 be the mid-point of the half with McGeehan getting the second goal and he then added a third goal for his side before the break to leave them ahead by 3-12 to 0-7.

Mulgrew got the first score in the second half and soon afterwards Eunan's got their fourth goal through James Kelly to put the game completely beyond Milford.

The Letterkenny side led by 4-16 to 0-9 just ten minutes into the second half.

McGeehan completed his hat-trick with the fifth goal for rampant Eunan's in the 55th minute.