Donegal senior manager Declan Bonner stars as Na Rossa reach Junior Championship semi-final

Forever young Donegal senior team boss Declan Bonner pulled off a superb double save in the second half of extra time of this thriller as dual star Aidan McHugh steered his side home to victory in a thriller in Convoy.



Na Rossa 2-8

Urris 0-10

(after extras-time)

54-year-old Bonner, who is also club chairman, is in his 40th year with the club and decimated Na Rossa had only 18 players.

But they were thoroughly deserving winners of this highly entertaining affair that went to extra time.

And the clinching goal came in the first period of extra time when Odhran Molloy, who is not unlike Tony Boyle, buried the ball to the Urris net to put wasteful Na Rossa into a 2-7 to 0-10 lead lead.

But this match should have been over long before Na Rossa’s outstanding dual star Aidan McHugh struck a superb point to level the match at the end of normal time.

For, wasteful Na Rossa hit 12 wides from scorable positions and missed five clear cut chances of goal against a physically superior Urris side who never really got going.

The sides were level thanks to Friel’s superb equalizer on a score of Na Rossa 1-6 Urris 0-9.

The second half was a dour affair with scores at a premium and credit to battling Urris who trailed for long periods but never gave in and actually led by 1-5 to 0-9 thanks to a superb point from Alan Friel of Urris.

Friel got involved with a Na Rossa player which sparked a “row” and Na Rossa’s Odhran Gallagher and Urris’s Oisin Devlin were lined.

Urris also John McCarron to a black and a red card on the whistle.

But it was Na Rossa spurred on by McHugh, Eugene Molloy and the darting McCahill who drove their decimated side to a memorable victory.

They deservedly led by 1-3 to 0-3 at the break but also missed four good goal chances with Odhran Molloy and nippy centre forward Conor McCahill very unlucky not to find the net.

Urris took a while to settle and were outplayed for the first 20 minutes-but hit back with some points from Charlie Doherty and Danny Devlin.

The Donegal Gaeltacht men were on top for the first twenty minutes-a period in which they hit four wides from good positions, before Odhran Molloy pointed a free in the 10th minute.

They also had pretty valid claims for a penalty when Peter Gallagher seemed to be hauled down in the Urris square, but referee Martin McKinley kept his whistle silent.

Benny Doherty and Charlie Doherty edged Urris in front by the 10th minute-when the game turned on a truly crucial goal-when McCahill strode through for a cracking goal.



NA ROSSA: Declan Bonner; Jamie McCready, Daniel Melly, Sean McMonagle; Eamon Bonner, John McDyer, Odhran Gallagher; Eugene Molloy, Christian Bonner; Caolan Devenney, Conor McCahill (1-1), Conor Bonner; Peter Gallagher, Odhran Molloy, (1-5), Donal Trimble. Subs; Aidan McHugh (0-2) for Peter Gallagher (29), John Ward for Christian Bonner (78inj), Denis O’Donnell for Caolan Devenney (79).



URRIS: Jonathan Noone (0-1f); Brendan Doherty (0-1), Gary Doherty, Ryan Doherty; Oisin Devlin, Andy Riley (0-1) Luke Mullins; Charlie Doherty, Eddie Kelly; Oisin Hession, Ryan Doherty, Patrick Doherty, Alan Friel (0-3) Charlie Doherty (0-1) Mark McLaughlin. Subs; Michael Grant for Charlie Doherty (40), Ciaran Kelly for Charlie Doherty (42), Conor Bradley for Luke Martin (54), Dean Kelly (0-21f), for Danny Devlin (55).



REFEREE: Martin McKinley (Naomh Colmcille)