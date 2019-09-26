Termon Ladies face Armagh champions on return to Ulster Club Championship

Termon Ladies are back in the Ulster championship and begin with a home tie against Armagh champions, Clann Eireann, on Sunday, at the Burn Road. (2 pm)

In their first foray into Ulster since 2015, the Donegal champions go into the game on the back of an impressive Donegal campaign including a 5-6 to 2-13 win over the reigning champions, Glenfin.

Scoring ace Geraldine McLaughlin has been red hot in the campaign so far hitting an impressive 4-5 in the win over Glenfin.

Termon are managed by Shaun O’Donnell.

“We are looking forward to getting a crack at Ulster again. It is four years since we were last in Ulster which is far too long,” said O’Donnell.

“We’ve had a good run in Donegal and now it is a matter of focusing on Ulster and getting ready for Sunday against the Armagh champions.

“Clann Eireann are a strong side and have six Armagh seniors and are going to be tough. But we are at home and if we win on Sunday we are also at home again for the semi-final.”

Termon returned to training on Wednesday night after the county final and have a couple of good weeks training behind them.

“The training has gone well and the girls are really looking forward to getting another crack at Ulster. They know they have only one bite at it and it is important we step up to the challenge.”

Termon have changed personnel wise since they were last in Ulster a number of girls went away on their travels and few others retired.

Maureen O’Donnell; Nicole McLaughlin, Emer Gallagher, Bridget Gallagher, Shannon McLaughlin and Geraldine McLaughlin are the only survivors from the 2014 All-Ireland winning side.

“We are lucky we have a very good underage structure in the club and a lot of people are doing a lot of good work and a number of very good underage players have come through.”

Termon’s prospects have been boosted by the return of the experienced Olive McCafferty to full fitness. The vastly experienced McClafferty, who missed the county final through injury, is fully fit again.

However, they are still without the talented Chelsea Gorman who also missed the county final through injury. She has not fully recovered and is also going to sit out Sunday’s game.

Termon are one of three Donegal clubs in Ulster Ladies Championship action this weekend.

Intermediate champions Buncrana also have a home game. They host O’Neill Shamrocks from Monaghan, also in a first round tie at the Scarvey, Buncrana.

And Junior champions Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses are away to Fermanagh champions Aughadrumsee, in the first round of the Ulster Junior championship. All the games have a 2 pm throw-in.