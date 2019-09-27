Kilcar, Gaoth Dobhair, Naomh Conaill and St Eunans to advance to semi-finals - Haran

The Donegal senior championship race is shaping up to be a straight shootout between the top four teams in the county.

Kilcar, the Division One League champions; Gaoth Dobhair, the reigning Donegal and Ulster champions, Naomh Conaill and St Eunans are the big four have avoided each other in the quarter-final draw in the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal senior championship.

All four are odds-on to make it through to the semi-final stages, when the quarter-finals are played this weekend.

That is the view of one of Donegal’s most decorated club footballers John Haran. The flame haired St Eunans man, a member of the newly crowned All-Ireland Masters winning Donegal side, is the holder of seven Donegal championships.

He won an eighth championship on the playing field but lost it afterwards in the boardroom after St Eunans were stripped of the 1997 title.

“Glenfin and Milford have done well to qualify for the quarter-finals but the odds are very much in favour of Naomh Conaill and St Eunans coming through to join Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar in the semi-finals,” said the former St Eunans and Donegal star,

Champions Gaoth Dobhair face Bundoran; Kilcar go head to head with Killybegs, Naomh Conaill play Glenfin and Milford provide the opposition for St Eunans in this weekend’s quarter-finals.

“Glenfin and to a lesser extent Milford have been the surprises so far in the championship.

“I think everybody was looking at Glenswilly as the top team in the group with Milford, the fancied second team, with Glenfin the third team.

“But Glenfin drew their first game against Glenswilly and they had a good win last weekend against Four Masters. They may be a Division Two side but they are in the quarter-final on merit.

“Milford were always given a good chance to take the second spot behind Glenswilly. The surprise is they topped the group and Glenswilly, for the first time in something like seven or eight years, did not make it to the quarter-finals.”

The former St Eunan’s ace, also an All-Ireland Colleges Hogan Cup winner with St Jarlath’s College, Tuam, feels all the other groups went along predictable lines.

“Gaoth Dobhair were always fancied to top Group A with the second place between St Eunans and St Michaels and the outcome was always going to come down to the last game and the meeting of St Michaels and St Eunans at the Bridge.

“Naomh Conaill were the favourites to top Group B with the second spot between Killybegs and MacCumhaills. Killybegs won the head to head game and also beat Dungloe to take the second spot.

“Kilcar were always going to win Group D with the battle for second between Bundoran and Termon. Bundoran won the crunch game at the Burn Road and took second place with a good win away to Malin last Sunday.”

The first two quarter-finals are on Saturday evening and are being televised live on RTE 2.

St Eunans face Milford in the first game with Kilcar playing neighbours Killybegs in the second.

“This is a tricky enough game for St Eunans. They will go into the game as favourites but I imagine Milford will be very happy with the prospect of facing St Eunans.

“They beat St Eunans in the league in O’Donnell Park back in June and are a good side and were a little unlucky to be relegated.

“I watched them on Sunday evening against Glenswilly. They lost that game by three points but I’m not sure what their frame of mind was going into that game. They had already qualified ahead of the game and probably got caught between two stools on how to approach the game.

“St Eunans are playing a very defensive game. I’m not sure that is by design or by necessity. They are relying on Niall O’Donnell for the bulk of their scores.

“Rory Kavanagh (suspended) and Rory Carr (injured) will be huge losses to St Eunans. This game will be tighter than most people think but I expect St Eunans to come through.”

Kilcar and Killybegs meet in the second quarter-final on Saturday evening.

“Kilcar are the form team. They have already won the league and won the championship two years ago.

“This a local derby and obviously there is a great rivalry and adding to the intrigue is the fact that Rory Gallagher is the Killybegs coach.

“Rory was involved with Kilcar and managed them for a couple of years.

“The big dilemma this week for John Cunningham and Rory Gallagher in Killybegs is how they set up and whether or not to go defensive or not.

Against a side of the quality of Kilcar they will have to come up with some form of defensive set up. There is no point going out against Kilcar and taking them on. They have such quality they will just blow you away.

“Killybegs’ best chance is to keep it tight and stay with Kilcar for as long as they can and hope to maybe hit them with a late goal.

“Killybegs are a good young side with Hugh McFadden playing very well and putting up big scores but Eoghan Bán Gallagher is a huge loss and it would be a massive shock if there was anything other than a comfortable Kilcar win.”

Naomh Conaill and Glenfin go head to head in the first of Sunday’s two quarter-finals. This game is in Pairc Naomh Columba, Glenswilly with an early throw-in time of 12.30 pm.

“Glenfin will go into this game as the underdogs which will suit them. They went into last year’s Intermediate final against Aodh Ruadh as the underdogs and they won.

“They have done very well to qualify from Division Two and with Frank McGlynn and Gerard Ward playing well they will not fear Naomh Conaill.

“But with Anthony Thompson, Leo McLoone, Brendan McDyer, Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy and Eoghan McGettigan playing well Naomh Conaill should win with three or four points to spare.”

In the last of the quarter-finals Gaoth Dobhair, the champions, meet Bundoran in O’Donnell Park, on Sunday afternoon.

“Bundoran face the same dilemma as Naomh Conaill did a few years ago after suffering a heavy defeat by Kilcar. Gaoth Dobhair scored eight goals in last year’s quarter-final win against Bundoran.

“The strange thing is Bundoran scored three goals in that game. Gaoth Dobhair put up a big score against Ardara after two indifferent enough performances against St Eunans and St Michaels.

“Bundoran got a good result away against Termon in the first round and they came from eight points down on Sunday against Malin to win by eight.

“Paul Brennan and Michael McEniff, going on reports, are playing well and Jamie Brennan had a good game against Malin.

“This is the third year in-a-row Bundoran have made it through to the quarter-finals. They have been unfortunate with the draw.

“They are an improved side this season and Maxi Curran is training them; the best they can hope for is to hope it is closer than last year.”

John Haran’s verdict

St Eunans V Milford

MacCumhaill Park, Sat 5 pm

Verdict: St Eunans

Kilcar v Killybegs

MacCumhaill Park, Sat 6.45 pm

Verdict: Kilcar

Naomh Conaill v Glenfin

Glenswilly, Sun 12.30 pm

Verdict: Naomh Conaill

Gaoth Dobhair v Bundoran

O'Donnell Park, Sun 4.30 pm

Verdict: Gaoth Dobhair