DONAL REID COLUMN: Time for GAA to wake up to problems of rural Ireland

Now as the inter-county GAA programme has all but ended for another year, it’s time to take stock of the season just passed. While assessing the performances of certain counties and especially our own, perhaps we should take a look at the performance of the GAA itself. The Super 8s proved flawed once again and the distance between the elite teams and the rest has grown larger. Many games were surrendered to Sky for live broadcasting and if you didn’t have Sky, you didn’t see the game. The club versus county issue isn’t going away and there is a debate raging currently in respect of the second-tier championship proposal.

In 2019 we saw the GAA employing double standards when it promoted and embraced gay pride while they took a supposed neutral stance on abortion. I say “supposed” because I received two phone calls and a text message from a high-ranking Donegal GAA official admonishing me for wearing a Donegal top in support of giving every child the right to dream of playing for his/her club or county on my Facebook page before the abortion referendum. I’m also a Chelsea fan and I wonder if I was wearing a Chelsea top, would Roman Abramovich have called me?

The epidemic of recreational drugs has reached every town and village in ‘happy’ modern Ireland. There’s a GAA club in almost every parish in the country and unfortunately our players aren’t immune to being offered drugs.

With Ireland becoming more liberal but not liberated, we have seen the rates of suicide and depression increase dramatically. Of course, technological advances have made life much easier, however, we are progressively becoming enslaved and controlled by our puppet masters.

I would like the GAA to hammer home a strong message to our players and our youngsters about the dangers of drugs. If you are a parent reading this, I urge you to go to the website Alive.ie and read an article entitled ‘The Inconvenient Truth of RSE in Our Primary School’. It is written by a secondary school teacher and mother.

Here’s an extract from the article “Why do ‘experts’ think that all children need explicit and graphic material to help vulnerable children and prevent abuse? Why is it necessary for children in mixed classes to be taught the names of the sex organs or both boys and girls at such a young age? Why is it necessary to have classes on “Secret Touches”, what feels good, what doesn’t? Why is this being spoken about to my child? Why, at 5th and 6th class is it ‘normal’ for boys to learn all about the changes in girls, menstruation and girls’ personal hygiene? You are the expert when it comes to your child. Rely on your instincts!

While dissenting voices are being silenced and at the same time labelled intolerant, are those who shut us down and shout at us, not being intolerant themselves? If that is true, then the GAA has little time to “play an influential role in Irish society that extends far beyond the basic aim of promoting Gaelic games”. (GAA.ie)!

The climate changes all of the time. ‘Man-made’ climate change is a hoax which is used by political forces as a scare tactic to raise taxes and to regulate human activity by removing ever-greater proportions of our human rights and freedom. Again, governments are exploiting our youngsters to implement their agenda.

Rural Irish communities are being hammered by a form of communism that has insidiously and subtly been adopted by many of our politicians who take their orders from Europe. We’ve already sold out most of our fishing rights to Europe. Now, it’s the farmers. Our Garda stations and post offices are nearly, like the dodo bird; extinct. We are sheeple who are too tired and too afraid to fight, too dumbed down to know the facts and too busy working to pay off our debts.

The GAA club is still the hub of every rural Irish community and I fear for its welfare too. The GAA hierarchy, as we know, pay little attention to rural GAA clubs who form the grassroots of the organisation. The rural community with the GAA club at its core is disappearing fast. However, clubs are fighting back.

The GAA belongs to all of us and to every parish in Ireland. Irrespective of the errors of our ways in a confused and oppressed society, we must be courageous and always speak for the truth. To be silent is to agree with the malicious intentions of Europe and the United Nations.

Wake up, stay alert and keep the faith!