Donegal duo both in action at World Athletics Championships in Doha today

Donegal's Mark English and Brendan Boyle will compete for Ireland in the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, this afternoon.

The UCD AC athlete, who hails from Letterkenny, will compete in the 800 metres and should be on the track at around 3.15 pm Irish time.

Brendan Boyce (Finn Valley) will be in the 50km race walk which is due to start at 9.30 pm Irish time.

If English qualifies for the semi-finals he will be back out again at around 7.55 pm tomorrow (Sunday).

The 800 metres final is scheduled for Tuesday at 8.10 pm.