Four Masters win Donegal Minor Division Two Championship with win over Cloughaneely

Congratulations to the Four Masters minor panel who topped off a great year by winning the Division Two Championship title on Wednesday of last week, defeating a very good Cloughaneely team in the final in Convoy. They were due to play a league quarter-final against Buncrana in Buncrana last night. For their spectators it has been a pleasure to watch this team develop. A special word of thanks to their managers Kevin and John Sinclair who have put in trojan work with this group. These two lads have improved these players big time and have instilled in them a real sense of self-belief and a very good brand of football.

A very big thanks to their backroom team of John Gildea, Calvin McShane, Garvin Ward, Fergal McAllister, Eoin Jordan and Seamus McAnaw for their input which hasn’t gone unnoticed. Eoin Jordan is a member of this panel but has been out injured and hasn’t played at all this year but Eoin has been at every training session and every game to help out in any way he can. This is just an example of how close this group is. We hope to see Eoin back training soon. This minor team can become the backbone of the senior team in the not so distant future; there are a few of the lads already on the senior reserve panel and one of the lads made his debut for the seniors against Glenswilly a couple of weeks back.

FOUR MASTERS : Oisín Bryson; Mark Jordan (0-1), Diarmuid O’Donnell, Brian Peter Gallagher; Ultan O’Grady, Darragh Geary, James Mc Hugh; Senan Quinn, Richard O’ Rourke (0-1); Eoin Gorrell, Joe Leape (0-1), Alex Mc Calmont (0-4); Killian Faulkner, Carl McCarry, Shay Travers (0-7). Subs: Christopher Gallagher, Andrew Monahan, Kyle O’Neill, David Keaney, Kevin Canny, Conor Mc Allister, Matthew Callaghan, Ross O’Keeney, Conor Reid, Ethan Potter.