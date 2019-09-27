Championships should return to old way of home and away - McGroary

The Intermediate Championship is down to the last eight with the do-or-die traditional fare with two games on Saturday and the other two on Sunday.

One former St Nauls, player who is now a regular at club games, John McGroary, feels that the group stages of the championships are not to his liking.

"I would be old school; I would rather the home and away. I think there were better matches back then, because you knew you had one chance. Even last week before we played Naomh Muire we had a fair idea that both teams were through.

"Because of that some of the games are not as intense as you would like; some are dead rubber matches. Some teams are resting players and some teams can dictate who can go through, which is a wee problem for me," said McGroary, who said it was similar to the Super 8s.

"Looking at the start of the championship we would have been looking at the Aodh Ruadh game and saying if we could get a result there, we would get through.

"We were lucky enough, we played Downings and beat them by a point at home. Against Ballyshannon we played very well in the first half but turned around and basically Nathan Boyle beat us on his own, and we probably were slow to make changes there.

"Last week we played exceptional in the first half but in the second half we were patchy," said McGroary.

St Nauls v Naomh Columba

Fintra - Sunday - 3 pm

St Nauls are involved in what is regarded in the top game of the quarter-final when they meet old rivals Naomh Columba in Fintra on Sunday afternoon.

"It looks as if it could be a great game and the venue should be perfect for both teams, who like to play a fairly open game of football. They like bit of space and a bit of room, so the Killybegs venue is perfect.

"St Nauls probably have had the upper hand in the championship in the recent years. Before that, going to Naomh Columba was always a problem. We were lucky this year we got a result down there in the league; up until that we always had bother.

"But Naomh Columba in the championship is a different kettle of fish. They had a poor league campaign up until the last five or six matches when they got some key results. In the championship this will be a very, very tight encounter.

"They have players like Odhran Doherty and Ryan Gillespie and Kevin McNern, who I would rate highly. Our key men like Peadar Mogan and Brendan McCole and even Lee McBrearty, who has been having a good season; we're lucky enough to have John Rose back and our panel has strengthened in the last number of weeks. Yet we have been playing very patchy, some very good first halves but we have to sustain it over 60 minutes to beat Glencolmcille," says McGroary.

"At a neutral venue, this game has the potential to be a really good match. Both teams have some very good footballers and if they play to their potential, we might, possibly, might have the edge. But in saying that, there will be very little in it and you are going to have play very well to get the result."

Aodh Ruadh v Naomh Muire

Glenfin - Saturday - 2.45

Aodh Ruadh and Naomh Muire will be meeting for the second time in the championship have ended all square in the opening group game at the Banks where Aodh Ruadh finished with 13 men and the Lower Rosses men came back to hit a late goal to get a share of the spoils.

Aodh Ruadh were also short a number of players that evening including Eamonn McGrath and Nathan Boyle.

"I think Aodh Ruadh will be too good for Naomh Muire. The Rosses men have a good enough side but Ballyshannon take their A game I don't see them being beaten, to be honest," says McGroary.

"I think Naomh Muire got a spectacular goal to get the draw (in the group game). I was talking to Kevin McGinley who was doint the line at that match and he said it was a goal similar to that scored by Owen Mulligan against Dublin in the 2005 All-Ireland quarter-final. He hit it with the outside of his boot and it went to the top corner, nobody in the world would have stopped it.

Cloughaneely v Naomh Colmcille

Milford - Saturday - 1 pm

Cloughaneely, the only Division One team in the Intermediate Championship, will carry the favourite's tag when they meet Naomh Colmcille from Newtowncunningham in Milford on Saturday.

Cloughaneely, even without Jason McGee, competed well in the top flight of the league while Naomh Colmcille were in a battle to remain in Division Three, just saving their status in the final game.

However, they have performed well in the championship with wins over Gaeil Fhánada and Burt before losing their final game away to Naomh Columba, but they had already qualified before that game.

It is expected that Cloughaneely will be too strong. "I think they will too. Cloughaneely are a good championship side; they have lot of experience in the Intermediate and have won it a few times. When they get all their players, Jason McGee is back and I think McGeever is back as well.

"It is a bit like ourselves, they have a stronger panel now than they have had all year. They looking at the bigger pot. And when it goes to quarter-final stage it's about your panel; it's the strength of your bench which can get you over the line.

"For me I would certainly think that Cloughaneely will have too much for Naomh Colmcille.

Naomh Brid v Red Hughs

Ballyshannon - Sunday - 4

The final game of the quarter-finals sees Naomh Brid and Red Hughs renew rivalry just a week after they met in the group stages.

Red Hughs were already qualified when they travelled to Trummon on Saturday night last and they were also without the suspended county player Stephen McMenamin. Naomh Brid needed the win to qualify and did so with some comfort, but they will be expecting a tougher test this week against a side which won the Donegal and Ulster Junior Championship title last year.

"I don't know a lot about Red Hughs but I saw Naomh Brid a few weeks ago against Naomh Ultan. They started so slowly and were outplayed for 10 or 15 minutes against a relatively weakened Naomh Ultan, due to injuries and players away. But having said that, they came into it and Naomh Brid pulled away in the second half with Naomh Ultan failing to score.

"They have some good players with Darragh Brogan and his wee brother, Ryan. In all fairness the Gallaghers, Ross and Callum, who are good players and do the right thing when on the ball.

"For me this game is the hardest to call," said McGroary. When pushed for a verdict he said: "I think Red Hughs might have a wee bit too much for them. It will be on the day, but it is so hard to call, that one."

No doubt the former St Nauls along with his fellow sideline analysts Eamonn Breslin and Bobby Moore will be keeping a close eye on things in Fintra and elsewhere over the weekend.