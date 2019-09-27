Donegal to have four home games in Division One of National Football League in 2020

The draft National Football League fixtures for 2020 proposes that Donegal will have four home games in Division One.

The draft proposals have been sent to the counties and the final fixtures normally don't change much.

Donegal are down to have four home games - against Mayo, Galway, Monaghan and Tyrone, with away games in Dublin, Meath and Kerry.

Donegal won promotion back to Division One last year and will be thankful to have four games at home.

The proposed schedule is:

Sat January 25 (home to Mayo, MacCumhaill Park)

Sun February 2 (away to Meath)

Sun February 9 (home to Galway)

Sat February 22 (away to Dublin)

Sun March 1 (home to Monaghan)

Sat March 14 (home to Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park)

Sun March 22 (away to Kerry)