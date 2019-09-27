Gerry McGill's trek from Carlow to Donegal ends with All-Ireland title

Did it take Donegal winning an All-Ireland Masters title to get Gerry McGill back in goals for Naomh Columba? Or did necessity become the mother of invention?

It was probably a mix of the two but the end result is that the former Donegal senior and U-21 'keepeer will more than likely be between the posts when Naomh Columba take on St Nauls on Sunday next in Fintra (3 pm).

McGill just turned 40 this year and after a conversation with Donegal Masters manager, Val Murray, he became the custodian. There was a big commitment involved as McGill travelled each week from his base in Carlow to training and he became central to Donegal winning the All-Ireland title on Saturday last, defeating Dublin in the final in Athleague, Co Roscommon.

"Being honest about it the drive never bothered me. We trained once a week. I made the majority of sessions since I joined up with the panel and they have been great craic and in fairness when we play challenge games we take them seriously. It never seemed like a commitment, I just love playing and the lads have been excellent. It was a great way to finish up last weekend with the win against Dublin. It made it worthwhile," said McGill.

As for the return to Naomh Columba (his transfer went through last Friday): "I got a phone call from Pauric O'Donnell asking would I be interested in coming back to Naomh Columba and I was very humbled but also delighted. It's been a long time since I've been home and it was a privilege to be asked."

The call was probably prompted by the fact that manager O'Donnell was being forced to man the No 1 jersey himself. Paddy Byrne had been in goals at the start of the season but he was also needed at midfield, while Shane O'Gara picked up an injury.

But they have got a good replacement and McGill will, more than likely, be pushed straight in action on Sunday in a crunch quarter-final against St Nauls.

"I'm meeting up with the lads this week and to be fair I wouldn’t be expecting much. The lads are going well. I'm happy to contribute be it on or off the field. St. Nauls are a really good side. I'd say it's the toughest draw we could have got. If I'm called upon for either team, senior or reserve, I'll be ready," says McGill.

It is a remarkable story. McGill, who starting working as a secondary school teacher in 1998 while still in college, has come full circle. "Although I still went home in the summer time I was more or less permanently based in Dublin at that stage.

"I played my last game for Naomh Columba in late 2003. It was a league match in O'Donnell Park against St. Eunans and it didn’t go too well! Gaoth Dobhair beat us in the championship that year. I remember we lost to them by 3 points in Gaoth Dobhair and in the second leg in Glen we lost by a point to go out. Stephen Cassidy scored a goal in the last few minutes."

In some ways he was a late developer and didn't play for Donegal at underage. "I didn’t play any underage until 1999 when I made the U-21 team. I made a few South West teams at minor level but I didn’t get any further than that. In 1999 I remember going to U-21 trials for the third year in-a-row. It went well for me and I had a decent Hastings Cup campaign and made the Championship team.

LOST ULSTER FINAL

"We lost the Ulster final to Monaghan by a point that year. Seamus O'Reilly (RIP) from Bundoran was in charge of that team and he had Brian McEniff and Brendan Dunleavy with him. Seamus was very good to me. He passed away a week after we lost the Ulster final; amassive loss to Donegal GAA.

"I got my first call up to the seniors in 2001 under Mickey Moran. I played in a relegation play-off in the National League v Louth and was involved with Donegal until 2003. I didn’t play championship but a few national league games."

However, over the years since those days his CV as a player and coach is lengthy. Here are some of his achievements:

2002: While still with Glen won a Dublin Senior Championship with UCD

2004: Played with St.Vincents in Dublin under Mickey Whelan great coach and manager

2005-2011: Played with Eire Og in Carlow; won two senior championships during this time 2005 & 2007

2006: Played with Carlow for a season. We actually played Donegal in the National League that year.

2012: Moved to Laois where he was player manager of Emo GAA Club. Won an intermediate championship in Laois, their first championship win since 1972 - "a great bunch of lads".

2015: Did some coaching and played with Annanough GAA Club again in Laois, lost the 2015 Intermediate final in Laois.

"I'm back in Carlow now for the past couple of years with Éire Óg. I played in the Leinster Senior Club Championship last year but have been coaching there too with the senior and intermediate teams. I didn’t play championship this season as I've been trying to get some of our younger lads back in action. I've played league alright and challenge matches," said McGill.

In that time also he has had a busy managerial career with mens and womens teams.

Again a lengthy list:

2004-2005: Laois Ladies Senior Football Team - lost two Leinster Finals

2006-2010: Dublin Ladies Senior Football team - won the All-Ireland in 2010 and three Leinster Championships

2011: Longford Ladies Football team

2012-2014: Emo GAA Men's football team

2012-2014: Selector and Coach with the Tipperary Men's Senior Football team

2013-2015: Selector and Coach with the Tipperary U-21 Football team

2015: Selector with the Laois Men's Senior Football team

2017: Selector and Coach with the Laois U20 Football team

2018-19: Selector and Coach with Éire Óg Senior Football team

2019: Manager of Carlow Ladies Football team

The list shows that Gerry has been a busy man over the last 20 years. As for his work career he started teaching in Dublin in Larkin Community College in Dublin's north inner city in 1998 while still in college. "Irish teachers were hard to come by at the time! I was there until 2010. I taught Irish and history there.

"I then got a job as Principal in Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule, Tipperary and worked there from 2010 until 2017.

"I'm in Carlow now for the past couple of years in a new school called Tyndall College. I'm Principal there."

But despite all his involvement in those Leinster counties, his heart has remained in Donegal and Naomh Columba will be very happy to welcome him back on board this weekend.